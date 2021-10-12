EFG Adds Reinsurance Expert to Senior Team

EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, today announced a new addition to the team as part of EFG’s focus on wealth creation and business expansion for its clients. Chad Chaffin joins the team as Vice President, Risk and Reinsurance.

“At EFG, we recognize that our people make the difference when it comes to delivering on our promise to provide clients with the best possible resources, innovation, and client engagement,” said John Pappanastos, President and CEO of EFG Companies. “That’s why we significantly invest in finding and developing our talent. Chad’s critical skills and experience will be well utilized in our ongoing efforts to expand our clients’ business and meet their financial goals.”

Chaffin brings more than 20 years of experience in underwriting, production, risk management, and product development to his role. He will be responsible for all reinsured client underwriting positions and risk exposure. Chaffin recently served as Vice President, P&C Underwriting with BCS Financial Corporation where he developed a best-in-class Cyber and Privacy Liability program for Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

“I am excited to join the team at EFG Companies and serve at the forefront of an unprecedented level of change in the retail automotive industry,” said Chaffin. “My number one goal as Vice President of Risk and Reinsurance is to apply my insight and experience to further enhance EFG’s wealth building services for its clients.”

Chaffin previously served at Beazley USA, Chubb Corporation, American International Group (AIG), and Allstate, as well as the co-creator of a proprietary method of online insurance sales for FindInsuranceServices.com. He is a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and is a Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC).

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Nordstrom, Ritz Carlton, and Amazon. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com

