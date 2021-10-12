Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EFG Adds Reinsurance Expert to Senior Team

10/12/2021 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, today announced a new addition to the team as part of EFG’s focus on wealth creation and business expansion for its clients. Chad Chaffin joins the team as Vice President, Risk and Reinsurance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005819/en/

Chad Chaffin joins EFG Companies as Vice President, Risk and Reinsurance, focusing on wealth creation and business expansion for the company's clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chad Chaffin joins EFG Companies as Vice President, Risk and Reinsurance, focusing on wealth creation and business expansion for the company's clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At EFG, we recognize that our people make the difference when it comes to delivering on our promise to provide clients with the best possible resources, innovation, and client engagement,” said John Pappanastos, President and CEO of EFG Companies. “That’s why we significantly invest in finding and developing our talent. Chad’s critical skills and experience will be well utilized in our ongoing efforts to expand our clients’ business and meet their financial goals.”

Chaffin brings more than 20 years of experience in underwriting, production, risk management, and product development to his role. He will be responsible for all reinsured client underwriting positions and risk exposure. Chaffin recently served as Vice President, P&C Underwriting with BCS Financial Corporation where he developed a best-in-class Cyber and Privacy Liability program for Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

“I am excited to join the team at EFG Companies and serve at the forefront of an unprecedented level of change in the retail automotive industry,” said Chaffin. “My number one goal as Vice President of Risk and Reinsurance is to apply my insight and experience to further enhance EFG’s wealth building services for its clients.”

Chaffin previously served at Beazley USA, Chubb Corporation, American International Group (AIG), and Allstate, as well as the co-creator of a proprietary method of online insurance sales for FindInsuranceServices.com. He is a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU) and is a Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC).

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Nordstrom, Ritz Carlton, and Amazon. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:59aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:59aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10:57aLOGGERHEAD MARINELIFE CENTER : Announces the 2021 Go Blue Awards Finalists and Eleanor Fletcher Lifetime-Achievement Winner
PR
10:55aIndia's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept
RE
10:55aExclusive-U.S. SEC opens inquiry into Wall Street banks' staff communications -sources
RE
10:54aMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE : MIC Announces Conversion Ratio Adjustment to Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
BU
10:52aEIFFAGE S A : IMBP award for AREA motorway company
PU
10:52aEIFFAGE S A : Immobilier takes part in the students' well-being by delivering over 200 rooms in Chevilly-Larue
PU
10:52aIOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation
PU
10:52aGETLINK : Europorte speeds up its international presence and becomes the first French rail freight company to obtain the ERA Unique Safety Certificate, valid in several countries
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, banks we..
4Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..
5Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn

HOT NEWS