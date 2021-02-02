Log in
EFG Companies : Brings Home Two Golds and A Silver at National Stevie® Awards

02/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, announced today that the company earned three awards at the 15th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. The Stevie Awards are a feature of the American Business Awards, the USA’s top business awards program. Competing against companies from around the world such as GoDaddy, Cisco, DHL, IBM, and Delta Vacations, EFG brought home two gold awards and a silver award for the company’s ability to effectively pivot during challenging economic times while maintaining an exceptionally high level of performance and employee engagement. For more information on EFG’s accomplishments and the history behind the Stevie Awards, visit http://bit.ly/2mmqu2z

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005455/en/

EFG Companies won two Gold Stevie Awards for Business Development Achievement of the Year and Contact Center (up to 100 seats) highlighting the company's ability to pivot during challenging economic times while maintaining an exceptionally high level of performance and employment engagement. (Photo: Business Wire)

EFG Companies won two Gold Stevie Awards for Business Development Achievement of the Year and Contact Center (up to 100 seats) highlighting the company's ability to pivot during challenging economic times while maintaining an exceptionally high level of performance and employment engagement. (Photo: Business Wire)

EFG Awards

  • A Gold Award in Business Development Achievement of the Year for the company’s ability to grow its client base with innovative, market-differentiating solutions, while protecting more than 16,300 Americans from suffering debilitating financial loss.
  • A Gold Award in Contact Center (Up to 100 Seats) recognizing EFG’s contact center for an entirely new business unit, creating a revenue generator from a cost center during a global pandemic. The business unit achieved above industry standards benchmarks for speed to answer, abandonment rates, and average hold times.
  • A Silver Award in Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year for the company’s ability to quickly pivot its call center training to a shorter, online and in-person model and ending the year outperforming industry standards as measured by BenchmarkPortal.

This marks the seventh year in a row that EFG has been recognized with multiple awards for national excellence. With the two gold awards received in 2021, the EFG has now received nine gold awards for the company’s dedication to setting the bar in the consumer protection product industry for client engagement and overall customer experience.

“In this challenging, pandemic-impacted year, receiving recognition for our innovative products, customer support and dedicated employees is humbling,” said John Pappanastos, President and CEO, EFG Companies. “EFG strives to deliver the highest level of support, customer service, and training for its clients and contract holders. The creative approach of our leaders and account teams drives our success. Delivering the absolute best service to our clients is at the heart of EFG’s mission.”

According to the Stevie Award judges, EFG Companies took unique approaches in both the business development and the contact center categories. By partnering with its clients and customers, EFG drove client revenue while protecting vulnerable Americans impacted by the pandemic. Its dedicated, customer-focused call center team quickly streamlined business processes, training, and onboarding, delivering industry-leading results.

About EFG Companies

EFG Companies drives the industry’s highest-reported compliant F&I profitability through its proprietary products and distinct engagement model in which the company operates as an extension of the dealer’s management team. EFG addresses total dealership performance, and its client satisfaction Net Promoter score is higher than national corporate leaders such as Nordstrom, USAA Banking and Insurance, Ritz Carlton, Amazon and Netflix. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.


© Business Wire 2021
