EG: Household Natural Gas Connection Project - P146007

The development objective of the Household Natural Gas Connection Project for Egypt is to assist the Arab Republic of Egypt to increase household access to reliable, lower cost, grid connected natural gas supply. The project comprises of three components. The first component, gas network expansion and household connections will finance investments necessary to expanding the gas networks in the project areas and connecting 1.5 million households to...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

