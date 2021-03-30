EGIA Simplifies Contracting Industry Event-Planning with New All-in-One Event Services Solution

SACRAMENTO, California, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Today, the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) announces the launch of the EGIA Contractor University event services website. The comprehensive new service aims to streamline the event planning process for manufacturers, distributors and all industry companies that hold events, aggregating the contracting industry’s most acclaimed keynote presenters, training instructors and other event speakers into a single online destination.

The EGIA Contractor University event services platform features a wide range of accomplished industry thought-leaders available for hire, ranging from bestselling authors and award-winning consultants to successful entrepreneurs and current contracting business owners. Thanks to the diverse nature of the speakers’ backgrounds, they’re able to meet the demands of any event, any company and any topic – be it selling, leadership, service operations management, customer service, overall motivation or a multitude of others.

“Whether online or in-person, there’s nothing quite like the education, motivation and overall experience of a live event,” said Bruce Matulich, CEO and Executive Director of EGIA. “The new EGIA Contractor University event services offering creates a one-stop shop of the contracting industry’s biggest names for companies to find the perfect speaker for their next event, whether they’re booking a keynote for a 2,000-person conference, a 30-minute Zoom presentation for their immediate team, or anything in between.”

In addition to clearly and concisely listing price ranges and specific areas of specialty for each personality, the EGIA Contractor University event services website allows visitors to filter by topic or speaker, view video excerpts of previous presentations, and scroll through detailed presentation descriptions, outlines and downloadable marketing toolkits. For companies looking for a more holistic approach to event planning, fully turn-key event administration services are available, with packages that include everything up through promotional event marketing, event hosting, technical support and much more.

The EGIA Contractor University event services website is now live and welcoming new inquiries, with speakers, packages and prices that fit any company, from small contractors up through the largest manufacturers. For more information, visit Speakers.EGIA.org today and start exploring the ease and value of the contracting industry’s new premier destination for event personalities and services.

About the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA)

EGIA is a nonprofit organization that empowers home services contractors to get the most out of their businesses through industry-leading training, financing and marketplace solutions. EGIA Contractor University offers access to the industry’s most recognized educators, who deliver innovative keys to success through online training systems, in-person workshops, conferences and webinars. EGIA Financing Clearinghouse, which has facilitated financing for 250,000+ residential and business projects valued at over $4.5 billion, provides contractors with a best-in-class suite of financing options. EGIA Contractor Marketplace brings together some of the most in-demand vendors and products in the industry at exclusive pricing. Learn more about EGIA at www.egia.org.

Lucas Ehrbar, Director of Communications & Marketing Partnerships EGIA (503) 780-6045 lehrbar@EGIA.org