Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EGLE statement on anchor retrieval in Mackinac Straits

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2021
EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has instructed Enbridge Energy to remove an anchor that was left on the Straits of Mackinac lakebed. The agency continues to gather facts and information on the matter.

Enbridge informed the State of Michigan Wednesday night that the 15,000-pound anchor was left by an Enbridge contractor after equipment failed when the contractor attempted to retrieve the anchor from the bottom of the Straits where it had been placed. Enbridge reports the anchor was several hundred feet from the twin Line 5 pipelines.

Enbridge has informed EGLE it is developing a retrieval plan and expects to have the anchor removed within days.

# # #

Disclaimer

State of Michigan published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pCHAVANT CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:59pCARPINIENNE DE PARTICIPATIONS : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel 2021
DJ
12:58pNEXI S P A : Essential information (the “essential information”) pursuant to art. 122 of the legislative decree 24 February 1998, n. 58 (the “cfa”) and 130-131 of the regulation n. 11971 adopted by CONSOB on 14 may 1999 (the “issuers' regulation”)
PU
12:58pMEET THE SPLUNKTERN : Andy Bao
PU
12:58pGET STARTED WITH SPLUNK FOR SECURITY : Splunk Security Essentials
PU
12:58pAT&T : Celebrate The 31st Anniversary of ADA with AT&T Accessibility!
PU
12:58pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts sets its sights on Austin for Atwell Suites brand
PU
12:58pBNP PARIBAS : Looking beyond the peak in growth
PU
12:58pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:56pOil steadies on forecasts for tight supplies
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS