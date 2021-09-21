Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(EGRNF, EGRNY) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your China Evergrande Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

09/21/2021 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by China Evergrande Group ("Evergrande" or the "Company") (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY).

On September 15, 2021, Reuters published an article Titled "Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk." The report stated, "Investors became worried in September last year after a leaked letter purportedly from the company showed Evergrande had pleaded for government support to approve a now-dropped backdoor listing plan. Evergrande said the letter was fake." The article elaborated that, "Its total liability, which include payables, is at 1.97 trillion yuan ($306.3 billion), or around 2% of the country's GDP." The People's Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission "warned Evergrande in August that it needed to reduce its debt risks."

Following the release of this article, share prices have plummeted.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Evergrande shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/egrnf-egrny-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-china-evergrande-group-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301381967.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pCOMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE : How the all-electric, all-digital transformation sets a path for future success
PU
03:42pECOSTRUXURE™ IT ADVISOR CFD : Simpler, Faster Data Center Cooling Design
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : A Q&A with Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How smart control systems unleash your machine's full potential
PU
03:42pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : We need to modernize the world's buildings. And, we can't do it alone
PU
03:42pDRAGANFLY : Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System Now Available in Fobi's Venue Management System for Conferences & Events (Form 6-K)
PU
03:40pLIGHTSTONE VALUE PLUS REIT III, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pPittcon Announces Keynote Lecture
GL
03:40pICE REVIEW : Canola Ends Mixed After Choppy Day
DJ
03:39p(EGRNF, EGRNY) ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your China Evergrande Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation
PR
Latest news "Companies"