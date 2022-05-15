Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EGYPT'S PM SAYS TARGETS DECREASING BUDGET DEFICIT TO ABOUT 5% OF…

05/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EGYPT'S PM SAYS TARGETS DECREASING BUDGET DEFICIT TO ABOUT 5% OF GDP IN NEXT FOUR YEARS


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aEgypts supply minister says india’s ban on wheat exports does no…
RE
08:30aGerman Chancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
08:30aGerman Chancellor Scholz's SPD party faces test in key state vote
RE
08:29aGunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack at supermarket in Buffalo
RE
08:18a'STEFANIA EXPRESS' : Ukraine cheers war-time Eurovision victory
RE
08:16aThousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
RE
08:16aThousands in Tunisia protest against president, demand democratic return
RE
08:10aEgypt has strategic wheat reserves for four months, says PM
RE
08:10aEgypt's pm says country has strategic reserves of wheat enough f…
RE
08:01aEgypt's pm says targets decreasing budget deficit to about 5% of…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT
2Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks
3Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
4Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices
5Press Release: Sarclisa® (isatuximab) combination provides unprecedente..

HOT NEWS