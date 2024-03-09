EGYPT’S SISI SAYS HE STOPPED CURRENCY FLOAT LAST YEAR FOR NATIONAL SECURITY REASONS
Stock market news
China's lithium market set for long-term uptrend, says Ganfeng Lithium
US mulls blacklisting CXMT to curb China's chip advance, Bloomberg News says
(Reuters) - The United States is weighing sanctions on several Chinese tech companies, including chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies, in a bid to further restrain China's development of advanced semiconductors, Bloomberg News said on Friday.
China's lithium market set for long-term uptrend, says Ganfeng Lithium
Italy's A2A signs $1.3 bln agreement with Enel for distribution networks in Lombardy
A2a Agreement Signed With Enel For Reorganisation Of Electricity Networks In Lombardy