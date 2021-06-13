Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EGYPT SIGNS FINANCING DEALS WITH FRANCE WORTH 1.7 BILLION EUROS - CABINET

06/13/2021 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EGYPT SIGNS FINANCING DEALS WITH FRANCE WORTH 1.7 BILLION EUROS - CABINET


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21aG7 agreed on need for unity to deal with challenge posed by China - Canada PM Trudeau
RE
10:21aCanada will double its climate finance commitment to c$5.3 billion over the next five years - trudeau
RE
10:20aCanada pm trudeau says we must continue to strengthen respect for international law and defend people who face persecution and suffering abroad
RE
10:20aCanada pm trudeau says g7 must stand strong and united to address challenges posed by china, we agreed to action needed to do just that
RE
10:06aIndian official says there is widespread support at G7 for TRIPS waiver at WTO
RE
10:06aPRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC  : Special Press Release
PU
10:02aChina's home appliance sector reports expansion in Jan-April
PU
10:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's financial institutions' assets up 9.5% in Q1
PU
09:59aEgypt signs 1.7 bln euros of financing deals with France
RE
09:59aEgypt signs financing deals with france worth 1.7 billion euros - cabinet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
2Where's the detail? G7 nations agree to boost climate finance
3Exclusive-Toshiba's No.2 shareholder calls for immediate resignation of board chair, 3 directors
4BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week - sources
5China's Geely to press on with methanol vehicles, chairman says

HOT NEWS