EH DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Reminds EHang Holdings Limited Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit– EH

03/01/2021 | 11:39am EST
NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NYSE: EH) from December 12, 2019 through February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for EHang Holdings Limited investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit,  defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (2) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (3) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (4) the Company’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 19, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:  
Vik Pawar, Esq.  
Pawar Law Group  
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410  
New York, NY 10007  
Tel: (917) 261-2277  
Fax: (212) 571-0938  
info@pawarlawgroup.com    


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
