EIA expects U.S. power use to rise 2% in 2021 as economy recovers

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. power usage will rise about 2% in
2021 as the economy grows following last year's coronavirus
demand destruction, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) said on Tuesday.
In its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA projected power
demand will climb to 3,941 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2021
and 3,967 billion kWh in 2022.
That compares with a coronavirus-depressed eight-year low of
3,856 billion kWh in 2020 and an all-time high of 4,003 billion
kWh in 2018.
The EIA projected 2021 power sales would rise to a record
high 1,492 billion kWh for residential consumers, as ongoing
COVID-19 concerns keep more people working from home, 1,324
billion kWh for commercial customers and 992 billion kWh for
industrials.
That compares with current all-time highs of 1,469 billion
kWh in 2018 for residential consumers, 1,382 billion kWh in 2018
for commercial customers and 1,064 billion kWh in 2000 for
industrials.
The EIA said natural gas' share of power generation will
slide from 39% in 2020 to 37% in 2021 and 35% in 2022 as gas
prices rise. Coal's share will rise from 20% in 2020 to 23% in
2021 before slipping to 22% in 2022.
The percentage of nuclear generation will ease from 21% in
2020 to 20% in 2021 and 2022, while renewables will hold at 20%
in 2021, the same as 2020, before rising to 22% in 2022.
The EIA projected 2021 natural gas sales would rise to 13.14
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) for residential consumers,
9.08 bcfd for commercial customers and 22.60 bcfd for
industrials, but fall to 30.69 bcfd for power generation.
That compares with all-time highs of 14.32 bcfd in 1996 for
residential consumers, 9.63 bcfd in 2019 for commercial
customers, 23.80 bcfd in 1973 for industrials and 31.75 bcfd in
2020 for power generation.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)