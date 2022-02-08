Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EIA forecasts the Brent crude oil price will average nearly $88 per barrel for the first half of 2022

02/08/2022 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION
WASHINGTON DC 20585

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 8, 2022

EIA forecasts the Brent crude oil price will average nearly $88 per barrel for the first half of 2022

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that the Brent crude oil price will average $90 per barrel in February and nearly $88 per barrel for the first half of this year. In its February Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA estimates that commercial oil inventories in the OECD fell to their lowest levels since mid-2014, which has contributed to current high prices.

EIA increased its Brent crude oil price forecast for 2022 by nearly 11% in its February STEO update.

"Petroleum production has been slow to catch up with consumption, which has prevented oil prices from moderating," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley. "Market concerns about oil production disruptions, supply chain vulnerabilities, and uncertainties around how central banks may react to combat inflation all contribute to a highly unpredictable environment for oil and petroleum product prices."

The average price for regular-grade gasoline was $3.31 per gallon (gal) in January, nearly a dollar higher than one year ago, largely because of higher oil prices. EIA expects gasoline prices will average $3.24/gal in 2022, dropping below $3.00/gal in the last quarter.

Other key takeaways from the latest STEO include:

  • Natural gas spot prices averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub in January, a 16% increase from December prices. Cold weather in the Northeast and Midwest United States increased demand for natural gas for home heating. Global demand for natural gas also remains strong, and EIA expects 2022 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to increase 16% over 2021 levels. EIA forecasts that natural gas prices will rise to $4.70/MMBtu on average in February, then average around $3.80/MMBtu for the last three quarters of the year.
  • EIA expects that renewable sources will provide 22% of U.S. electricity generation in 2022 and 24% in 2023, up from 20% in 2021. During the next two years, utilities plan to increase their wind generation capacity by 12 gigawatts (GW) and solar capacity by 46 GW.

The full Short-Term Energy Outlook is available on the EIA website.

The product described in this press release was prepared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. By law, EIA's data, analysis, and forecasts are independent of approval by any other officer or employee of the U.S. government. The views in the product and press release therefore should not be construed as representing those of the U.S. Department of Energy or other federal agencies.

EIA Program Contact: Tim Hess, STEO@eia.gov

EIA Press Contact: Chris Higginbotham, EIAMedia@eia.gov

Disclaimer

EIA - Energy Information Administration published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:00pTRANSCRIPT : Peloton Interactive, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
12:32pXTRA GOLD RESOURCES : ESTMA Revised Report
PU
12:32pTATA MOTORS : Along with the Press Release - Form 6-K
PU
12:32pARTNET : The Whitney Museum Will Stage a Landmark Show of Puerto Rican Art Made in the Five Years Since Hurricane Maria
PU
12:32pCHUBB : Corporate Presentation - Fourth Quarter 2021
PU
12:32pGermany and France intend to commit 1 billion each for new European Tech Champions Initiative
PU
12:32pBNP PARIBAS : Risk Factors as at 8 February 2022
PU
12:32pAFRICA PRUDENTIAL : Notification of filing regime for the submission of fourth quarter and annual audited financial statements
PU
12:32pTOM BRADY ON RETURNING TO THE NFL : “I don't know how I'll feel six months from now”
PU
12:32pLEONARDO DRS : suspends process to select a partner for its automation business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
2Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
3Wall Street turns higher after groggy open, euro stalled by Lagarde
4Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS