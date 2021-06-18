Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EIG :-Led Consortium Closes $12.4 Billion Infrastructure Deal with Aramco

06/18/2021 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consortium comprised of a cross-section of renowned investors from North America, Asia and the Middle East

EIG, a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector and one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors, today announced the closing of its previously announced transaction with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (“Aramco”), under which a consortium of investors acquired a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company (“Aramco Oil Pipelines”), a newly formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipeline network.

The EIG-led co-investment process in Aramco Oil Pipelines attracted a global group of leading institutional investors from China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States including, amongst others, Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi Sovereign Investor, Silk Road Fund, Hassana and Samsung Asset Management.

R. Blair Thomas, EIG Chairman and CEO, said: “We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Aramco, a preeminent global energy supplier. The caliber of this marquee global infrastructure asset is further evidenced by the leading investors that have invested alongside EIG. We are honored to be working with this world-class consortium and look forward to a long-term, fruitful partnership.”

HSBC Bank plc acted as financial advisor to EIG in connection with the transaction, and Latham & Watkins served as EIG’s legal advisor.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $21.7 billion under management as of March 31, 2021. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 39-year history, EIG has committed over $37 billion to the energy sector through more than 370 projects or companies in 37 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by its core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, Aramco’s global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that it does. The Company focuses on making its resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pPAYPAL  : overhauls U.S. rates as payments rivalry heats up
RE
03:07pInamori Foundation Announces 2021 Kyoto Prize Laureates
BU
03:06pMANITOU GOLD  : Provides Update Regarding Upcoming Annual Meeting
AQ
03:06pMMACOIN, LLC Launches First Cryptocurrency for the Entire Mixed Martial Arts Industry
PR
03:05pDOXEE S P A  : TitleDisclosure on the Purchase of Own shares
PU
03:04pBusinesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban, Trudeau stands firm
RE
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.81% This Week to Settle at $2.1683 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.30% This Week to Settle at $2.0932 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.03% This Week to Settle at $71.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.46% This Week to Settle at $3.2150 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
2Oil gains on OPEC outlook that U.S. output growth will slow
3Investors juggle Fed forecast and post-pandemic recovery as Wall Street dips
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: We’re not done with cyclicals yet
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: American Express, HSBC, CyrusOne, Microsoft, Vodafone...

HOT NEWS