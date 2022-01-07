Log in
EIOPA European Insurance and Occupational Pensio : Call for experts to join EIOPA's Technical Expert Network on Catastrophe Risks

01/07/2022 | 04:18am EST
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) issued today a call for experts to join its Technical Expert Network on Catastrophe Risk.

The network has been in place since 2019 and is tasked with contributing to EIOPA's initiatives on the modelling and mitigation of (natural) catastrophe and climate change risks as well as with supporting the collection and analysis of relevant data for the calibration of such risks.

The network meets regularly - typically in a virtual format - to discuss and share technical expertise and evidence on a range of natural catastrophe and climate risk related topics. The information gathered in these meetings shall benefit EIOPA's ongoing work on sustainable finance and further improve the institution's insight into the availability of (re)insurance cover for natural catastrophe risks and into the developments on climate risk modelling.

Members will be selected based on their relevant competence and expertise for a term of 5 years starting from the second half of 2022. The network's main tasks, the application process and the selection criteria are specified in more detail in the call for expression of interest document below.

Applications should be submitted by email no later than Thursday, 31 March 2022 23:59 CET to the following email address: CatNetwork@eiopa.europa.eu

For any further information please contact: CatNetwork@eiopa.europa.eu

Download the call for expression of interest

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:17:01 UTC.


