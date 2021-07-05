Log in
EIOPA European Insurance and Occupational Pensio : publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures – end-June 2021

07/05/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Today, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published technical information on the relevant risk free interest rate term structures (RFR) with reference to the end of June 2021.

RFR information has been calculated on the basis of the content of the Technical Documentation published on 31 May 2020 and based on RFR coding released on 8 October 2019.

All the documents are available on RFR specific area on EIOPA's website. In particular, the updated version of the source code can be accessed under Related links in the RFR area.

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS