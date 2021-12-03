EIOPA analyses trends in cross-border IORPs

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published today a report on developments in cross-border arrangements of Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision (IORPs).

33 cross-border IORPs were active in the European Economic Area (EEA) at the end of 2020. This number represents a substantial drop compared to the 73 active undertakings in 2017, primarily reflecting the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

The analysis shows that:

most cross-border IORPs are still concentrated in a small number of countries,

the number of host countries grew,

Belgium remains the home country with the largest geographical spread of cross-border activities, covering 12 countries, while the Netherlands is the most active host country,

14 member states do not benefit from the single market for IORPs.

Cross-border IORPs within the EEA have approximately 70.000 members and beneficiaries and manage assets worth around €11.3 billion. This represents 0.2% of all members and beneficiaries and 0.4% of total assets of IORPs in the region.

Looking at the type of cross-border IORPs, the report shows that Defined Benefit (DB) schemes are still widespread. Furthermore, it reveals that multi-employer cross-border IORPs are on the rise.

download the report

Background

This report is the first in a series of annual reports, which are a continuation of the EIOPA Market Development Reports on IORPs, last published in 2017. This new series of annual reports, however, focuses solely on cross-border IORPs whereas the scope of the 2017 Market Development report was much wider and considered all IORPs.