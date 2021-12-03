Log in
EIOPA analyses trends in cross-border IORPs

12/03/2021 | 05:22am EST
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published today a report on developments in cross-border arrangements of Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision (IORPs).

33 cross-border IORPs were active in the European Economic Area (EEA) at the end of 2020. This number represents a substantial drop compared to the 73 active undertakings in 2017, primarily reflecting the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union.

The analysis shows that:

  • most cross-border IORPs are still concentrated in a small number of countries,
  • the number of host countries grew,
  • Belgium remains the home country with the largest geographical spread of cross-border activities, covering 12 countries, while the Netherlands is the most active host country,
  • 14 member states do not benefit from the single market for IORPs.

Cross-border IORPs within the EEA have approximately 70.000 members and beneficiaries and manage assets worth around €11.3 billion. This represents 0.2% of all members and beneficiaries and 0.4% of total assets of IORPs in the region.

Looking at the type of cross-border IORPs, the report shows that Defined Benefit (DB) schemes are still widespread. Furthermore, it reveals that multi-employer cross-border IORPs are on the rise.

download the report

Background

This report is the first in a series of annual reports, which are a continuation of the EIOPA Market Development Reports on IORPs, last published in 2017. This new series of annual reports, however, focuses solely on cross-border IORPs whereas the scope of the 2017 Market Development report was much wider and considered all IORPs.

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
