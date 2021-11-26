Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EIOPA publishes its Methodological Framework for Stress-Testing IORPs

11/26/2021 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published today a methodological framework for stress-testing IORPs (Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision) which presents a set of standard approaches, practical rules and possible methodologies to support the design phase and the management of future IORP stress test exercises.

The rules and guidance provided shall help to make the planning and administration of IORP stress test exercises more efficient, while providing for sufficient room to tailor the analytical tools to the specific objectives of the exercise at hand.

The methodological framework serves as a reference point and toolbox from which appropriate approaches can be developed and custom-fitted, bearing in mind the specificities of the individual exercise in question.

In particular, the methodological framework for stress-testing IORPs sets out:

  • Horizontal approaches and types of analysis that can be applied to all types of IORPs and schemes within the divergent European occupational pension frameworks;
  • A toolbox approach to choose the most relevant set of analyses to be employed and further adjusted to the objective of the individual exercise in a proportionate manner;
  • Approaches to address new and emerging risks, particularly environmental risks.

Background

The stress-testing of financial institutions has evolved considerably over the last few years and has become a core tool for supervisors to identify and assess risks and vulnerabilities in the financial system. EIOPA is mandated to conduct regular EU-wide stress test exercises for the European IORP sector, in collaboration with the European Systemic Risk Board.

Download the paper

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 15:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aSterling weakens below $1.33 for first time in 2021
RE
10:53aSpot palladium falls over 7%
RE
10:51aBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY BREVILLE DEALS 2021 : Best Espresso Machines, Slow Cookers, Toaster Ovens & More Sales Ranked by Spending Lab
BU
10:50aTRASTOR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Preliminary agreement for the sale of a property at Peristeri, Attica
PU
10:50aINTESA SANPAOLO S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10:50aRelease of a consultation paper on reforming South Africa's monetary policy implementation framework
PU
10:50aELLAKTOR S A : Conference Call Invitation (9M 2021 Group Results)
PU
10:50aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement for the Publication of Q3 2021 Trading Update
PU
10:50aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Prospectus - Issuer Information Document
PU
10:50aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI : Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues
2FTSE 100 on course for year's worst session on virus scare
3Beijing presses Didi to delist from U.S. over data security fears - sou..
4Black Friday 'early birds' find U.S. stores less crowded, fewer bargain..
5Cryptocurrencies tumble as coronavirus variant shakes markets

HOT NEWS