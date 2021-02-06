Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures – end January 2021

02/06/2021 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technical information relating to risk-free interest rate (RFR) term structures is used for the calculation of the technical provisions for (re)insurance obligations.

In line with the Solvency II Directive, EIOPA publishes technical information relating to RFR term structures on a monthly basis via a dedicated section on EIOPA's Website also containing the release calendar for 2020, the RFR Technical Documentation, the RFR coding and Frequently Asked Questions.

With this publication, EIOPA ensures consistent calculation of technical provisions across Europe.

Disclaimer

EIOPA - European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 18:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:10aU.s. cdc says 30,250,964 individuals have received one or more doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 6 vs 28,909,497 individuals as of feb. 5
RE
08:09aU.s. cdc says 8,317,180 individuals have received two doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 6 vs 7,503,864 individuals as of feb. 5
RE
08:09aU.s. cdc says administered 39,037,964 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 6 vs 36,819,212 doses administered as of feb. 5
RE
08:08aU.s. cdc says delivered 59,304,600 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of feb. 6 vs 58,380,300 doses distributed as of feb. 5
RE
07:25aLOOKING BACK TO MOVE FORWARD : 10 years at the heart of insurance and pensions supervision in Europe
PU
07:13aGlobal Economic Outlook and Policy Priorities sitecoreitem
PU
07:13aThe three European Supervisory Authorities publish Final Report and draft RTS on disclosures under SFDR
PU
07:13aEIOPA's Board of Supervisors agrees on changes to the PRIIPs key information document
PU
07:13aEIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term Structures – end January 2021
PU
07:13aInteractive map of national financial education websites
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Exclusive-Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas
2S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress
3HALO COLLECTIVE INC. : HALO COLLECTIVE : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire two Additional LA Dispensary Li..
4SOLARWINDS CORPORATION : SOLARWINDS : ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages SolarWinds Corporation In..
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Floating Wind Turbines Buoy Hopes of Expanding Renewable Energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ