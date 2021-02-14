Log in
News : Latest News
EIT European Institute of Innovation and Technol : Spanish battery consortium formed to accelerate green economic recovery

02/14/2021 | 05:33pm EST
The consortium will seek investment of EUR 1.2 billion to deploy its industrial projects mainly across Spain's automotive sector. More than 1 700 direct and 12 000 indirect jobs will be created as a result of these projects, with turnover expected to reach EUR 2.4 billion in 2030. Critically, through successful project delivery, Battchain will eliminate 1.5 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

Led by the world's largest sustainable energy accelerator, EIT InnoEnergy, Battchain brings together leading energy and industrial players Extremadura Mining, Ente Vasco de la Energia, CIC EnergiGUNE, Fagor Ederlan, Ingeteam, SODENA,Scoobic and BeePlanet Factory. Projects in the consortium include the lithium extraction and refining of 15 000 annual tonnes of lithium hydroxide, a 10GWh solid state cell factory, a 120 000 pack annual capacity battery pack assembly plant, an assembly factory for up to 20 000 last mile electric vehicles and a battery collection, recycling and second life plant.

Read the full press release in English

Read the full press release in Spanish

EIT - European Institute of Innovation and Technology published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 22:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
