EIT European Institute of Innovation and Technol : InnoEnergy supported H2 Green Steel will transform the European steel industry

03/09/2021 | 03:37am EST
The industrial initiative, which is backed by EIT InnoEnergy amongst other strategic investors, creates a new green steel producer from inception, green field. The integrated business case, driven by demand, includes cheap renewable power, use of green hydrogen to process the iron, innovative downstream steel manufacturing, partnership with key players in the region, altogether delivering competitive decarbonised steel at scale. The initiative, which mobilises some EUR 2.5 billion worth of investments, will create 10 000 direct and indirect jobs. Large-scale production will start as early as 2024, and the annual throughput of five million tons of high-quality steel is planned to be reached by 2030.

Green hydrogen is a high potential enabler for transforming Europe's energy, industrial, and transport sectors, and a means for decarbonising energy-intensive industries like steel. Steel is responsible for eight percent of global carbon dioxide emissions annually - making it one of the biggest carbon emitters. As a proven low emissions heat and power source, green hydrogen is well-positioned to become a central piece of the EU's climate neutral ambitions.

The H2 Green Steel Initiative is the first flagship project of the European Green Hydrogen Acceleration Centre (EGHAC) which is spearheaded by EIT InnoEnergy with the support of Breakthrough Energy. EGHAC was set up to serve as a key enabler of industrial value chains and cleantech innovation, with the aim to develop an annual EUR 100 billion green hydrogen economy by 2025 that could create half a million direct and indirect jobs across the green hydrogen value chain.

The H2 Green Steel initiative has the scale, ambition, innovative business model and implementation team to become a flagship of Europe's position at the forefront of the transformation of energy-intensive industries. This case, which is replicable, is key to deliver on Europe's climate neutrality pledges. Those are dimensions core to EIT InnoEnergy's mission, and this Green Steel industrial project is another compelling example of EIT InnoEnergy's strategic commitment to being a key enabler of the energy transition by developing strategic industrial value chains in Europe.

Diego Pavia, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy

We're extremely happy to once again partner with EIT InnoEnergy. Together, we will accelerate the decarbonisation of the steel industry, and kick-start the hydrogen economy. This will be crucial for reaching the EU climate goals.

Carl-Erik Lagercrantz, Chairman of the Board of H2 Green Steel and Northvolt

The location for H2 Green Steel - the Norrbotten region - offers favourable conditions for fossil-free steel production with ready access to cheap energy from renewable energy sources, high-quality iron ore, a large seaport at Luleå, and a cluster of world-leading expertise in metallurgy and steel production.

Read the full press release here

Disclaimer

EIT - European Institute of Innovation and Technology published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
