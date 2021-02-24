EJF Acquisition Corp. : Announces Launch of its Initial Public Offering

EJF Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “EJF”) today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company has applied to have its units approved for listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “EJFAU.” Each unit will consist of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “EJFA” and “EJFAW,” respectively.

EJF is a newly organized blank-check Cayman Islands exempted company formed by Wilson Boulevard LLC, for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

UBS Investment Bank and Barclays are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com and Barclays Capital Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities, has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005188/en/