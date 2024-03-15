EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT BUKELE: "WE'VE DECIDED TO TRANSFER A BIG CHUNK OF OUR BITCOIN TO A COLD WALLET, AND STORE THAT COLD WALLET IN A PHYSICAL VAULT WITHIN OUR NATIONAL TERRITORY" - POST ON X
