EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), August 2020

10/15/2020 | 05:05am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 15 October 2020

PRESS RELEASE

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: AUGUST 2020

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2020, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 0.7% in August 2020, compared with August 2019. The corresponding index in August 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.2%, compared with August 2018 (Table 1, Graph 1).

The decrease of 0.7% in the Output Price Index in August 2020 compared with August 2019 is on account of (Table 1) decrease 0.8% of the price index in crop output group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products and potatoes (including seeds).

The Output Price Index in August 2020 decreased by 1.1%, in comparison with July 2020 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average output index from September 2019 to August 2020 decreased by 2.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from September 2018 to August 2019 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 2.8% in August 2020, compared with August 2019. The corresponding index in August 2019 had recorded a decrease of 1.0%, compared with August 2018 (Table 4, Graph 1).

The change in the Input Price Index in August 2020 compared with August 2019 (decrease of 2.8%), is on account of (Table 4): a) decrease 3.4% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the group energy and lubricants and b) increase 0.1% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group materials.

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)

110

106

102

98

94

90

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9 10 11 12 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

2017

2018

2019

2020

Output Price Index

Input Price Index

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Agriculture, Livestock, Fishery and Environment Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Agricultural Input-Output & Indices Section

Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Maria Oikonomakou

Tel: +30 213 135 2053

Fax: +30 213 135 2474

Email: m.oikonomakou@statistics.gr

- 1 -

The Input Price Index in August 2020, decreased by 0.1%, in comparison with July 2020 (Table 5).

The twelve-month average input index from September 2019 to August 2020, decreased by 2.0% compared with the corresponding index of the period from September 2018 to August 2019 (Table 6).

Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly

August

Change (%)

Code

Main groups

weighting

2019

2018

2019/2018

coefficient (%)

2020

2020/2019

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT

8.10

97.8

98.5

98.4

-0.7

0.2

100000

CROP OUTPUT

6.96

97.8

98.6

98.4

-0.8

0.2

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

0.67

96.7

91.3

85.3

5.9

7.1

020000

Industrial crops

0.32

108.9

104.4

109.0

4.2

-4.1

030000

Forage plants

0.38

84.2

80.2

81.1

5.0

-1.0

040000

Vegetables and horticultural

2.15

100.1

103.1

104.6

-2.9

-1.4

Products

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

0.11

92.2

109.0

113.3

-15.4

-3.8

060000

Fruits

2.31

108.9

101.9

96.4

6.8

5.8

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.02

97.8

98.4

97.7

-0.7

0.7

080000

Olive oil

0.94

68.2

89.4

100.4

-23.7

-11.0

090000

Other crop products

0.03

107.8

106.7

106.9

1.1

-0.2

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

1.14

97.9

98.0

97.9

-0.1

0.1

110000

Animals

0.62

100.2

99.4

98.5

0.9

0.9

120000

Animal products

0.52

95.1

96.4

97.1

-1.4

-0.7

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 2 -

Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Code

Main groups

Weighting

August

July

Change

August

July

Change

coefficient (%)

2020

2020

(%)

2019

2019

(%)

140000

AGRICULTURAL GOODS

100.00

97.8

98.9

-1.1

98.5

102.5

-3.9

OUTPUT

100000

CROP OUTPUT

71.72

97.8

99.1

-1.4

98.6

103.4

-4.7

010000

Cereals (including seeds)

8.27

96.7

97.7

-1.1

91.3

90.7

0.7

020000

Industrial crops

5.60

108.9

119.7

-9.1

104.4

119.7

-12.8

030000

Forage plants

4.84

84.2

95.1

-11.5

80.2

97.2

-17.4

040000

Vegetables and horticultural

16.41

100.1

101.6

-1.5

103.1

111.1

-7.2

products

050000

Potatoes (including seeds)

2.13

92.2

92.9

-0.7

109.0

111.8

-2.5

060000

Fruits

22.69

108.9

113.5

-4.0

101.9

107.6

-5.3

070000

Wine (incl. must)

0.30

97.8

97.8

0.0

98.4

98.4

0.0

080000

Olive oil

11.33

68.2

67.9

0.4

89.4

90.4

-1.1

090000

Other crop products

0.15

107.8

107.6

0.2

106.7

106.7

0.0

130000

ANIMAL OUTPUT

28.28

97.9

97.6

0.4

98.0

97.7

0.3

110000

Animals

12.88

100.2

99.4

0.8

99.4

98.8

0.6

120000

Animal products

15.40

95.1

94.9

0.2

96.4

96.1

0.3

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 3 -

Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock

Base year: 2015=100.0

Monthly rates of

Annual rates of

12-month weighted

12-month weighted

Year and month

Overall Index

average index

moving average rates

change (%)

change (%)

(moving average)

of change (%)

2018:

1

99.2

0.1

-3.3

99.5

1.1

2

99.8

0.6

-1.6

99.4

0.7

3

101.6

1.8

-1.9

99.3

0.1

4

99.7

-1.8

-0.4

99.2

-0.2

5

98.7

-1.0

-1.6

99.1

-0.6

6

97.9

-0.8

-0.4

99.1

-0.7

7

100.0

2.2

3.5

99.3

0.0

8

98.4

-1.7

3.5

99.6

0.4

9

98.8

0.5

2.2

99.8

0.8

10

102.8

4.0

-0.8

99.7

0.3

11

99.7

-3.0

-0.3

99.7

0.1

12

98.9

-0.9

-0.3

99.7

0.0

Annual Average

99.7

2019:

1

100.1

1.3

0.9

99.7

0.2

2

100.0

-0.1

0.2

99.7

0.3

3

104.2

4.2

2.6

99.9

0.7

4

103.3

-0.9

3.6

100.2

1.0

5

101.4

-1.8

2.7

100.5

1.4

6

101.0

-0.4

3.2

100.7

1.7

7

102.5

1.5

2.5

100.9

1.6

8

98.5

-3.9

0.2

100.9

1.3

9

98.4

-0.1

-0.4

100.9

1.1

10

98.6

0.1

-4.1

100.4

0.7

11

96.9

-1.7

-2.8

100.2

0.5

12

98.0

1.2

-0.8

100.1

0.4

Annual Average

100.1

100.1

2020:

1

97.5

-0.6

-2.6

100.0

0.2

2

97.8

0.4

-2.2

99.8

0.1

3

99.5

1.7

-4.5

99.5

-0.5

4

101.1

1.6

-2.1

99.3

-1.0

5

101.0

-0.1

-0.4

99.2

-1.2

6

100.2

-0.8

-0.7

99.2

-1.5

7

98.9

-1.3

-3.5

98.9

-2.0

8

97.8

-1.1

-0.7

98.8

-2.1

9

10

11

12

Annual Average

Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 09:04:02 UTC

