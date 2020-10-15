EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), August 2020

|
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
|
|
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
|
Piraeus, 15 October 2020
PRESS RELEASE
INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: AUGUST 2020
The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2020, according to provisional data, is as follows:
The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 0.7% in August 2020, compared with August 2019. The corresponding index in August 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.2%, compared with August 2018 (Table 1, Graph 1).
The decrease of 0.7% in the Output Price Index in August 2020 compared with August 2019 is on account of (Table 1) decrease 0.8% of the price index in crop output group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products and potatoes (including seeds).
The Output Price Index in August 2020 decreased by 1.1%, in comparison with July 2020 (Table 2).
The twelve-month weighted average output index from September 2019 to August 2020 decreased by 2.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from September 2018 to August 2019 (Table 3).
The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 2.8% in August 2020, compared with August 2019. The corresponding index in August 2019 had recorded a decrease of 1.0%, compared with August 2018 (Table 4, Graph 1).
The change in the Input Price Index in August 2020 compared with August 2019 (decrease of 2.8%), is on account of (Table 4): a) decrease 3.4% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the group energy and lubricants and b) increase 0.1% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group materials.
Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)
110
106
102
|
98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9 10 11 12 1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Output Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Input Price Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information for data provision:
|
Agriculture, Livestock, Fishery and Environment Statistics Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Agricultural Input-Output & Indices Section
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Email: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Maria Oikonomakou
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2053
Fax: +30 213 135 2474
Email: m.oikonomakou@statistics.gr
The Input Price Index in August 2020, decreased by 0.1%, in comparison with July 2020 (Table 5).
The twelve-month average input index from September 2019 to August 2020, decreased by 2.0% compared with the corresponding index of the period from September 2018 to August 2019 (Table 6).
Table 1. Annual rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
|
|
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
weighting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
2020/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS OUTPUT
|
8.10
|
|
97.8
|
98.5
|
98.4
|
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
6.96
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
98.6
|
|
98.4
|
|
|
-0.8
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
0.67
|
|
96.7
|
91.3
|
85.3
|
|
5.9
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
104.4
|
|
109.0
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
-4.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
|
Forage plants
|
0.38
|
|
84.2
|
80.2
|
81.1
|
|
5.0
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural
|
|
|
2.15
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
103.1
|
|
104.6
|
|
|
-2.9
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
0.11
|
|
92.2
|
109.0
|
113.3
|
|
-15.4
|
-3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
101.9
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.02
|
|
97.8
|
98.4
|
97.7
|
|
-0.7
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
|
68.2
|
|
89.4
|
|
100.4
|
|
|
-23.7
|
|
-11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.03
|
|
107.8
|
106.7
|
106.9
|
|
1.1
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
1.14
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
98.0
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
-0.1
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
0.62
|
|
100.2
|
99.4
|
98.5
|
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
95.1
|
|
96.4
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 2. Monthly rates of change of the Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
Code
|
|
|
Main groups
|
|
|
Weighting
|
|
|
August
|
|
July
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
August
|
|
July
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
coefficient (%)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140000
|
|
|
AGRICULTURAL GOODS
|
100.00
|
|
97.8
|
98.9
|
|
-1.1
|
|
98.5
|
102.5
|
-3.9
|
|
|
|
OUTPUT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
|
|
CROP OUTPUT
|
|
|
71.72
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
99.1
|
|
|
-1.4
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
103.4
|
|
-4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
010000
|
|
|
Cereals (including seeds)
|
8.27
|
|
96.7
|
97.7
|
|
-1.1
|
|
91.3
|
90.7
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
020000
|
|
|
Industrial crops
|
|
|
5.60
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
119.7
|
|
|
-9.1
|
|
|
104.4
|
|
119.7
|
|
-12.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
030000
|
|
|
Forage plants
|
4.84
|
|
84.2
|
95.1
|
|
-11.5
|
|
80.2
|
97.2
|
-17.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
040000
|
|
|
Vegetables and horticultural
|
|
|
16.41
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
101.6
|
|
|
-1.5
|
|
|
103.1
|
|
111.1
|
|
-7.2
|
|
|
|
|
products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
050000
|
|
|
Potatoes (including seeds)
|
2.13
|
|
92.2
|
92.9
|
|
-0.7
|
|
109.0
|
111.8
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
060000
|
|
|
Fruits
|
|
|
22.69
|
|
|
108.9
|
|
113.5
|
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
101.9
|
|
107.6
|
|
-5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
070000
|
|
|
Wine (incl. must)
|
0.30
|
|
97.8
|
97.8
|
|
0.0
|
|
98.4
|
98.4
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
080000
|
|
|
Olive oil
|
|
|
11.33
|
|
|
68.2
|
|
67.9
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
90.4
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
090000
|
|
|
Other crop products
|
0.15
|
|
107.8
|
107.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
106.7
|
106.7
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130000
|
|
|
ANIMAL OUTPUT
|
|
|
28.28
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
97.6
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
98.0
|
|
97.7
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110000
|
|
Animals
|
12.88
|
|
100.2
|
99.4
|
|
0.8
|
|
99.4
|
98.8
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120000
|
|
|
Animal products
|
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
95.1
|
|
94.9
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
96.1
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
Table 3. Evolution of the Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock
Base year: 2015=100.0
|
|
|
|
Monthly rates of
|
Annual rates of
|
12-month weighted
|
12-month weighted
|
Year and month
|
Overall Index
|
average index
|
moving average rates
|
change (%)
|
change (%)
|
|
|
|
(moving average)
|
of change (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018:
|
1
|
99.2
|
0.1
|
-3.3
|
99.5
|
1.1
|
|
2
|
99.8
|
0.6
|
-1.6
|
99.4
|
0.7
|
|
3
|
101.6
|
1.8
|
-1.9
|
99.3
|
0.1
|
|
4
|
99.7
|
-1.8
|
-0.4
|
99.2
|
-0.2
|
|
5
|
98.7
|
-1.0
|
-1.6
|
99.1
|
-0.6
|
|
6
|
97.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.4
|
99.1
|
-0.7
|
|
7
|
100.0
|
2.2
|
3.5
|
99.3
|
0.0
|
|
8
|
98.4
|
-1.7
|
3.5
|
99.6
|
0.4
|
|
9
|
98.8
|
0.5
|
2.2
|
99.8
|
0.8
|
|
10
|
102.8
|
4.0
|
-0.8
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
11
|
99.7
|
-3.0
|
-0.3
|
99.7
|
0.1
|
|
12
|
98.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
99.7
|
0.0
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
99.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019:
|
1
|
100.1
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
99.7
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
100.0
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
99.7
|
0.3
|
|
3
|
104.2
|
4.2
|
2.6
|
99.9
|
0.7
|
|
4
|
103.3
|
-0.9
|
3.6
|
100.2
|
1.0
|
|
5
|
101.4
|
-1.8
|
2.7
|
100.5
|
1.4
|
|
6
|
101.0
|
-0.4
|
3.2
|
100.7
|
1.7
|
|
7
|
102.5
|
1.5
|
2.5
|
100.9
|
1.6
|
|
8
|
98.5
|
-3.9
|
0.2
|
100.9
|
1.3
|
|
9
|
98.4
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
100.9
|
1.1
|
|
10
|
98.6
|
0.1
|
-4.1
|
100.4
|
0.7
|
|
11
|
96.9
|
-1.7
|
-2.8
|
100.2
|
0.5
|
|
12
|
98.0
|
1.2
|
-0.8
|
100.1
|
0.4
|
Annual Average
|
100.1
|
100.1
|
|
|
|
2020:
|
1
|
97.5
|
-0.6
|
-2.6
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
|
2
|
97.8
|
0.4
|
-2.2
|
99.8
|
0.1
|
|
3
|
99.5
|
1.7
|
-4.5
|
99.5
|
-0.5
|
|
4
|
101.1
|
1.6
|
-2.1
|
99.3
|
-1.0
|
|
5
|
101.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.4
|
99.2
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
100.2
|
-0.8
|
-0.7
|
99.2
|
-1.5
|
|
7
|
98.9
|
-1.3
|
-3.5
|
98.9
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
97.8
|
-1.1
|
-0.7
|
98.8
|
-2.1
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The indices and the percentage changes are published rounded up to one decimal figure.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 09:04:02 UTC