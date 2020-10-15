EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Input and Output Price Indices in Agricultural and Livestock Production(Base Year 2015=100.0) (Provisional Data), August 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 15 October 2020

INPUT AND OUTPUT PRICE INDICES IN AGRICULTURE - LIVESTOCK: AUGUST 2020

The evolution of the Input and Output Price Indices with base year 2015=100.0 for August 2020, according to provisional data, is as follows:

The Output Price Index in Agriculture - Livestock (excluding subsidies)decreased by 0.7% in August 2020, compared with August 2019. The corresponding index in August 2019 had recorded an increase of 0.2%, compared with August 2018 (Table 1, Graph 1).

The decrease of 0.7% in the Output Price Index in August 2020 compared with August 2019 is on account of (Table 1) decrease 0.8% of the price index in crop output group and mainly on the rates of change of the groups: olive oil, vegetables and horticultural products and potatoes (including seeds).

The Output Price Index in August 2020 decreased by 1.1%, in comparison with July 2020 (Table 2).

The twelve-month weighted average output index from September 2019 to August 2020 decreased by 2.1%, compared with the corresponding index of the period from September 2018 to August 2019 (Table 3).

The Input Price Index in Agriculture - Livestockdecreased by 2.8% in August 2020, compared with August 2019. The corresponding index in August 2019 had recorded a decrease of 1.0%, compared with August 2018 (Table 4, Graph 1).

The change in the Input Price Index in August 2020 compared with August 2019 (decrease of 2.8%), is on account of (Table 4): a) decrease 3.4% of the price index in goods and services currently consumed in agriculture group and mainly on the rates of change of the group energy and lubricants and b) increase 0.1% of the price index in goods and services contributing to agricultural investment group and mainly on the rates of change of the group materials.

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)

Graph 1. Evolution of Input and Output Price Indices in Agriculture - Livestock (2015=100.0)
Output Price Index Input Price Index

