EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Structure of Earnings Survey, 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27-11-2020

PRESS RELEASE

STRUCTURE OF EARNINGS SURVEY, 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces, for the first time with a Press Release, data on the Structure of Earnings in Greece for the year 2018.

The main purpose of the Structure of Earnings Survey (abbreviated as SES) at national level, is to produce statistics on the structure of earnings of employees of enterprises classified in sections B-S (excluding O) of statistical classification NACE Rev.2, in total and per individual characteristics.

From a macroeconomic perspective, these statistics are a source for drawing conclusions on the structure of earnings in the sections of economic activity. Moreover, the allocation of earnings may be assessed on the basis of the characteristics of employees in the different sections of economic activity (e.g. sex, age, education level, occupation, etc). At European level, the survey aims at compiling harmonized statistics providing comparable quantitative and qualitative information for all the EU Member States pertaining to the structure of earnings of employees.

More specifically, the collected data refer to: a. the enterprise (e.g. section of economic activity, geographical region, number of employees, etc.) and b. the employees (e.g. sex, age, occupation, earnings during the surveyed year, etc.)

Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Business Statistics Division Tel. +30 213 1352022, 2310, 2308 Structural Business Statistics Section Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section: Andriana Dafni Tel: +30 213 1352044 E-mail: a.dafni@statistics.gr

