EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Structure of Earnings Survey, 2018

11/27/2020 | 05:31am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27-11-2020

PRESS RELEASE

STRUCTURE OF EARNINGS SURVEY, 2018

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces, for the first time with a Press Release, data on the Structure of Earnings in Greece for the year 2018.

The main purpose of the Structure of Earnings Survey (abbreviated as SES) at national level, is to produce statistics on the structure of earnings of employees of enterprises classified in sections B-S (excluding O) of statistical classification NACE Rev.2, in total and per individual characteristics.

From a macroeconomic perspective, these statistics are a source for drawing conclusions on the structure of earnings in the sections of economic activity. Moreover, the allocation of earnings may be assessed on the basis of the characteristics of employees in the different sections of economic activity (e.g. sex, age, education level, occupation, etc). At European level, the survey aims at compiling harmonized statistics providing comparable quantitative and qualitative information for all the EU Member States pertaining to the structure of earnings of employees.

More specifically, the collected data refer to: a. the enterprise (e.g. section of economic activity, geographical region, number of employees, etc.) and b. the employees (e.g. sex, age, occupation, earnings during the surveyed year, etc.)

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 1352022, 2310, 2308

Structural Business Statistics Section

Email. Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Andriana Dafni

Tel: +30 213 1352044

E-mail: a.dafni@statistics.gr

1

The results of the survey for the year 2018 illustrate that the highest mean gross annual earnings are recorded in the sector of Financial and Insurance activities with 35,273 and 29,248 euros for men and women respectively.

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning sector follows with 30,623 euros for men and Mining and Quarrying sector with 23,643 euros for women (Table 1, Graph 1).

Table 1: Mean gross annual earnings by sex and economic activity of the employer (enterprise), 2018

Deviation in

SECTION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Mean gross

Mean gross annual earnings

annual earnings

(Nace rev.2)

of males-

females

(in euros)

(%)

Males

Females

Mining & Quarrying

22,603

23,643

-4.4

Manufacturing

20,300

17,292

17.4

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

30,623

22,663

35.1

Water supply, waste management etc

19,971

17,651

13.1

Construction

17,781

14,471

22.9

Wholesale and retail trade

20,304

14,291

42.1

Transportation and storage

28,635

22,822

25.5

Accommodation and food service

9,551

10,293

-7.2

Information and communication

25,956

18,603

39.5

Financial and insurance activities

35,273

29,248

20.6

Real estate activities

25,496

14,888

71.3

Professional scientific and technical activities

29,390

20,067

46.5

Administrative and support service activities

13,050

11,305

15.4

Education

21,605

19,564

10.4

Human health and social work activities

21,054

17,873

17.8

Arts, entertainment and recreation

13,369

11,282

18.5

Other service activities

15,434

13,586

13.6

TOTAL/AVERAGE

19,234

15,947

20.6

2

Graph 1: Mean gross annual earnings by sex and economic activity, 2018

Men

Women

Wage gap between Men - Women

Accommodation and food service

9,551

10,293

Administrative and support service activities

13,050

11,305

Arts, entertainment and recreation

13,369

11,282

Other service activities

15,434

13,586

Construction

17,781

14,471

AVERAGE GROSS ANNUAL EARNINGS

19,234

15,947

Water supply, waste management etc

19,971

17,651

Manufacturing

20,300

17,292

Wholesale and retail trade

20,304

14,291

Human health and social work activities

21,054

17,873

Education

21,605

19,564

Mining & Quarrying

22,603

23,643

Real estate activities

25,496

14,888

Information and communication

25,956

18,603

Transportation and storage

28,635

22,822

Professional scientific and technical activities

29,390

20,067

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

30,623

22,663

Financial and insurance activities

35,273

29,248

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

10,000

20,000

30,000

40,000

3

In relation to the level of education, for 2018, the highest mean gross annual earnings for the holders of Master/Doctorate degrees are recorded in the Mining and Quarrying sector, while the lowest earnings are recorded in the Education sector.

For University/Technological Education Institute graduates, the highest earnings are recorded in the Transportation and Storage sector, while the lowest earnings are recorded in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation sector.

For the Upper Secondary/Post-secondary non tertiary graduates, the highest earnings are recorded in the Financial and Insurance Activities sector, while the lower earnings are recorded in Accommodation and Food Service sector.

For the Primary/Lower-secondary graduates, the highest earnings are recorded in the Financial and Insurance Activities sector, while the lower earnings are recorded in Administrative and Support Service Activities sector (Table 2).

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 10:30:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
