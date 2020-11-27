|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Structure of Earnings Survey, 2018
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 27-11-2020
PRESS RELEASE
STRUCTURE OF EARNINGS SURVEY, 2018
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces, for the first time with a Press Release, data on the Structure of Earnings in Greece for the year 2018.
The main purpose of the Structure of Earnings Survey (abbreviated as SES) at national level, is to produce statistics on the structure of earnings of employees of enterprises classified in sections B-S (excluding O) of statistical classification NACE Rev.2, in total and per individual characteristics.
From a macroeconomic perspective, these statistics are a source for drawing conclusions on the structure of earnings in the sections of economic activity. Moreover, the allocation of earnings may be assessed on the basis of the characteristics of employees in the different sections of economic activity (e.g. sex, age, education level, occupation, etc). At European level, the survey aims at compiling harmonized statistics providing comparable quantitative and qualitative information for all the EU Member States pertaining to the structure of earnings of employees.
More specifically, the collected data refer to: a. the enterprise (e.g. section of economic activity, geographical region, number of employees, etc.) and b. the employees (e.g. sex, age, occupation, earnings during the surveyed year, etc.)
|
|
The results of the survey for the year 2018 illustrate that the highest mean gross annual earnings are recorded in the sector of Financial and Insurance activities with 35,273 and 29,248 euros for men and women respectively.
Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning sector follows with 30,623 euros for men and Mining and Quarrying sector with 23,643 euros for women (Table 1, Graph 1).
Table 1: Mean gross annual earnings by sex and economic activity of the employer (enterprise), 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Deviation in
|
SECTION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
Mean gross
|
Mean gross annual earnings
|
annual earnings
|
(Nace rev.2)
|
|
|
|
of males-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
females
|
|
(in euros)
|
|
(%)
|
|
Males
|
|
Females
|
|
|
|
Mining & Quarrying
|
22,603
|
|
23,643
|
-4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
20,300
|
|
17,292
|
17.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
30,623
|
|
22,663
|
35.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply, waste management etc
|
19,971
|
|
17,651
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
17,781
|
|
14,471
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade
|
20,304
|
|
14,291
|
42.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
28,635
|
|
22,822
|
25.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accommodation and food service
|
9,551
|
|
10,293
|
-7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and communication
|
25,956
|
|
18,603
|
39.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
35,273
|
|
29,248
|
20.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate activities
|
25,496
|
|
14,888
|
71.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional scientific and technical activities
|
29,390
|
|
20,067
|
46.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
13,050
|
|
11,305
|
15.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
21,605
|
|
19,564
|
10.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human health and social work activities
|
21,054
|
|
17,873
|
17.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
13,369
|
|
11,282
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other service activities
|
15,434
|
|
13,586
|
13.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL/AVERAGE
|
19,234
|
|
15,947
|
20.6
|
|
|
|
|
Graph 1: Mean gross annual earnings by sex and economic activity, 2018
|
|
|
Men
|
|
|
Women
|
|
|
|
|
Wage gap between Men - Women
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accommodation and food service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,551
|
|
|
10,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,050
|
|
|
11,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,369
|
|
|
11,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other service activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,434
|
|
|
13,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,781
|
|
|
14,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE GROSS ANNUAL EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,234
|
|
|
15,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water supply, waste management etc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,971
|
|
|
17,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,300
|
|
|
17,292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,304
|
|
|
14,291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human health and social work activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,054
|
|
|
17,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,605
|
|
|
19,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining & Quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,603
|
|
|
23,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,496
|
|
|
14,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information and communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,956
|
|
|
18,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation and storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,635
|
|
|
22,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional scientific and technical activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,390
|
|
|
20,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,623
|
|
|
22,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35,273
|
|
|
29,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
30,000
|
20,000
|
10,000
|
0
|
10,000
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
30,000
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In relation to the level of education, for 2018, the highest mean gross annual earnings for the holders of Master/Doctorate degrees are recorded in the Mining and Quarrying sector, while the lowest earnings are recorded in the Education sector.
For University/Technological Education Institute graduates, the highest earnings are recorded in the Transportation and Storage sector, while the lowest earnings are recorded in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation sector.
For the Upper Secondary/Post-secondary non tertiary graduates, the highest earnings are recorded in the Financial and Insurance Activities sector, while the lower earnings are recorded in Accommodation and Food Service sector.
For the Primary/Lower-secondary graduates, the highest earnings are recorded in the Financial and Insurance Activities sector, while the lower earnings are recorded in Administrative and Support Service Activities sector (Table 2).
|
|