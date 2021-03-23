EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Retail Trade, January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, 23 March 2021 PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN

RETAIL TRADE

JANUARY 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this sectoral publication, presents in detail the evolution of the sales/turnover of all classes of activity for the retail trade section. Retail trade is the basic business model of the modern consumer supply chain, through the resale of material goods or services and the promotion of products for profit.

Therefore, retail trade has always been an important productive tertiary sector of the Greek economy with a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

At the same time, and during the recent circumstances, the monitoring of the evolution of the size of the retail trade activity classes is important, given the direct and indirect effects due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition, monitoring the aggregates of the retail trade, leads to conclusions on the evolution of consumption (in terms of volume, characteristics, preferences and substitution of products) of the Greek society, the citizens and the enterprises of the country.

This current publication is part of a sequel of the Press Releases published by ELSTAT(link PR)since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021.

A corresponding publication has been scheduled and is released by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the turnover of the retail trade enterprises remains relevant and warranted.

In particular, ELSTAT announces a) turnover data for all enterprises obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping classified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for January 2020 and January 2021 and b) turnover data for the five biggest enterprises, for each of the 10 largest classes, in terms of 2018 turnover, of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification), for January 2020 and January 2021.

Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises is used, which occurs from the linking at micro-data level of administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.

All enterprises classified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping (Table 1)

For the enterprises in retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 2.2 billion euro, recording a decrease of 5.6% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 2.3 billion euro.

The activities that recorded the biggest increase in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

• Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet, increase 40.3%.

• Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized stores, increase 32.6%.

The activities that recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

• Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores, decrease 82.5%.

• Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets, decrease 40.7%.

Presentation of activities with biggest rates of change

The class of economic activity "Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet" which recorded the biggest increase in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 includes the retail sales which are conducted by enterprises via mail or internet, with the application of specific procedures, and the products either can be downloaded directly from internet or can be sent to the customer.

The class of economic activity "Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores" which recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 includes the retail sale of musical records, audio tapes, compact discs and cassettes, video tapes and DVDs, as well as the retail sale of blank tapes and discs.

The main characteristics of the enterprises that belong to these economic classes, with turnover data in January 2021 according to the provisional Statistical Business Register, with reference year 2018, are the following:

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY Number of Enterprises with turnover data in January 2021 Branches Persons employed Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet 238 338 1,187 Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores 15 29 80

b. 5 biggest enterprises for the 10 largest classes of the retail trade divisions (based on the 2018 turnover) (Table 2)

Based on the turnover data of the provisional Statistical Business Register 2018, the 10 largest classes of economic activity in the retail trade divisions are:

- Sale of cars and light motor vehicles

- Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

- Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

- Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating

- Other retail sale in non-specialized stores

- Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores

- Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialized stores

- Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores

- Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores and

- Dispensing chemist in specialized stores

The activities that recorded increase in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

• Dispensing chemist in specialized stores, increase 9.4%.

• Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating, increase 7.2%.

The activities that recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

• Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores, decrease 36.7%.

• Other retail sale in non-specialized stores, decrease 36.4%.

Table 1: Turnover for the total of enterprises obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping in all classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification)