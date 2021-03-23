Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Retail Trade, January 2021

03/23/2021 | 06:06am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 23 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

EVOLUTION OF TURNOVER OF ENTERPRISES IN

RETAIL TRADE

JANUARY 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) with this sectoral publication, presents in detail the evolution of the sales/turnover of all classes of activity for the retail trade section. Retail trade is the basic business model of the modern consumer supply chain, through the resale of material goods or services and the promotion of products for profit.

Therefore, retail trade has always been an important productive tertiary sector of the Greek economy with a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

At the same time, and during the recent circumstances, the monitoring of the evolution of the size of the retail trade activity classes is important, given the direct and indirect effects due to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition, monitoring the aggregates of the retail trade, leads to conclusions on the evolution of consumption (in terms of volume, characteristics, preferences and substitution of products) of the Greek society, the citizens and the enterprises of the country.

This current publication is part of a sequel of the Press Releases published by ELSTAT(link PR)since April 2020, incorporating the most recent data on turnover from Administrative Sources for January 2021.

A corresponding publication has been scheduled and is released by ELSTAT on a monthly basis, throughout the whole period during which the regular monitoring of the turnover of the retail trade enterprises remains relevant and warranted.

In particular, ELSTAT announces a) turnover data for all enterprises obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping classified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of the NACE Rev.2 classification) for January 2020 and January 2021 and b) turnover data for the five biggest enterprises, for each of the 10 largest classes, in terms of 2018 turnover, of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification), for January 2020 and January 2021.

Starting from the current press release, an updated framework for the determination of enterprises is used, which occurs from the linking at micro-data level of administrative transactions files of the reference years 2020 and 2021 and of the provisional Statistical Business Register, of the reference year 2018, that provides a standardized set of data, harmonized with European classifications.

Information on methodological issues:

Information on data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Registers and Big Enterprises Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi

Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

e-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

a.

All enterprises classified in the activity classes of the retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping (Table 1)

For the enterprises in retail trade divisions obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in January 2021 amounted to 2.2 billion euro, recording a decrease of 5.6% in comparison with January 2020, when the respective turnover was 2.3 billion euro.

The activities that recorded the biggest increase in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

  • Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet, increase 40.3%.

  • Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized stores, increase 32.6%.

The activities that recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

  • Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores, decrease 82.5%.

  • Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets, decrease 40.7%.

Presentation of activities with biggest rates of change

The class of economic activity "Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet" which recorded the biggest increase in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 includes the retail sales which are conducted by enterprises via mail or internet, with the application of specific procedures, and the products either can be downloaded directly from internet or can be sent to the customer.

The class of economic activity "Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores" which recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 includes the retail sale of musical records, audio tapes, compact discs and cassettes, video tapes and DVDs, as well as the retail sale of blank tapes and discs.

The main characteristics of the enterprises that belong to these economic classes, with turnover data in January 2021 according to the provisional Statistical Business Register, with reference year 2018, are the following:

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

Number of

Enterprises with turnover data in January 2021

Branches

Persons employed

Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet

238

338

1,187

Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores

15

29

80

b. 5 biggest enterprises for the 10 largest classes of the retail trade divisions (based on the 2018 turnover) (Table 2)

Based on the turnover data of the provisional Statistical Business Register 2018, the 10 largest classes of economic activity in the retail trade divisions are:

  • - Sale of cars and light motor vehicles

  • - Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

  • - Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

  • - Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating

  • - Other retail sale in non-specialized stores

  • - Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores

  • - Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialized stores

  • - Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores

  • - Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores and

  • - Dispensing chemist in specialized stores

The activities that recorded increase in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

  • Dispensing chemist in specialized stores, increase 9.4%.

  • Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating, increase 7.2%.

The activities that recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in January 2021 compared with January 2020 are:

  • Retail sale of clothing in specialized stores, decrease 36.7%.

  • Other retail sale in non-specialized stores, decrease 36.4%.

Table 1: Turnover for the total of enterprises obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping in all classes of the retail trade divisions (divisions 45 and 47 of NACE Rev.2 classification)

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

TURNOVER (in thousand €)

Rate of change

(%)

Code NACE

Rev.2

Description

January 2020

January 2021

4511

Sale of cars and light motor vehicles

346,665

331,348

-4.4

4519

Sale of other motor vehicles

15,836

16,492

4.1

4520

Maintenance and repair of motor vehicles

33,595

31,808

-5.3

4531

Wholesale trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

87,512

79,621

-9.0

4532

Retail trade of motor vehicle parts and accessories

10,812

8,969

-17.0

4540

Sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories

18,382

16,917

-8.0

4711

Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating

878,157

940,043

7.0

4719

Other retail sale in non-specialized stores

45,688

31,187

-31.7

4721

Retail sale of fruit and vegetables in specialized stores

5,292

6,001

13.4

4722

Retail sale of meat and meat products in specialized stores

18,650

17,146

-8.1

4723

Retail sale of fish, crustaceans and molluscs in specialized stores

2,723

2,905

6.7

4724

Retail sale of bread, cakes, flour confectionery and sugar confectionery in specialized stores

8,685

7,028

-19.1

4725

Retail sale of beverages in specialized stores

2,340

1,924

-17.8

4726

Retail sale of tobacco products in specialized stores

1,265

1,447

14.4

4729

Other retail sale of food in specialized stores

9,771

10,798

10.5

4730

Retail sale of automotive fuel in specialized stores

218,596

143,666

-34.3

4741

Retail sale of computers, peripheral units and software in specialized stores

52,367

69,457

32.6

4742

Retail sale of telecommunications equipment in specialized stores

17,916

20,151

12.5

4743

Retail sale of audio and video equipment in specialized stores

2,214

2,321

4.8

4751

Retail sale of textiles in specialized stores

2,522

1,808

-28.3

4752

Retail sale of hardware, paints and glass in specialized stores

26,769

23,926

-10.6

4753

Retail sale of carpets, rugs, wall and floor coverings in specialized stores

875

659

-24.7

4754

Retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialized stores

79,371

71,928

-9.4

4759

Retail sale of furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialized stores

31,255

26,517

-15.2

4761

Retail sale of books in specialized stores

5,163

4,572

-11.4

4762

Retail sale of newspapers and stationery in specialized stores

1,101

1,115

1.3

4763

Retail sale of music and video recordings in specialized stores

103

18

-82.5

4764

Retail sale of sporting equipment in specialized stores

29,643

30,037

1.3

4765

Retail sale of games and toys in specialized stores

51,571

48,870

-5.2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
