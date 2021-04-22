Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Fiscal data - 1st notification (Provisional Data), 2021

04/22/2021 | 05:06am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 22 April 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Fiscal data for the years 2017-2020

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the fiscal data for the years 2017-2020 compiled in the context of the first Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) notification of 2021, which was transmitted to Eurostat in fulfilment of Greece's obligations according to Council Regulation (EC) 479/2009 as amended. These data have been produced on the basis of the new Regulation ESA 2010 (549/2013) for the System of National Accounts, which became obligatory as of 01.09.2014.

The deficit of General Government for 2020, in accordance with ESA 2010, is estimated at -16.1 billion euro (-9.7% of Gross Domestic Product), while the gross consolidated General Government debt at year-end 2020 is estimated at a nominal value of 341 billion euro (205.6% of Gross Domestic Product).

Table 1 presents the main results for the period 2017 to 2020.

Table 1: Reporting of General Government deficit/surplus and debt levels and provision of associated data

Data are in millions of Euros

ESA 2010

2017

2018

2019

2020

codes

Balance: Deficit (-) /Surplus (+)

B.9

General Government

S.13

1,023

1,670

2,099

-16,130

Central Government

S.1311

-2,255

-2,250

764

-16,806

Local Government

S.1313

645

664

67

77

Social Security Funds

S.1314

2,633

3,256

1,268

599

General Government consolidated gross debt

Level at nominal value outstanding at the end of year

317,481

334,721

331,073

341,023

By category:

Currency and deposits

AF.2

6,008

6,245

6,577

6,548

Securities other than shares, exc. financial derivatives

AF.3

54,938

52,882

57,854

67,167

Short-term

AF.31

14,261

11,144

11,752

11,121

Long-term

AF.32

40,677

41,738

46,102

56,046

Loans

AF.4

256,535

275,594

266,642

267,308

Short-term

AF.41

2,036

2,241

2,267

2,242

Long-term

AF.42

254,499

273,353

264,375

265,066

General Government expenditure on:

Gross fixed capital formation

P.51g

8,034

5,827

4,642

5,004

Interest (consolidated)

D.41 (uses)

5,566

6,078

5,504

4,945

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current market prices

B.1*g

177,152

179,727

183,413

165,830

Deficit (-) /Surplus (+) as % of GDP

0.6

0.9

1.1

-9.7

General Government consolidated gross debt as % of GDP

179.2

186.2

180.5

205.6

Page 1 of 4

Table 2 presents the time series of GDP, General Government balance, General Government primary balance, expenditures (on consolidated basis), revenues (on consolidated basis) and debt (on consolidated basis) of General Government for the period 2017-2020, as they are calculated in accordance with ESA 2010.

Table 2: GDP, General Government balance, expenditure, revenue and debt.

2017

2018

2019

2020

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

(million euro)

177,152

179,727

183,413

165,830

General Government balance

(million euro)

1,023

1,670

2,099

-16,130

Deficit (-) / Surplus (+) B.9

(% of GDP)

0.6

0.9

1.1

-9.7

General Government primary balance

(million euro)

6,589

7,748

7,603

-11,185

Deficit (-) / Surplus (+)*

(% of GDP)

3.7

4.3

4.1

-6.7

(million euro)

85,873

87,137

87,765

100,645

General Government expenditure

(% of GDP)

48.47

48.48

47.85

60.69

(million euro)

86,896

88,807

89,864

84,515

General Government revenue

(% of GDP)

49.05

49.41

49.00

50.96

General Government debt

(million euro)

317,481

334,721

331,073

341,023

(% of GDP)

179.2

186.2

180.5

205.6

*General Government primary balance is defined here as ESA 2010 General Government B.9 balance minus interest expenditure of General Government entities to other sectors and differs from the definition of primary balance used under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece (in note of page 3).

State support for the financial institutions and its impact on the General Government balance

Table 3 shows the impact of the support to the financial institutions from all interventions during the financial crisis on the General Government balance.

Table 3: Impact of the support to financial institutions on General Government balance 2017-2020

Impact of the support to

Year

financial institutions on

General Government

balance

2017

(million euro)

-106

(% of GDP)

-0.1

2018

(million euro)

-97

(% of GDP)

-0.1

2019

(million euro)

114

(% of GDP)

0.1

2020

(million euro)

-26

(% of GDP)

-0.02

For the year 2019 the impact of the support to financial institutions has been positive for the General Government balance. This is due to the fees accruing on the inter-bank lending guarantees and the bond loan scheme, plus the revenues from bank preference shares, being greater than the expenditures accrued. However, in 2017, 2018 and 2020 the expenditure of support measures was larger than the related revenues.

Page 2 of 4

Actions to safeguard data quality

The Hellenic Statistical Authority has undertaken all necessary actions so that the fiscal data compiled in the context of the first Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) notification of 2021 and reported here are fully in line with the rules of the European System of Accounts - ESA 2010.

Since the October 2020 EDP notification there has been continuous communication and close cooperation between ELSTAT and Eurostat to ensure consistency with Regulation (EC) 479/2009 as in force. Eurostat's technical expertise has been explicitly sought on all critical areas of the EDP data compilation. In addition, during the period since the last EDP notification, ELSTAT has regularly consulted an external technical expert.

The Government Finance Data for the year 2020 for Greece are provisional and reflect the impact on Government Finance Statistics of the COVID-19 pandemic mainly from mid-March 2020 onwards, when restriction measures were put into place. The data are expected to be revised when updated source data for government finance statistics will become available related to the government measures in this context. It is noted that for the compilation of the provisional estimates, the same sources as well as the same estimation methods have been used as in the previous years. Moreover, ad-hoc adjustments to the time-adjusted cash method for the accrual recording were made as a consequence of the obligation for tax and social contributions payments being deferred. Regarding the different types of expenditure measures, different pieces of legislation were ratified after the end of 2020Q1 and the cash payments corresponding to these expenditure measures are being made in the period that follows 2020Q1.

Revisions in deficit and debt data between the EDP notifications of October 2020 and April 2021

Table 4 presents the revisions of the deficit and debt data, as percentages of GDP, between the EDP notifications of October 2020 and April 2021.

Table 4: Changes in the data between October 2020 and April 2021

2017

2018

2019

April 2021

Surplus (+) / Deficit (-) as % of GDP

0.6

0.9

1.1

Debt as % of GDP

179.2

186.2

180.5

October 2020

Surplus (+) / Deficit (-) as % of GDP

0.7

1.0

1.5

Debt as % of GDP

179.2

186.2

180.5

Change (April 2021 - October 2020)*

Surplus (+) / Deficit (-) as % of GDP

-0.1

-0.1

-0.4

Debt as % of GDP

0.0

0.0

0.0

*The negative sign in the change denotes increase (decrease) in the deficit (surplus) and decrease in the debt

Causes of revisions to EDP deficit and debt between the EDP notifications of October 2020 and April 2021

The revisions in the result for the years 2017-2019 are mainly due to updated data and changes in the methodological treatment of specific transactions.

References

The detailed tables of the EDP notification are available on the website of ELSTAT:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SEL03/-

Note:

Measure of the primary balance under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece

A measure of the primary balance as defined under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece is not calculated by ELSTAT and is not shown in this statistical Press Release.

The calculation of the primary balance as per the Economic Adjustment Program calls for a statistical treatment of certain expenditure and revenue items (such as revenue from privatisation of assets, transactions relating to bank recapitalisation, and revenues from transfers related to the income of euro-area national central banks from their

Page 3 of 4

investment portfolio holdings of Greek Government securities) that deviates from the typical ESA2010-compliant practice followed in the compilation of the Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) fiscal data tables that are presented in this statistical Press Release.

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of National Accounts

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of General Government Accounts

Email:data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of Section: Konstantinos Chrissis

Tel: +30 213 135 2079

Fax: +30 213 1352552

Email: k.chrysis@statistics.gr

Page 4 of 4

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 09:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
