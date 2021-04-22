EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Fiscal data - 1st notification (Provisional Data), 2021

The deficit of General Government for 2020, in accordance with ESA 2010, is estimated at -16.1 billion euro (-9.7% of Gross Domestic Product), while the gross consolidated General Government debt at year-end 2020 is estimated at a nominal value of 341 billion euro (205.6% of Gross Domestic Product).

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the fiscal data for the years 2017-2020 compiled in the context of the first Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) notification of 2021, which was transmitted to Eurostat in fulfilment of Greece's obligations according to Council Regulation (EC) 479/2009 as amended. These data have been produced on the basis of the new Regulation ESA 2010 (549/2013) for the System of National Accounts, which became obligatory as of 01.09.2014.

For the year 2019 the impact of the support to financial institutions has been positive for the General Government balance. This is due to the fees accruing on the inter-bank lending guarantees and the bond loan scheme, plus the revenues from bank preference shares, being greater than the expenditures accrued. However, in 2017, 2018 and 2020 the expenditure of support measures was larger than the related revenues.

Table 3 shows the impact of the support to the financial institutions from all interventions during the financial crisis on the General Government balance.

State support for the financial institutions and its impact on the General Government balance

*General Government primary balance is defined here as ESA 2010 General Government B.9 balance minus interest expenditure of General Government entities to other sectors and differs from the definition of primary balance used under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece (in note of page 3).

Table 2 presents the time series of GDP, General Government balance, General Government primary balance, expenditures (on consolidated basis), revenues (on consolidated basis) and debt (on consolidated basis) of General Government for the period 2017-2020, as they are calculated in accordance with ESA 2010.

Actions to safeguard data quality

The Hellenic Statistical Authority has undertaken all necessary actions so that the fiscal data compiled in the context of the first Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) notification of 2021 and reported here are fully in line with the rules of the European System of Accounts - ESA 2010.

Since the October 2020 EDP notification there has been continuous communication and close cooperation between ELSTAT and Eurostat to ensure consistency with Regulation (EC) 479/2009 as in force. Eurostat's technical expertise has been explicitly sought on all critical areas of the EDP data compilation. In addition, during the period since the last EDP notification, ELSTAT has regularly consulted an external technical expert.

The Government Finance Data for the year 2020 for Greece are provisional and reflect the impact on Government Finance Statistics of the COVID-19 pandemic mainly from mid-March 2020 onwards, when restriction measures were put into place. The data are expected to be revised when updated source data for government finance statistics will become available related to the government measures in this context. It is noted that for the compilation of the provisional estimates, the same sources as well as the same estimation methods have been used as in the previous years. Moreover, ad-hoc adjustments to the time-adjusted cash method for the accrual recording were made as a consequence of the obligation for tax and social contributions payments being deferred. Regarding the different types of expenditure measures, different pieces of legislation were ratified after the end of 2020Q1 and the cash payments corresponding to these expenditure measures are being made in the period that follows 2020Q1.

Revisions in deficit and debt data between the EDP notifications of October 2020 and April 2021

Table 4 presents the revisions of the deficit and debt data, as percentages of GDP, between the EDP notifications of October 2020 and April 2021.

Table 4: Changes in the data between October 2020 and April 2021

2017 2018 2019 April 2021 Surplus (+) / Deficit (-) as % of GDP 0.6 0.9 1.1 Debt as % of GDP 179.2 186.2 180.5 October 2020 Surplus (+) / Deficit (-) as % of GDP 0.7 1.0 1.5 Debt as % of GDP 179.2 186.2 180.5 Change (April 2021 - October 2020)* Surplus (+) / Deficit (-) as % of GDP -0.1 -0.1 -0.4 Debt as % of GDP 0.0 0.0 0.0

*The negative sign in the change denotes increase (decrease) in the deficit (surplus) and decrease in the debt

Causes of revisions to EDP deficit and debt between the EDP notifications of October 2020 and April 2021

The revisions in the result for the years 2017-2019 are mainly due to updated data and changes in the methodological treatment of specific transactions.

References

The detailed tables of the EDP notification are available on the website of ELSTAT:

http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SEL03/-

Note:

Measure of the primary balance under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece

A measure of the primary balance as defined under the Economic Adjustment Program for Greece is not calculated by ELSTAT and is not shown in this statistical Press Release.

The calculation of the primary balance as per the Economic Adjustment Program calls for a statistical treatment of certain expenditure and revenue items (such as revenue from privatisation of assets, transactions relating to bank recapitalisation, and revenues from transfers related to the income of euro-area national central banks from their

