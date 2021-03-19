Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), January 2021

03/19/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, March 19, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

GREEK MERCHANT FLEET: January 2021 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for January 2021. Particularly:

  • The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 1.8% in January 2021 compared with January 2020, while an increase of 0.2%

    was recorded in January 2020 compared with January 2019 (Table 1).

  • The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 4.7% in January

    2021 compared with January 2020. A decrease of 1.3% was recorded in January 2020 compared with January 2019

    (Table 1).

Graph 1: Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over: January 2019 - January 2021

NumberofShips

sdnasuohT TRG

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May June

July Aug

Sept Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb

Mar Apr May

June July

Aug Sept Oct Nov

Dec Jan

2019

2020

2021

Number of ShipsTonnage

Information on methodological issues: Division of Sectoral Statistics

Section of Transport Statistics P. Tzortzi, F. Georgakopoulou

Information for data provision: Tel. +30 213 135 2022

E mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Τel : +30 213 135 2187 , +30 213 135 3090 Fax: +30 213 135 2757

E mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.grf.georgakopoulou@statistics.gr

1 GRT: Gross Tonnage

Table 1. Number and tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

January

2019

2020

Change % 2020/2019

Types of shipsNumber of Ships

Tonnage

(GRT)Number of Ships

Τοnnage

(GRT)

Number Tonnage

2021

Change % 2021/2020

of Ships

(GRT)Number of Ships

Τοnnage

(GRT)

Number Tonnage of Ships

Graph 2a: Number of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

January 2019 - 2021

Graph 2b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant Ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

January 2019 - 2021

(GRT)

Table 2. Distribution of the Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

2019

Tonnage Groups Total:Number of Ships

Tonnage (GRT)

  • 1,862 42,907,555

    January

    2020

    Number of Ships

    Τοnnage

    (GRT)

    • 1,866 42,370,327

      Change % 2020/2019

      2021

      Change % 2021/2020

      Number Tonnageof Ships

      (GRT)

      • 0.2 -1.3

        Number of Ships

        Τοnnage Number

        (GRT)

        • 1,833 40,369,816

          of Ships -1.8

          Tonnage (GRT)

          -4.7

          Graph 3: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

          January 2019 - 2021

Table 3. Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

January

2021

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

40,369,816

-1.8

-4.7

5,222,262

-27.9

-30.3

11,360,150

5.1

4.3

10,913,278

-9.7

3.2

8,416,285

3.6

-3.4

1,243,708

7.1

-11.5

224,196

-7.0

-27.1

2,989,937

1.2

0.2

Graph 4a: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

January 2019 - 2021

Graph 4b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

January 2019 - 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 10:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
