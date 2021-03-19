EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, March 19, 2021
PRESS RELEASE
GREEK MERCHANT FLEET: January 2021 (Provisional data)
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for January 2021. Particularly:
-
The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 1.8% in January 2021 compared with January 2020, while an increase of 0.2%
was recorded in January 2020 compared with January 2019 (Table 1).
-
The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 4.7% in January
2021 compared with January 2020. A decrease of 1.3% was recorded in January 2020 compared with January 2019
(Table 1).
Graph 1: Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over: January 2019 - January 2021
NumberofShips
sdnasuohT TRG
Jan
Feb Mar
Apr May June
July Aug
Sept Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb
Mar Apr May
June July
Aug Sept Oct Nov
Dec Jan
2019
2020
2021
Number of ShipsTonnage
1 GRT: Gross Tonnage
Table 1. Number and tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,
January
2019
2020
Change % 2020/2019
Types of shipsNumber of Ships
Tonnage
(GRT)Number of Ships
Τοnnage
(GRT)
Number Tonnage
2021
Change % 2021/2020
of Ships
(GRT)Number of Ships
Τοnnage
(GRT)
Number Tonnage of Ships
Graph 2a: Number of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,
January 2019 - 2021
Graph 2b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant Ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,
January 2019 - 2021
(GRT)
Table 2. Distribution of the Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,
2019
Tonnage Groups Total:Number of Ships
Tonnage (GRT)
-
1,862 42,907,555
January
2020
Number of Ships
Τοnnage
(GRT)
-
1,866 42,370,327
Change % 2020/2019
2021
Change % 2021/2020
Number Tonnageof Ships
(GRT)
-
0.2 -1.3
Number of Ships
Τοnnage Number
(GRT)
Table 3. Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,
January
|
|
2021
|
Τοnnage
|
Number
|
Tonnage
|
(GRT)
|
of Ships
|
(GRT)
|
40,369,816
|
-1.8
|
-4.7
|
5,222,262
|
-27.9
|
-30.3
|
11,360,150
|
5.1
|
4.3
|
10,913,278
|
-9.7
|
3.2
|
8,416,285
|
3.6
|
-3.4
|
1,243,708
|
7.1
|
-11.5
|
224,196
|
-7.0
|
-27.1
|
2,989,937
|
1.2
|
0.2
Graph 4a: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships 100 GRT and over, by age groups,
January 2019 - 2021
Graph 4b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,
January 2019 - 2021
