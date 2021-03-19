EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, March 19, 2021

GREEK MERCHANT FLEET: January 2021 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for January 2021. Particularly:

 The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 1.8% in January 2021 compared with January 2020, while an increase of 0.2% was recorded in January 2020 compared with January 2019 (Table 1).

 The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 4.7% in January 2021 compared with January 2020. A decrease of 1.3% was recorded in January 2020 compared with January 2019 (Table 1).

Graph 1: Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over: January 2019 - January 2021

1 GRT: Gross Tonnage

Table 1. Number and tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

January

2019

2020

Change % 2020/2019

Types of shipsNumber of Ships

Tonnage

(GRT)Number of Ships

Τοnnage

(GRT)

Number Tonnage

2021

Change % 2021/2020

of Ships

(GRT)Number of Ships

Τοnnage

(GRT)

Number Tonnage of Ships

Graph 2a: Number of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

January 2019 - 2021

Graph 2b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant Ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

January 2019 - 2021

(GRT)

Table 2. Distribution of the Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

2019

Tonnage Groups Total:Number of Ships

Tonnage (GRT)

1,862 42,907,555 January 2020 Number of Ships Τοnnage (GRT) 1,866 42,370,327 Change % 2020/2019 2021 Change % 2021/2020 Number Tonnageof Ships (GRT) 0.2 -1.3 Number of Ships Τοnnage Number (GRT) 1,833 40,369,816 of Ships -1.8 Tonnage (GRT) -4.7 Graph 3: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups, January 2019 - 2021



Table 3. Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

January

2021 Τοnnage Number Tonnage (GRT) of Ships (GRT) 40,369,816 -1.8 -4.7 5,222,262 -27.9 -30.3 11,360,150 5.1 4.3 10,913,278 -9.7 3.2 8,416,285 3.6 -3.4 1,243,708 7.1 -11.5 224,196 -7.0 -27.1 2,989,937 1.2 0.2

Graph 4a: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

January 2019 - 2021

Graph 4b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

January 2019 - 2021

