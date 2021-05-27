|
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Registrations and Bankruptcies, 1st Quarter 2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 27 May 2021
PRESS RELEASE
DEMOGRAPHIC EVENTS OF ENTERPRISES
REGISTRATIONS AND BANKRUPTCIES
1st QUARTER 2021
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is launching with the present Press Release, the regular publication, on a quarterly basis, of official statistics on business demography in Greece and specifically on registrationsand bankruptcies.
Business demography statistics constitute, at European and international level, one of the most rapidly developing statistical domains and attract the interest of policy makers, institutional users and society, in general, as they are widely relevant through the information they provide.
In particular, the monitoring of registrations and bankruptcies on a quarterly basis provides up-to-date information on the evolution of business activity and subsequently of the economic climate - expectations, which are particularly important, especially in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic 19 (Covid-19).
More specifically, ELSTAT announces:
-
Quarterly data on registrations, by section of economic activity of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2) for the 1st quarter of 2020 and 2021.
-
Quarterly data on registrations, by section of economic activity of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2) and by Large Geographical Area (NUTS 1) / category of Legal form of enterprise, for the 1st quarter 2021.
-
Graphical representation of registrations per week, for the 1st quarter of 2020 and 2021.
-
Quarterly data on bankruptcies, for the 1st quarter of 2020 and 2021.
Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043
E-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr
Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
Change in the number of registrations and bankruptcies, 1st quarter 2020 / 1st quarter 2021 (Table 1)
-
The number of registrationsin all economic sections in the 1st quarter 2021 amounted to 26,441, recording an increase 14.8% in comparison with the 1st quarter 2020, when the respective number of registrations was 23,033.
Among the sections of economic activity with the largest contribution to the total turnover, according to the data of the Statistical Business Register, for the reference year 2018, the biggest increase in the number of registrations in the 1st quarter 2021 in comparison with the 1st quarter 2020, was recorded in section Information and Communication (61.6%) and in section Construction (39.8%), while the respective largest decrease was recorded in section Accommodation and Food Service Activities (30.5%) and in section Manufacturing (14.5%)
-
The number of bankruptciesin all economic sections in the 1st quarter 2021 amounted to 7. The respective number in the 1st quarter 2020 was 6.
Sections of Economic Activity per Large Geographical Area of Greece, in which the biggest number of registrations is observed (Table 2)
The sections of economic activity with the biggest number of registrations by Large Geographical Area of Greece are:
-
Voreia Ellada: Economic activity section Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles with 1,042 registrations out of 5,709 in total.
-
Kentriki Ellada: Economic activity section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, with 1,671 registrations out of 5,696 in total.
-
Attiki: Economic activity section Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities, with 2,224 registrations out of 10,455 in total.
-
Nissia Aigaiou - Kriti: Economic activity section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, with 2,319 registrations out of 4,581 in total.
Sections of Economic Activity per category of Legal Form of enterprise, in which the biggest number of registrations is observed (Table 3)
The sections of economic activity with the biggest number of registrations by category of Legal Form of enterprise are:
-
Sole Proprietorships: Economic activity section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, with 5,396 registrations out of 18,294 in total.
-
Partnerships: Economic activity section Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles, with 740 registration out of 2,576 in total.
-
Capital Enterprises: Economic activity section Real Estate Activities, with 68 registrations out of 349 in total.
-
Other Legal Forms: Economic activity section Real Estate Activities with 1,239 out of 5,222 in total.
2
Table 1: Number of registrations by Section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2), 1st quarter 2020 and 2021
|
|
|
|
|
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
|
|
STATISTICAL BUSINESS REGISTER (SBR)
|
|
|
Registrations
|
|
|
|
REGISTRATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OF REFERENCE YEAR 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st quarter 2021 /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
1st quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Turnover
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate of
|
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises SBR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
(in thousand €)
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
change (%)
|
|
|
Rev.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
Agriculture, Forestry and
|
549,362
|
|
7,979,918
|
|
1.0
|
|
3,240
|
|
5,495
|
|
|
69.6
|
|
|
Fishing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
Mining and Quarrying
|
601
|
|
818,022
|
|
1.3
|
|
10
|
|
8
|
|
|
-20.0
|
|
|
C
|
Manufacturing
|
56,971
|
|
60,079,613
|
|
1.4
|
|
925
|
|
791
|
|
|
-14.5
|
|
|
D
|
Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air
|
7,446
|
|
15,218,076
|
|
6.6
|
|
519
|
|
493
|
|
|
-5.0
|
|
|
Conditioning Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Supply, Sewerage,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
Waste Management and
|
1,940
|
|
1,589,009
|
|
2.1
|
|
35
|
|
40
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
Remediation Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
Construction
|
58,771
|
|
10,501,404
|
|
3.7
|
|
1,573
|
|
2,199
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G
|
Repair of Motor Vehicles and
|
227,461
|
|
119,120,916
|
|
1.7
|
|
3,793
|
|
3,815
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H
|
Transportation and Storage
|
60,059
|
|
16,407,258
|
|
1.4
|
|
771
|
|
836
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
I
|
Accommodation and Food
|
106,819
|
|
12,861,226
|
|
1.5
|
|
2,339
|
|
1,626
|
|
|
-30.5
|
|
|
Service Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J
|
Information and
|
16,372
|
|
10,780,423
|
|
6.8
|
|
690
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
61.6
|
|
|
Communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K
|
Financial and Insurance
|
16,856
|
|
16,714,150
|
|
2.2
|
|
391
|
|
379
|
|
|
-3.1
|
|
|
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
L
|
Real Estate Activities
|
9,153
|
|
1,808,453
|
|
17.6
|
|
658
|
|
1,613
|
|
|
145.1
|
|
|
M
|
Professional, Scientific and
|
134,286
|
|
9,338,828
|
|
3.1
|
|
3,647
|
|
4,195
|
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Technical Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N
|
Administrative and Support
|
20,284
|
|
6,913,180
|
|
3.5
|
|
887
|
|
720
|
|
|
-18.8
|
|
|
Service Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Administration and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O
|
Defense; Compulsory Social
|
1,033
|
|
435,792
|
|
2.7
|
|
52
|
|
28
|
|
|
-46.2
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
Education
|
20,901
|
|
1,094,627
|
|
2.3
|
|
452
|
|
472
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
Q
|
Human Health and Social
|
58,066
|
|
4,082,316
|
|
2.1
|
|
1,161
|
|
1,243
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
Work Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R
|
Arts, Entertainment and
|
21,138
|
|
3,744,983
|
|
2.3
|
|
550
|
|
476
|
|
|
-13.5
|
|
|
Recreation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S
|
Other Service Activities
|
38,736
|
|
1,282,250
|
|
1.7
|
|
1,081
|
|
643
|
|
|
-40.5
|
|
|
W
|
Unknown Activity
|
13,600
|
|
14,775
|
|
1.9
|
|
259
|
|
254
|
|
|
-1.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,419,855
|
|
300,785,219
|
|
1.9
|
|
23,033
|
|
26,441
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Table 2: Number of Registrations by Section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev.2) and Large Geographical Area (NUTS 1 Region), 1st quarter 2021
|
|
|
|
|
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LARGE GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
VOREIA
|
|
|
KENTRIKI
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISSIA
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATTIKI
|
|
|
AIGAIOU -
|
|
|
NACE Rev.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ELLADA
|
|
|
ELLADA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KRITI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
26,441
|
|
5,709
|
|
5,696
|
|
10,455
|
|
4,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
5,495
|
|
994
|
|
1,671
|
|
511
|
|
2,319
|
|
|
B
|
Mining and Quarrying
|
8
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|
|
C
|
Manufacturing
|
791
|
|
213
|
|
187
|
|
311
|
|
80
|
|
|
D
|
Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply
|
493
|
|
174
|
|
108
|
|
177
|
|
34
|
|
|
E
|
Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and
|
40
|
|
8
|
|
14
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
|
Remediation Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
Construction
|
2,199
|
|
524
|
|
521
|
|
816
|
|
338
|
|
|
G
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor
|
3,815
|
|
1,042
|
|
751
|
|
1,659
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H
|
Transportation and Storage
|
836
|
|
165
|
|
157
|
|
432
|
|
82
|
|
|
I
|
Accommodation and Food Service Activities
|
1,626
|
|
343
|
|
417
|
|
537
|
|
329
|
|
|
J
|
Information and Communication
|
1,115
|
|
216
|
|
168
|
|
662
|
|
69
|
|
|
K
|
Financial and Insurance Activities
|
379
|
|
70
|
|
43
|
|
241
|
|
25
|
|
|
L
|
Real Estate Activities
|
1,613
|
|
306
|
|
309
|
|
841
|
|
157
|
|
|
M
|
Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities
|
4,195
|
|
919
|
|
689
|
|
2,224
|
|
363
|
|
|
N
|
Administrative and Support Service Activities
|
720
|
|
121
|
|
155
|
|
330
|
|
114
|
|
|
O
|
Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory
|
28
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
22
|
|
*
|
|
|
Social Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
Education
|
472
|
|
121
|
|
94
|
|
227
|
|
30
|
|
|
Q
|
Human Health and Social Work Activities
|
1,243
|
|
239
|
|
192
|
|
720
|
|
92
|
|
|
R
|
Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
476
|
|
64
|
|
75
|
|
284
|
|
53
|
|
|
S
|
Other Service Activities
|
643
|
|
150
|
|
115
|
|
313
|
|
65
|
|
|
W
|
Unknown Activity
|
254
|
|
34
|
|
25
|
|
134
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The data are not disclosed due to statistical confidentiality regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises. «-» There are no registrations.
4
Table 3: Number of Registrations by Section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev.2) and category of Legal Form, 1st quarter 2021
|
|
|
|
|
ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEGAL FORM CATEGORY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARTNERSHIPS
|
|
|
CAPITAL
|
|
|
OTHER LEGAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOLE
|
|
|
(General
|
|
|
ENTERPRISES
|
|
|
FORMS
|
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
partnerships,
|
|
|
(Limited Liability
|
|
|
(Private Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPRIETORSHIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rev.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
Company, Société
|
|
|
Companies (ΙΚΕ),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
partnerships)
|
|
|
Anonyme (S.A.))
|
|
|
Joint ventures etc)
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
26,441
|
|
18,294
|
|
2,576
|
|
349
|
|
5,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing
|
5,495
|
|
5,396
|
|
24
|
|
6
|
|
69
|
|
|
B
|
Mining and Quarrying
|
8
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|
*
|
|
|
C
|
Manufacturing
|
791
|
|
519
|
|
104
|
|
14
|
|
154
|
|
|
D
|
Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air
|
493
|
|
59
|
|
54
|
|
23
|
|
357
|
|
|
Conditioning Supply
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
Management and Remediation
|
40
|
|
*
|
|
11
|
|
*
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
1,531
|
|
247
|
|
36
|
|
385
|
|
|
G
|
Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of
|
3,815
|
|
2,296
|
|
740
|
|
56
|
|
723
|
|
|
Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H
|
Transportation and Storage
|
836
|
|
574
|
|
96
|
|
15
|
|
151
|
|
|
I
|
Accommodation and Food Service
|
1,626
|
|
722
|
|
497
|
|
29
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
J
|
Information and Communication
|
1,115
|
|
753
|
|
108
|
|
18
|
|
236
|
|
|
K
|
Financial and Insurance Activities
|
379
|
|
162
|
|
37
|
|
19
|
|
161
|
|
|
L
|
Real Estate Activities
|
1,613
|
|
215
|
|
91
|
|
68
|
|
1,239
|
|
|
M
|
Professional, Scientific and Technical
|
4,195
|
|
3,322
|
|
303
|
|
43
|
|
527
|
|
|
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N
|
Administrative and Support Service
|
720
|
|
440
|
|
75
|
|
13
|
|
192
|
|
|
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O
|
Public Administration and Defense;
|
28
|
|
20
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|
*
|
|
|
Compulsory Social Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
|
Education
|
472
|
|
411
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
43
|
|
|
Q
|
Human Health and Social Work
|
1,243
|
|
1,056
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
110
|
|
|
Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R
|
Arts, Entertainment and Recreation
|
476
|
|
297
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
138
|
|
|
S
|
Other Service Activities
|
643
|
|
428
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
160
|
|
|
W
|
Unknown Activity
|
254
|
|
*
|
|
*
|
|
-
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The data are not disclosed due to statistical confidentiality regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises. «-» There are no registrations.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:24:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|