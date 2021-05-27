EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Registrations and Bankruptcies, 1st Quarter 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27 May 2021

PRESS RELEASE

DEMOGRAPHIC EVENTS OF ENTERPRISES

REGISTRATIONS AND BANKRUPTCIES

1st QUARTER 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is launching with the present Press Release, the regular publication, on a quarterly basis, of official statistics on business demography in Greece and specifically on registrationsand bankruptcies.

Business demography statistics constitute, at European and international level, one of the most rapidly developing statistical domains and attract the interest of policy makers, institutional users and society, in general, as they are widely relevant through the information they provide.

In particular, the monitoring of registrations and bankruptcies on a quarterly basis provides up-to-date information on the evolution of business activity and subsequently of the economic climate - expectations, which are particularly important, especially in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic 19 (Covid-19).

More specifically, ELSTAT announces: