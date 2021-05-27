Log in
EL STAT Hellenic Statistical Authority : Registrations and Bankruptcies, 1st Quarter 2021

05/27/2021 | 05:25am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27 May 2021

PRESS RELEASE

DEMOGRAPHIC EVENTS OF ENTERPRISES

REGISTRATIONS AND BANKRUPTCIES

1st QUARTER 2021

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is launching with the present Press Release, the regular publication, on a quarterly basis, of official statistics on business demography in Greece and specifically on registrationsand bankruptcies.

Business demography statistics constitute, at European and international level, one of the most rapidly developing statistical domains and attract the interest of policy makers, institutional users and society, in general, as they are widely relevant through the information they provide.

In particular, the monitoring of registrations and bankruptcies on a quarterly basis provides up-to-date information on the evolution of business activity and subsequently of the economic climate - expectations, which are particularly important, especially in the current context of the coronavirus pandemic 19 (Covid-19).

More specifically, ELSTAT announces:

  • Quarterly data on registrations, by section of economic activity of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2) for the 1st quarter of 2020 and 2021.
  • Quarterly data on registrations, by section of economic activity of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities (NACE Rev. 2) and by Large Geographical Area (NUTS 1) / category of Legal form of enterprise, for the 1st quarter 2021.
  • Graphical representation of registrations per week, for the 1st quarter of 2020 and 2021.
  • Quarterly data on bankruptcies, for the 1st quarter of 2020 and 2021.

Information on methodological issues:Business Statistics Division Registers and Big Enterprises Section Head of Section: Adamantia Georgostathi Tel.: +30 213 135 2043

E-mail: a.georgostathi@statistics.gr

Information on data provision:Tel.: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

1

Change in the number of registrations and bankruptcies, 1st quarter 2020 / 1st quarter 2021 (Table 1)

  • The number of registrationsin all economic sections in the 1st quarter 2021 amounted to 26,441, recording an increase 14.8% in comparison with the 1st quarter 2020, when the respective number of registrations was 23,033.
    Among the sections of economic activity with the largest contribution to the total turnover, according to the data of the Statistical Business Register, for the reference year 2018, the biggest increase in the number of registrations in the 1st quarter 2021 in comparison with the 1st quarter 2020, was recorded in section Information and Communication (61.6%) and in section Construction (39.8%), while the respective largest decrease was recorded in section Accommodation and Food Service Activities (30.5%) and in section Manufacturing (14.5%)
  • The number of bankruptciesin all economic sections in the 1st quarter 2021 amounted to 7. The respective number in the 1st quarter 2020 was 6.

Sections of Economic Activity per Large Geographical Area of Greece, in which the biggest number of registrations is observed (Table 2)

The sections of economic activity with the biggest number of registrations by Large Geographical Area of Greece are:

  • Voreia Ellada: Economic activity section Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles with 1,042 registrations out of 5,709 in total.
  • Kentriki Ellada: Economic activity section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, with 1,671 registrations out of 5,696 in total.
  • Attiki: Economic activity section Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities, with 2,224 registrations out of 10,455 in total.
  • Nissia Aigaiou - Kriti: Economic activity section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, with 2,319 registrations out of 4,581 in total.

Sections of Economic Activity per category of Legal Form of enterprise, in which the biggest number of registrations is observed (Table 3)

The sections of economic activity with the biggest number of registrations by category of Legal Form of enterprise are:

  • Sole Proprietorships: Economic activity section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing, with 5,396 registrations out of 18,294 in total.
  • Partnerships: Economic activity section Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles, with 740 registration out of 2,576 in total.
  • Capital Enterprises: Economic activity section Real Estate Activities, with 68 registrations out of 349 in total.
  • Other Legal Forms: Economic activity section Real Estate Activities with 1,239 out of 5,222 in total.

2

Table 1: Number of registrations by Section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev. 2), 1st quarter 2020 and 2021

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

STATISTICAL BUSINESS REGISTER (SBR)

Registrations

REGISTRATIONS

OF REFERENCE YEAR 2018

1st quarter 2021 /

Annual

Code

Number of

1st quarter

1st quarter

Number of

Turnover

rate of

NACE

Description

enterprises SBR

enterprises

(in thousand €)

2020

2021

change (%)

Rev.2

2018 (%)

2021/2020

A

Agriculture, Forestry and

549,362

7,979,918

1.0

3,240

5,495

69.6

Fishing

B

Mining and Quarrying

601

818,022

1.3

10

8

-20.0

C

Manufacturing

56,971

60,079,613

1.4

925

791

-14.5

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air

7,446

15,218,076

6.6

519

493

-5.0

Conditioning Supply

Water Supply, Sewerage,

E

Waste Management and

1,940

1,589,009

2.1

35

40

14.3

Remediation Activities

F

Construction

58,771

10,501,404

3.7

1,573

2,199

39.8

Wholesale and Retail Trade;

G

Repair of Motor Vehicles and

227,461

119,120,916

1.7

3,793

3,815

0.6

Motorcycles

H

Transportation and Storage

60,059

16,407,258

1.4

771

836

8.4

I

Accommodation and Food

106,819

12,861,226

1.5

2,339

1,626

-30.5

Service Activities

J

Information and

16,372

10,780,423

6.8

690

1,115

61.6

Communication

K

Financial and Insurance

16,856

16,714,150

2.2

391

379

-3.1

Activities

L

Real Estate Activities

9,153

1,808,453

17.6

658

1,613

145.1

M

Professional, Scientific and

134,286

9,338,828

3.1

3,647

4,195

15.0

Technical Activities

N

Administrative and Support

20,284

6,913,180

3.5

887

720

-18.8

Service Activities

Public Administration and

O

Defense; Compulsory Social

1,033

435,792

2.7

52

28

-46.2

Security

P

Education

20,901

1,094,627

2.3

452

472

4.4

Q

Human Health and Social

58,066

4,082,316

2.1

1,161

1,243

7.1

Work Activities

R

Arts, Entertainment and

21,138

3,744,983

2.3

550

476

-13.5

Recreation

S

Other Service Activities

38,736

1,282,250

1.7

1,081

643

-40.5

W

Unknown Activity

13,600

14,775

1.9

259

254

-1.9

Total

1,419,855

300,785,219

1.9

23,033

26,441

14.8

3

Table 2: Number of Registrations by Section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev.2) and Large Geographical Area (NUTS 1 Region), 1st quarter 2021

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

LARGE GEOGRAPHICAL AREA

Code

TOTAL

VOREIA

KENTRIKI

NISSIA

Description

ATTIKI

AIGAIOU -

NACE Rev.2

ELLADA

ELLADA

KRITI

TOTAL

26,441

5,709

5,696

10,455

4,581

A

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

5,495

994

1,671

511

2,319

B

Mining and Quarrying

8

*

*

*

-

C

Manufacturing

791

213

187

311

80

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply

493

174

108

177

34

E

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and

40

8

14

*

*

Remediation Activities

F

Construction

2,199

524

521

816

338

G

Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of Motor

3,815

1,042

751

1,659

363

Vehicles and Motorcycles

H

Transportation and Storage

836

165

157

432

82

I

Accommodation and Food Service Activities

1,626

343

417

537

329

J

Information and Communication

1,115

216

168

662

69

K

Financial and Insurance Activities

379

70

43

241

25

L

Real Estate Activities

1,613

306

309

841

157

M

Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities

4,195

919

689

2,224

363

N

Administrative and Support Service Activities

720

121

155

330

114

O

Public Administration and Defense; Compulsory

28

*

*

22

*

Social Security

P

Education

472

121

94

227

30

Q

Human Health and Social Work Activities

1,243

239

192

720

92

R

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

476

64

75

284

53

S

Other Service Activities

643

150

115

313

65

W

Unknown Activity

254

34

25

134

61

  • The data are not disclosed due to statistical confidentiality regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises. «-» There are no registrations.

4

Table 3: Number of Registrations by Section of Economic Activity (NACE Rev.2) and category of Legal Form, 1st quarter 2021

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

LEGAL FORM CATEGORY

Code

TOTAL

PARTNERSHIPS

CAPITAL

OTHER LEGAL

SOLE

(General

ENTERPRISES

FORMS

NACE

Description

partnerships,

(Limited Liability

(Private Capital

PROPRIETORSHIP

Rev.2

Limited

Company, Société

Companies (ΙΚΕ),

partnerships)

Anonyme (S.A.))

Joint ventures etc)

TOTAL

26,441

18,294

2,576

349

5,222

A

Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing

5,495

5,396

24

6

69

B

Mining and Quarrying

8

*

*

-

*

C

Manufacturing

791

519

104

14

154

D

Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air

493

59

54

23

357

Conditioning Supply

Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste

E

Management and Remediation

40

*

11

*

20

Activities

F

Construction

2,199

1,531

247

36

385

G

Wholesale and Retail Trade; Repair of

3,815

2,296

740

56

723

Motor Vehicles and Motorcycles

H

Transportation and Storage

836

574

96

15

151

I

Accommodation and Food Service

1,626

722

497

29

378

Activities

J

Information and Communication

1,115

753

108

18

236

K

Financial and Insurance Activities

379

162

37

19

161

L

Real Estate Activities

1,613

215

91

68

1,239

M

Professional, Scientific and Technical

4,195

3,322

303

43

527

Activities

N

Administrative and Support Service

720

440

75

13

192

Activities

O

Public Administration and Defense;

28

20

*

-

*

Compulsory Social Security

P

Education

472

411

*

*

43

Q

Human Health and Social Work

1,243

1,056

*

*

110

Activities

R

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation

476

297

*

*

138

S

Other Service Activities

643

428

*

*

160

W

Unknown Activity

254

*

*

-

170

  • The data are not disclosed due to statistical confidentiality regarding the protection of the identity of the reporting enterprises. «-» There are no registrations.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS