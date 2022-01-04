ELFA Launches Knowledge Hub to Maximize Member Access to Industry Research and Information

Washington, DC, January 4, 2022 - As the key source of business intelligence that is critical to its member companies, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association has launched the Knowledge Hub, a one-stop online library that provides easy access to its wide range of industry research and information. The development of the Knowledge Hub was based in part from input provided by ELFA Business Council Steering Committees about the association data, benchmarking and statistical resources that they use and their preferred delivery channel.

The Knowledge Hub comprises ELFA's most popular industry information, which will be highlighted throughout the year, including:

Business Technology Performance Index (BTPI)

Credit Manager and Collection Managers Surveys

Economic Impact State Fact Sheets

Equipment Leasing & Finance Compensation Survey and Small & Medium Enterprise Compensation Survey

Industry Information Help Desk

Industry Topics dynamic web pages

Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25)

State Tax Manual and State Law Compendium

Survey of Equipment Finance Activity (SEFA) and SEFA Interactive Dashboard

What's Hot/What's Not Equipment Market Forecast

ELFA members provide the foundation of the association's survey-based research, and their feedback enables benchmarking and predictive, actionable decision-making for businesses in a variety of areas.

"Access to ELFA research and data is one of the primary benefits of being an ELFA member," said ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta. "With so much information and varying needs among members, the Knowledge Hub makes it easier than ever to learn about and find the resources in one centralized location. I encourage members to visit the Knowledge Hub often for indispensable intelligence for all areas of your business. The Knowledge Hub is, in effect, your company's own research department."

To access the Knowledge Hub, visit https://www.elfaonline.org/KnowledgeHub.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) is the trade association that represents companies in the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance sector, which includes financial services companies and manufacturers engaged in financing capital goods. ELFA members are the driving force behind the growth in the commercial equipment finance market and contribute to capital formation in the U.S. and abroad. Its 580 members include independent and captive leasing and finance companies, banks, financial services corporations, broker/packagers and investment banks, as well as manufacturers and service providers. ELFA has been equipping business for success for more than 60 years. For more information, please visit www.elfaonline.org.

