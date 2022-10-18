EM currencies rise on improved global sentiment, softer dollar

*
Stocks gain for third straight session, up 1.4%
*
S.Africa utility Eskom increases rolling blackouts to
stage 4
*
Polish c.banker says rates could be hiked by 100 bps in
Nov -ISB
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies nudged
higher on Tuesday after a subdued start to the week, underpinned
by a softer dollar and improved risk sentiment after a dramatic
U-turn in British fiscal policy.
The U.S. dollar gave up some from its recent gains,
with the index that measures the greenback against six major
peers slipping to its lowest in nearly 1-1/2 weeks, boosting
regional currencies.
South Africa's rand strengthened 0.4% against a
weaker dollar. The volatile rand tends to rally at times of
global investor optimism, when the relatively high yields it
offers make it an attractive carry trade.
Curbing gains in the rand, South African state utility Eskom
ramped up scheduled power cuts after generators at five of its
plants broke down overnight.
Overall, MSCI's index of emerging market currencies
gained 0.2%, while the stock index
rose 1.4%, extending its rally to third session.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index edged lower as
market participants kept a close eye on the ruling Communist
Party's twice-a-decade congress this week, while the on-shore
yuan was little changed, helped by a steady midpoint fixing and
supportive policies.
Central and eastern European currencies slipped in early
trading, with the Polish zloty leading losses against
the euro.
Poland still has plenty of room for interest rate rises, and
a hike by 100 basis points might be needed in November to make
monetary policy more effective, central Banker Joanna Tyrowicz
was quoted as saying by news agency ISB.
In October, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) opted to leave
borrowing costs unchanged despite soaring inflation, as it
warned of an approaching economic slowdown.
"We don't think the Polish central bank will be as
aggressive as the Hungarian central bank and hence we are also
more bearish on the Polish zloty than we are on the Hungarian
forint," said Jakob Christensen, head of global macro research
at Danske Bank.
Many central banks in the region had started to wind down
their rate hikes even when inflation was rising. However, they
are jumping back into action as currencies take a beating.
On Friday, Hungary's central bank unexpectedly increased
interest rates and said it would provide foreign currency from
its reserves to pay for the country's surging energy imports in
an emergency move to shore up the battered forint.
The Hungarian forint slipped 0.1% against the euro
after three days of sharp gains.
Elsewhere, Turkey's lira edged lower against the
dollar, while the Russian rouble was steady as
month-end tax payments offered support amid jitters over the
possibility of fresh Western sanctions against Moscow.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)