EM stocks hit one-month high, currencies subdued after Fed minutes

*
China markets extend rally
*
FX subdued after Fed minutes
*
Egyptian pound hits new low
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Optimism over China's economic
recovery lifted an emerging stock markets benchmark for a third
straight session on Thursday, while currencies were subdued amid
signs that the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle may not end
anytime soon.
Shanghai shares jumped more than 1% as
investors bet that the unwinding of stringent COVID rules in
China and support measures will boost economic growth despite a
surge in infections.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.3% as China
looked to reopen the border with its special administrative
region on Sunday for the first time in three years.
The MSCI's EM equities index rose 0.8% to hit a
one-month high, with bourses in Warsaw, Budapest
and Johannesburg all gaining.
While China's yuan continued to be supported by
hopes of economic recovery, other developing world currencies
moved little against the dollar.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, when
the central bank shifted to a smaller 50 basis point rate hike,
showed on Wednesday that officials agreed to slow the pace of
rate increases but no participant expected rate cuts in 2023.
"The futures market pricing is still for the Fed to stop shy
of the 5% handle and to cut rate by end-2022. So the key
question remains if the recession or recovery theme will
dominate in 2023," strategists at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.
"Our base case remains that there will be short-term pain in
the form of recession (or technical recessions) in many
economies accompanied by heightened market volatility in 1H23
before a stronger growth trajectory and risk appetite recovery
in 2H23."
Emerging markets assets suffered sharp losses in 2022 as the
Fed embarked on the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades
to tame inflation, while pandemic disruptions and the
Russia-Ukraine war drove up prices of everything from oil to
food.
Ukraine's gross domestic product fell by 30.4% in 2022 - the
largest annual contraction in over 30 years - because of the war
with Russia, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, although
the fall was smaller than initially feared.
The South African rand slipped about half a percent
to 16.9 per dollar after a survey showed private sector activity
expanded in December but at a slower pace than in November.
The Hungarian forint weakened against the euro
after touching a near five-month high in the previous session,
when minutes from the central bank's December meeting showed
policymakers favoured maintaining tight monetary conditions over
a prolonged period.
Hungary issued a total of $4.25 billion worth of
dollar-denominated benchmark bonds, Finance Minister Mihaly
Varga said, with bids exceeding $12 billion.
The Egyptian pound touched a fresh record low at 26.6
per dollar, a day after its biggest slide since the central bank
devalued the currency in October and agreed to a $3 billion
financial support from the International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)