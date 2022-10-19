EM stocks snap 3-day winning streak; S.African rand slips

*
EM stocks down 1.2%, currencies slip 0.2%
S.Africa inflation slows for second month in September
Hungary cenbank offers quick deposit at 18% interest rate
China's yuan, stocks weaken in cautious mood during
Congress
Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped on
Wednesday against a strong greenback even as data showed
consumer inflation slowed for a second month in a row in
September, while emerging market stocks fell after three days of
sharp gains.
The rand was down 0.3% against the dollar in early
trading.
Data showed headline consumer inflation in September slowed
to 7.5% year on year from 7.6% in August in South Africa.
"It came in largely as expected despite some calling for a
positive surprise," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at
Monex Europe. "For that reason, it has had a largely limited
impact on the currency."
Investors now awaited South Africa's August retail sales
numbers due later in the day, with economists predicting a 4.2%
year-on-year rise after July's 8.6% increase was boosted by base
effects.
Overall, emerging market currencies slipped
0.2%, while stocks fell 1.2%.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 1.6%,
while the yuan weakened against the greenback, with
traders cautiously awaiting the country's delayed economic
indicators and more clues on policy from the ongoing Communist
Party Congress.
The Hungarian forint outperformed its central and
eastern European peers, up 0.3% against the euro.
Hungary's central bank said it will hold its quick deposit
facility tender offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on
Wednesday.
The bank had launched the tenders to shore up the forint on
Friday, when it unexpectedly ramped up interest rates and said
it would provide foreign currency from its reserves to pay for
Hungary's surging energy imports.
Emerging markets have been consuming their stockpiles of
foreign exchange reserves this year at a faster pace than in
previous bouts of currency weakness as central banks fight to
defend currencies against the mighty U.S. dollar.
Other CEE currencies such as the Polish zloty and
the Romanian leu slid, while the Czech crown
was flat against the euro.
The Russian rouble edged lower against the
dollar with domestic investors focused on two OFZ treasury bond
auctions scheduled for later in the day.
The Turkish lira stood at 18.5890 against the dollar
in early trade, compared with a close of 18.5840 on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)