Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

EMA European Medicines Agency : Two additional manufacturing sites for BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, CHMP, 22/06/2021

06/22/2021 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMA's committee for human medicines (CHMP) has approved additional manufacturing sites for the production of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.

One site, located in Reinbek, Germany, is operated by Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG. The other in Stein, Switzerland, is operated by Novartis Pharma. The sites will perform finished product manufacturing steps at different stages of the process.

The two new sites are expected to support the continued supply of Comirnaty in the European Union.

This recommendation does not require a European Commission decision and the sites can become operational immediately.

The changes described will be included in the publicly available information on this vaccine.

Disclaimer

EMA - European Medicines Agency published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 12:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aEASTMAN  : expands its portfolio of sustainability offerings with Cristal™ One recyclable resins for cosmetics
PR
08:42aHouston Dynamo Football Club Announces New Ownership
GL
08:41aBK TECH  : Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
PU
08:41aMIMECAST  : Appointment will accelerate innovation and market leadership, driving new enterprise business (Form 8-K)
PU
08:41aRONSON DEVELOPMENT  : Report No 23 Early redemption of series U bonds
PU
08:41aNATIONAL VISION  : 6.22.21 National Vision's “Made Locally, Given Globally” Charitable Program Surpasses 100,000 Eyeglass Donations (PDF)
PU
08:41aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : Bolt drivers strike over workers rights snub
AQ
08:41aASTRAZENECA  : Fancy a Covid jab? Here are all the free walk-in sites open in London
AQ
08:41aIIOT OXYS  : Partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L., wins Best IoT Company Award (Form 8-K)
PU
08:41aUTZ BRANDS  : Jefferies Consumer Conference Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
4PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD. : HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : China cuts second batch of crude oil import quotas for ..

HOT NEWS