Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(EMBK): Did You Lose Money on Your Embark Technology Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

01/06/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Embark Technology, Inc. (“Embark Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EMBK).

On January 1, 2022, The Bear Cave released report stating, “Embark’s current valuation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance. The company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.” Further, The Bear Cave reported that “[m]ore troubling is that Embark appears to lack true economic substance.”

Following this news, Embark’s stock price plummeted 16%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or an Embark shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


Latest news "Companies"
05:58pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE S A B DE C : Passenger traffic increased 5.1% in Mexico and 11.2% in Colombia while decreasing 1.7% in Puerto Rico, compared to pre-pandemic levels in December 2019
PU
05:58pNEWPEAK METALS : Argentinean Gold Project Update
PU
05:58pAUROCH MINERALS : Exploration Commences for 2022
PU
05:57pTORIAN RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : TNR) Mt Stirling Project Drill Update
AQ
05:54pCross border capital i inc. announces securities exchange agreement with message notify ltd. d/b/a superbuzz
AQ
05:54pArdent Health Services Appoints Two New Board Members
BU
05:54pHour Loop, Inc. Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Initial Public Offering
GL
05:53pGameStop shares surge on plan to enter NFT, crypto markets
RE
05:53pTCL Wins Top Innovation Awards during CES 2022
AQ
05:52pOLIVEX HOLDINGS LIMITED (NSX : OLX) Partnered with Gym Aesthetics
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks decline, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3APA : January 2022 Investor Update
4Russia sends troops to put down Kazakhstan uprising as fresh violence e..
5Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk

HOT NEWS