EMBRACE Foundation : donates thousands of medical supplies and durable medical equipment at large donation event

05/13/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRACE Foundation, a Newport News, Va.-based charitable organization, hosted a large donation pick-up event on Monday, May 10, 2021. The event marked the culmination of several months of donation drives and collection efforts by EMBRACE Foundation, partner organizations, and many Hampton Roads citizens. Contributions of gently used durable medical equipment and medical supplies will be distributed by Samaritan's Purse World Medical Mission to their partner hospitals worldwide.

Approximately 20 volunteers from 1st Advantage Credit Union, Restore/Habitat for Humanity (Williamsburg & Newport News), Hampton Roads Physician Magazine, Dominion Physical Therapy, Coastal Virginia Surgery Center, and Orthopaedic & Spine Center assisted four drivers from Samaritan's Purse World Medical Mission in loading a 24-foot and 16-foot enclosed trailer full of donated items. These items ranged from hospital beds to wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, braces, splints, and even supplies as small as sterile gauze pads and plastic syringes.

"Seeing all the donations together was extraordinary," said Carrie Chi, Vice President of Human Resources at 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, and EMBRACE Foundation Board Member. "The amount collected is truly remarkable. To know that these donations will be repurposed for those in need versus going to landfills or stagnating in someone's closet – is an amazing feeling. I have such gratitude to all those who donated items and to those that facilitated this donation drive." 

EMBRACE Foundation is actively seeking donations of gently used durable medical equipment or unused medical supplies from private individuals, medical practices or hospitals, assisted-living facilities, and community or church organizations. To volunteer, learn more or to donate, visit www.embrace-foundation.org.

About EMBRACE Foundation
A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, EMBRACE Foundation launched in 2018 with a mission to repurpose and reuse durable medical equipment by sending it to medical facilities and physicians in under-developed countries.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embrace-foundation-donates-thousands-of-medical-supplies-and-durable-medical-equipment-at-large-donation-event-301291131.html

SOURCE EMBRACE Foundation


© PRNewswire 2021
