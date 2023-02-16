EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; -2

European Union member states started discussions on a new set of economic measures targeting Russia, including proposals for a ban on over $11 billion worth of Russian imports and sanctions against Iranian entities the bloc says is supplying drones to Russia, diplomats said.

EU officials have said the new package seeks to avoid problems the EU has faced with some previous export bans on Russia. In particular, it seeks to target specific technologies and components that the Russian military or military-linked companies can purchase only from European and other Western suppliers. As in previous packages, the measures are being closely coordinated with Washington and the U.K.

Crypto Giant Binance Expects to Pay Penalties to Resolve U.S. Investigations

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, expects to pay monetary penalties to settle existing U.S. regulatory and law-enforcement investigations of its business, the firm's chief strategy officer said in an interview.

Binance grew quickly and began as a business powered by software engineers unfamiliar with laws and rules written to address the risk of bribery and corruption, money laundering, and economic sanctions, Patrick Hillmann said. The company has been working to fill gaps in its early compliance efforts, he said, but still expects regulators will impose fines for past conduct.

FROM FINANCIAL NEWS

Top Bankers Could Lose Lucrative Payouts in Bonus Cap Overhaul

Wall Street investment banks in the City are reviewing whether to scrap lucrative payments for senior staff as the UK government prepares to lift a long-standing cap on bonuses.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the US investment banks considering removing "role-based allowances" for senior employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

The allowances give banks the chance to continue to offer big pay packets to senior staff in spite of the bonus cap, which restricts annual variable payments to 100% of salary or twice base pay with shareholder approval.... > READ MORE

Expected Major Events for Thursday

05:30/NED: Jan Unemployment

08:00/SVK: Dec New orders in industry

08:00/SPN: Dec Trade Balance

09:00/ITA: Dec Foreign Trade EU

09:30/UK: Nov Card Spending statistics

11:00/IRL: Jan CPI

