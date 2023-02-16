EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims Fed Pivot Hopes

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU ECB Economic Bulletin; U.K. ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta participates in 'Monetary policy after the energy shock' discussion, Card spending statistics, Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf speech at the London School of Economics; Germany Deutsche Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel delivers the DIW Europe lecture; Italy foreign trade EU; trading updates from Airbus, Atos, Nestle, Renault, Infineon Technologies, Pernod Ricard, Repsol, Commerzbank, Orange, Air Liquide, Atos, Aveva Group, Bollore, Norwegian Air, NN Group, Schneider Electric, Koninklijke DSM, Centrica

Opening Call:

Shares may open higher in Europe on Thursday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. In Asia, stock benchmarks rose; Treasury yields fell; the dollar weakened; while oil and gold advanced.

Equities:

European shares may rise as investors digest the rebound in U.S. retail sales, a sign of economic strength, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates.

Investors are starting to give up on the hope that the Fed will cut rates toward the year's end, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

"There's this pull-push as the market tries to find a resolution in terms of its view on the U.S. economy," said Jane Foley, head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank.

"Upside surprise in the retail sales number is similar to the recent strong jobs print, in that it raises the risk for more restrictive rates, or for restrictive rates to be maintained for longer, a scenario our economists call 'boiling the frog.' The impact is reflected well in both U.S. yield and dollar moves, but we remain bearish on equities for Q1, as they have shrugged off the message of the recent data," JPMorgan strategists said.

"We see the equity risk/reward as skewed to the downside, as upside potential for markets is likely fairly limited given stretched valuations and high rates, while downside could be meaningful, e.g. in case of a further weakening of activity, persisting inflation, higher terminal rates, or a resurgence of geopolitical risk," the strategists said.

Forex:

The U.S. dollar weakened amid risk appetite spurred by gains in regional equity markets and U.S. stock futures.

This week's U.S. economic data suggest that while inflation is moderating, consumers are still spending, said SPI Asset Management.

The data also hint there still could be a "goldilocks" mood beneath the "all the 'doom and gloom," it added.

The retail sales upside surprise supports the idea that the Fed can remain very aggressive with fighting inflation, Oanda said.

"The US economy is looking like it will have a solid first quarter and recession doubts are getting some vindication here. The data-dependent Fed is seeing its case for more ongoing rate increases get bolstered after both inflation accelerated and as retail sales rebound sharply in January," it said.

"If equity-bond correlation turns less positive this year, and especially if it turns negative, broad dollar returns look likely to be more muted relative to last year," Goldman Sachs said.

Bonds:

U.S. bond yields were lower early Thursday, reversing the prior day's advance after U.S. retail sales data pointed to signs that the economy is still growing and bolstered the scenario of a "no-landing" outcome.

"The massive 3.0% m/m surge in retail sales in January may have been partly related to the unseasonably mild winter in the Northeast but, alongside the unexpected strength of payroll employment, it nevertheless suggests the economy will easily avoid a recession in the first quarter, " said Capital Economics.

"Regardless of potential weather effects or seasonal issues, the bottom line is that first-quarter consumption growth will be much stronger than we previously expected and, as a result first-quarter GDP will be positive. Under those circumstances, there are now clearly upside risks to our view that the fed funds rate will peak slightly below 5%," it said.

Holding bonds at the current level of short-term yields "looks better than equity (earnings yield) than any time since the great financial crisis," JP Morgan's analysts said, noting that the two-year Treasury yield is up around 60 basis point since the last Fed meeting.

It is "the bond market moving toward the Fed, rather than the Fed to the bond market," they said.

Still, "equity markets are rallying, and the prevailing sentiment is of exuberance and greed," JPM says. But the report warns that "this divergence cannot go much further, in our view, and may revert."

Energy:

Oil futures edged higher early Thursday amid mild weakness of USD, which tends to move inversely to oil prices.

There may be dip-buying by energy traders and the mid-$70/bbl levels for WTI crude oil could offer major support, Oanda said.

Crude oil showed "one of the biggest increases in inventories we have seen in quite some time," Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors said, referring to the Energy Information Administration report that U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 16.3 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 10.

Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group, said the weekly adjustments are "a growing source of irritation" for traders at a time when risk to global oil supply has been high.

Still, given that the situation in Ukraine could escalate, the refilling of the SPR that needs to be done, and the upcoming driving season, "we feel the risk is to the upside [for oil], especially with the barrels taken off the market by Russia," Zahir said.

"Volatility we feel will be the norm in the days and weeks ahead."

Metals:

Gold prices edged higher in Asia in a likely technical recovery after posting their lowest close in more than five weeks on USD strength.

Given the dollar's strength, the precious metal has fallen out of favor, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com, said.

Gold investors are also unnerved by rising U.S. Treasury yields as this is undermining assets such as gold that pay no interest, the analyst added.

Gold, "already on its knees" following that strong U.S. jobs report and hawkish Fed comments earlier this month, has "fallen further out of favour," he said.

"For now, the path of least resistance is still to the downside, and the nearest obvious reference point is now at $1,800, which is where gold might be heading to next," he added.

---

Copper prices rose early Thursday after U.S. retail sales data for January showed the biggest monthly rise in nearly two years, adding to signs that growth in the world's largest economy picked up at the beginning of the year.

Diminishing prospects of a global slowdown support the demand outlook for materials like copper.

However, copper's gains may be limited, analysts said.

There are growing concerns that the Fed will stay hawkish and that the demand recovery in China might be weaker than expected, ANZ Research analysts said.

---

Chinese iron-ore futures gained as market sentiment improved amid rising demand from upstream sectors.

"Improving market sentiments drive the prices higher, and the resumption of production by steel mills led to a pick-up in demand, which continued to support iron ore prices," analysts from Baocheng Futures said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

U.S. Could Default as Soon as July if Debt-Ceiling Standoff Isn't Resolved

WASHINGTON-The U.S. could become unable to pay all of its bills on time sometime between July and September, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated, giving lawmakers several months to reach an agreement on lifting the debt limit and avoiding a default.

The Treasury Department ran up against the roughly $31.4 trillion debt limit in January. It is now deploying a series of special accounting maneuvers to keep paying the government's obligations to bondholders, Social Security recipients and others.

Standard Chartered's Fourth-Quarter Profit Rose, Lifted by Higher Interest Rates

Standard Chartered PLC's fourth-quarter profit rose as higher interest rates boosted the bank's income and helped offset continued impairment pressure from its exposure to China's real estate liquidity crisis.

The London-based lender said Thursday that underlying pretax profit, which is adjusted for noncash items and exceptional or infrequent transactions, was $529 million, compared with a restated profit of $439 billion in the year-earlier period.

Italy's Silvio Berlusconi Acquitted in Sex-Scandal Trial

MILAN-An Italian court on Wednesday acquitted the country's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi of bribing witnesses in a previous trial where he faced charges of having sex with an underage girl.

The court's decision clears Mr. Berlusconi, 86, after a trial that lasted six years and concerned events that took place a decade ago. The court's decision also absolved three dozen women, including Karima El Mahroug, the woman at the center of the case who at the time of the events was a nightclub dancer nicknamed "Ruby Heart-Stealer."

U.S. and EU Advance Buyers' Club for EV Battery Minerals

U.S. and European officials are discussing how to set up a new group of allies that cooperate on procuring minerals used in clean-energy technologies, hoping to rely less on China while patching up a rift over U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles.

Under the plan to form a so-called critical-minerals club, the U.S. would negotiate trade agreements focused on such minerals with allies including Japan, the EU and U.K., according to people familiar with it. Once the allies have trade agreements between themselves, they would try to reach additional agreements with such countries as Ukraine or Zambia on securing supplies of raw materials essential to batteries and other clean- energy technologies, according to the people.

EU Starts Discussions on New Export Bans, Sanctions Against Russia

