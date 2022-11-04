EMEA Morning Briefing : Caution Expected Ahead of U.S. Labor Data; Tech Jobs Outlook Worsens

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Services PMI for Eurozone, Germany, France, Italy; EU PPI; Germany manufacturing orders; France industrial production; trading updates from Telefonica, Vonovia, Societe Generale, Intesa Sanpaolo, IAG, Norwegian Air

Opening Call:

Shares may open slightly higher at Friday's open. In Asia, stock benchmarks broadly rose; Treasury yields were mostly higher; the dollar fell; while oil and gold rose.

Equities:

European shares are poised for slight gains Friday, after closing mostly lower Thursday, as traders digested the Fed and the BOE's latest moves.

Evercore ISI said Powell's "hawkish message underpins volatility into and beyond the [Nov. 8 U.S. midterm election]. A retest of the October lows, particularly [by the] growth centric Nasdaq-100, becomes base case."

Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, said Powell's comments Wednesday opened up the possibility that the central bank will raise rates to higher-than-expected levels and then hold them there for some time to try to bring inflation down.

"It pushed back against the perhaps naive view in the market that the Federal Reserve will either be tightening or be accommodative," Park said.

"Looking further ahead, markets are having to consider a higher-for-longer backdrop in terms of interest rates," he added, referring to the European mantra of lower-for-longer interest rates that held through the 2010s.

Investors are awaiting Friday's October jobs report, but in the meantime a weekly reading on the number of Americans applying for jobless claims fell slightly to 217,000, clinging near pandemic lows.

Read: The U.S. jobs market is too 'strong,' the Fed says. So expect rising unemployment.

Forex:

The dollar fell in Asia ahead of the U.S. employment report due later today.

Tonight's labor market indicators, such as nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate, are expected to continue to reflect a tight labor market, which would provide scope for the Fed to continue to tighten monetary policy, said MUFG Bank.

However, ANZ said the dollar has regained favor as U.S. short-end interest rates hit cycle highs.

"As if there should have been any doubt, the Fed has made it clear that it's up to the task of tackling inflation, and for the time being, that'll likely keep playing into the USD's favor, especially if risk appetite continues to tumble," ANZ said.

Bonds:

Treasury yields mostly rose in Asia after hitting new multiyear highs Thursday, cementing another volatile trading session that reflected investors' unease over the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates.

The odds that the next rate hike in December might be another 75 basis points was seen at 52.8%, though traders priced in a 47.2% chance of a smaller increment of 50 basis points.

"The overall takeaway from the FOMC is hawkish with Chair Powell explicitly stating he would prefer to overtighten, and have to subsequently back off, than to under-tighten and potentially let inflation get out of control," Citi said.

Read: How Fed's Powell caught markets 'off guard,' extending stock selloff as Treasury yields soar

Energy:

Oil rose in Asia, buoyed by EIA data showing a large decline in U.S. crude-oil inventories for the week ended Oct. 28.

The sizable 3.1-million-barrel draw in inventories should offer some support, said SPI Asset Management.

The expected supply disruption from the EU embargo on Russian oil that is poised to begin on Dec. 5 should also continue to underpin sentiment, SPI Asset Management added.

Read: Europe Solved the 2022 Natural-Gas Crisis but 2023 Looks Tougher

Metals:

Gold prices rose early Friday after declining overnight on a stronger dollar and Treasury yields.

The precious metal may be set up for more losses, as it continues to trade heavy near its cycle lows, DailyFX said. "A daily close below 1614 should kick off another wave of selling, with a high prior to the pandemic seen as next possible level of support."

---

Copper gained on the prospect of reduced production that would constrain global supply.

The Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, one of the world's largest, has been forced to start a progressive slowdown of its operation, the mine's operator MMG said.

The disruptions are due to road blockades by the Tuntuma and Huincho communities in the Chumbivilcas province along the Southern Road Corridor and the Coyabamba community in the Paruro province, which is affecting the alternative transport route, MMG added.

---

Chinese iron-ore futures rose, extending a recent rebound amid potential restocking demand ahead of winter.

Steel mills' inventory of iron ore is at the lowest level in recent years, and the market shouldn't underestimate the effect that collective restocking has on demand, China Futures said.

However, in the longer term, Chinese demand for the raw material is expected to weaken along with sluggish demand for steel, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Holiday Sales Growth Expected to Slow This Year

Holiday retail sales are slated to increase at a slower rate than last year, retail industry groups and consultants say, as consumers continue to face strains from higher prices.

On Thursday the National Retail Federation predicted sales will rise between 6% and 8% to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. The figures exclude spending at car dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

Russian Shelling Forces Ukraine Nuclear Plant to Run on Backup Generators

Ukraine said its Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant has been disconnected from the power grid after Russian shelling damaged transmission lines and left the facility reliant on diesel generators, while Russian officials renewed their calls for civilians to evacuate the southern city of Kherson.

Two remaining high-voltage transmission lines linking the power plant to the Ukrainian power system were damaged following fresh Russian attacks, state nuclear-energy company Energoatom said Thursday.

Gucci Owner Kering in Advanced Talks to Acquire Tom Ford

French luxury giant Kering SA is in advanced discussions to buy fashion brand Tom Ford, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kering has been competing for closely held Tom Ford with rivals including Estée Lauder Cos., but the French company appears to be the front-runner now and a deal could be reached soon, according to the people.

Société Générale Names New Chief Risk Officer

Société Générale SA promoted a veteran banker to be its new group chief risk officer, as the French bank continues to navigate geopolitical uncertainties in Europe and a possible economic slowdown.

Stéphane Landon, who has been Société Générale's deputy chief risk officer since October 2020, will become the chief risk officer on Dec. 1, the bank said Thursday. He will succeed Sadia Ricke, who is leaving the bank at the end of this month to become the chief risk officer at Standard Chartered PLC in London.

Zara Lets U.K. Customers Resell Used Clothes to Help Soothe Environmental Concerns

Zara is now helping U.K. customers resell clothes on its online store, adding a new service to aid the fast-fashion retailer's efforts to achieve its sustainability goals.

Elon Musk's Twitter Tells Staff Layoffs Will Be Announced Friday

Twitter Inc. has told employees it would notify them about head-count reductions on Friday, a move that comes about a week after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social-media company.

The company, in a message sent to staff on Thursday, didn't spell out the extent of the cuts. Twitter had more than 7,500 employees at the start of this year, according to a regulatory filing.

Layoffs Hit Tech Sector With Force as Amazon, Lyft Warn of Economic Downturn

The outlook for tech industry jobs worsened on Thursday, with ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. and payments company Stripe Inc. both announcing major layoffs and Amazon.com Inc. saying it will freeze corporate hiring for months.

The stream of grim news for the industry came as the Federal Reserve has moved again to raise interest rates to combat inflation, signaling greater risk that the U.S. economy is sliding into a recession. Faced with that possibility, tech company executives are warning of tougher times ahead.

Saudi Arabia to Build Electric Vehicles With Apple Supplier Foxconn

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is partnering with the biggest assembler of Apple Inc. iPhones to manufactur electric vehicles, part of an effort to create an industrial sector that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hopes can diversify his economy away from oil.

The Public Investment Fund said Thursday it entered a joint venture with Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to establish an electric-vehicle brand, called Ceer, that will license component technology from BMW to build cars. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will develop electronics in the vehicles with "infotainment, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies," the Saudi fund said in a joint statement with Taiwanese firm.

Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: Oct BRC-Sensormatic IQ Footfall Monitor

07:00/DEN: 3Q Consumer credit

07:00/GER: Sep Manufacturing orders

07:00/GER: Sep Manufacturing turnover

07:45/FRA: Sep Industrial production index

08:00/SPN: Sep Industrial Production

08:15/SPN: Oct Spain Services PMI

08:30/EU: Oct EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

08:45/ITA: Oct Italy Services PMI

08:50/FRA: Oct France Services PMI

08:55/GER: Oct Germany Services PMI

09:00/EU: Oct Eurozone Services PMI

09:00/UK: Oct UK monthly car registrations figures

09:30/UK: Oct S&P Global / CIPS UK Construction PMI

10:00/EU: Sep PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

