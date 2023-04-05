MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU services PMI, quarterly balance of payments; Germany manufacturing orders, manufacturing turnover, services PMI, Ifo Joint Economic Forecast; France industrial production index, services PMI; Italy services PMI, retail sales, general govt quarterly accounts; UK monthly car registration figures, services PMI, official reserves; trading updates from Pirelli, Sodexo, Pershing Square Holdings, RS Group

Opening Call:

Caution may dominate Wednesday in Europe ahead of the Easter holiday weekend. In Asia, stocks struggled; the dollar weakened; yields on U.S. Treasurys steadied; while oil and gold futures rose.

Equities:

Stock futures point to a cautious open in Europe on Wednesday after closing mixed on Tuesday as investors digested weaker U.S. data. The upcoming Easter holiday may also encourage traders to stay on the sidelines.

The health of the U.S. economy, and the resulting future path of interest rates, remains a key focus for investors. Job openings fell to 9.9 million in February, the lowest since 2021, down sharply from January's downwardly revised 10.6 million, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

That came after data showed Monday that manufacturing activity declined for a fifth consecutive month. Hiring data for March is expected Friday, which will give investors more information on the labor market's health.

"That drop in job openings is suggesting a cooling off even before any tightening credit conditions from banking stress," said Jake Remley, senior portfolio manager at Income Research and Management.

"We are in wait-and-see mode in terms of how the economy plays out," said Brian O'Reilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum International Funds. Higher interest rates are beginning to take their toll on the economy, he added. "We are not waving the white flag just yet, but there are enough issues out there that we are relatively cautious."

Read: ' We are going to see parts of the economy break': Recession fears move back to the forefront of markets

Still, U.S. stocks' decline on Tuesday may just reflect a technical pullback and may not stem from the job openings data, said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson. "We are still kind of in a position where the bad news can be good news," said Ragan. The narrative still holds, "but sometimes it doesn't always hold on a day to day basis," said Ragan.

The Federal Reserve may view the falling job openings as a sign that "the mismatch between supply and demand of labor is slowly resolving, meaning less potential inflation pressure," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

Forex:

The dollar fell in Asia after weak U.S. data on factory orders and job openings.

Market participants may adopt a cautious mood following overnight movements, said MUFG Bank, noting Tuesday's developments such as U.S. equity markets halting a four-session winning streak amid a selloff in banking shares.

The euro, though, is also strengthening on an improvement in interest-rate differentials. "The European Central Bank expected to hike rates at least once more in coming meeting before staying on hold for a prolonged period of time," Corpay said.

"The Federal Reserve, in contrast, is generally seen likely to deliver another increase in early May, before cutting twice in the back half of the year."

Read: How the Dollar's Decline Could Add to Inflation Problems

Bonds:

Treasury yields steadied early Wednesday after falling overnight on renewed U.S. recession fears following weaker economic data.

"The labor market is starting to loosen as the number of job openings declined in most sectors. As the economy slows, firms will likely cut openings and workers will be less likely to quit in search of better hours and higher pay," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial.

"The Fed could consider pausing rate hikes at the next meeting, but only if the upcoming employment report shows signs of material weakness and the March [consumer-price index] report reveals lower inflation."

Read: Global bond issuance falls to a decade low as interest rates climb

Energy:

Oil futures rose in Asia on a weaker U.S. dollar, which tends to have an inverse relationship with oil. However, gains may be limited amid growing fears that the U.S. economy is headed for a recession.

If recession fears become more entrenched, more of the OPEC+ members' surprise oil-production-cut gains could be given back, said Oanda.

Read: Natural Gas Is the Big Loser From OPEC's Production Cut

Metals:

Gold prices are likely to keep reacting positively to weaker-than-anticipated U.S. economic data, at least until the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets again in early May, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said.

Gold prices broke above $2,000/ounce as U.S. job openings fell sharply, pushing stocks and the dollar lower.

Still, if the Fed raises rates next month by 25 basis points, like CBA expects, the greenback is likely to strengthen and gold prices should retreat again. CBA said that when gold has climbed above $2,000/ounce previously, it did so only for short periods.

Meanwhile, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com, said gold may extend its rally toward the March 2022 high of $2,070/oz after breaking above the $2,000/oz level, based on technical charts.

From a technical perspective, gold's current price action continues to point to further gains, Razaqzada said, noting next resistance above the $2,070/oz level would be the all-time high of $2,075/oz posted in August 2020. This bullish technical view would become weak only if support around $1,960/oz breaks, Razaqzada added.

-

Base metals were mostly weaker early in Asia. Softer-than-expected U.S. data has "weighed on sentiment and, in turn, prices" and that's pulled metals lower toward long-term moving averages, said Sucden Financial.

Concerns have been fueled by the fall in manufacturing activity in the U.S. and China, ANZ said. The market has shrugged off concerns about supply disruptions that might otherwise support prices.

-

Iron-ore exports from Australia's top producers likely weakened quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2023, but were still stronger than expected, Macquarie said.

"Both [Fortescue] and [Rio Tinto] exported above their respective seasonally adjusted target levels in the past three months while BHP's shipping result was in line with its seasonal trends," said Macquarie, citing analysis of shipping data.

Exports benefited from favorable weather, which more than offset the impact of planned maintenance work by the miners.

Macquarie estimated Rio Tinto's shipments were down roughly 7% on quarter, while BHP's and Fortescue's were estimated to have fallen by 9% and 6%, respectively.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Cleveland Fed President Reiterates Central Bank's Resolve to Fight Stubborn Inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Tuesday inflation remains too high and stubborn, and that it could take until 2025 to bring it down to the Fed's 2% target.

Ms. Mester also reiterated the Fed's resolve to fight inflation while the central bank contends with the fallout of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month.

Companies Get Another Year for Some International Sustainability Disclosures

The International Sustainability Standards Board voted Tuesday to give companies an extra year to disclose sustainability metrics unrelated to climate issues to investors under its soon-to-be-finalized standards.

The additional time is meant to ease the regulatory burden on companies related to the measures, which many national regulators are expected to adopt. Movement toward a global reporting standard is developing after complaints from companies about facing a patchwork of competing sustainability disclosure rules and requests from investors.

Russian Drones Hit Odessa as Ukraine Makes Fresh Diplomatic Push

KYIV, Ukraine-Russian drones struck the southern port city of Odessa overnight, while Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday.

Russian forces launched 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones from the east coast of the Sea of Azov into Ukrainian territory, according to Ukraine's air force. Fourteen of the drones were shot down, Ukrainian officials said, but several state-owned enterprises in Odessa were hit.

White House Says Release of Evan Gershkovich From Russian Prison Is Priority for Biden

The White House said the release of Evan Gershkovich is a priority for President Biden, as lawyers visited the jailed Wall Street Journal reporter nearly a week after Russian authorities arrested him on charges of espionage.

"These charges are ridiculous. Evan is not a spy," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

Stock-Based Pay and Bonuses Fall Under Finance Chiefs' Cost-Cutting Knife

Some finance executives are tweaking compensation expenses-including stock-based pay and bonus eligibility-in the latest move among U.S. companies to cut costs from increasingly lean operations as recession concerns grow.

Videogame company Unity Software Inc. and business-software firm Salesforce Inc. are among businesses weighing or moving ahead with bringing down stock-based compensation, while companies such as DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse parent Designer Brands Inc. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. are planning adjustments to worker bonuses. Firms like Google are making other trims to the employee experience by eliminating popular perks like snack bars and choosing software and equipment vendors based on cost.

Apple's Weather App Is Working Again After More Than 14-Hour Outage

Is it cold or rainy outside? Apple Inc. users were left in the dark, or forced to look out their window, after the iPhone's weather app stopped working.

