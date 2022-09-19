EMEA Morning Briefing : Cautious Gains Seen for Stocks But Global Slowdown Fears to Persist

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

EU construction output; Germany Bundesbank monthly report; no major corporate updates expected

Opening Call:

European stocks may post mild gains at the open, though global economic concerns linger. Asian stock benchmarks were broadly lower; Treasury yields were mixed; gold fell; while the dollar and oil gained.

Equities:

European shares are poised for a cautious open Monday and may post mild gains. The London Stock Exchange is closed to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Global central banks will be in focus this week, as rate decisions from the U.S., the U.K. and Japan are due amid slowing global growth and high inflation.

U.S. stocks closed last week lower as investors came to grips with corporate warnings that paint an increasingly dire outlook for the health of the U.S. economy.

Investors now anticipate that the Fed will have to keep raising rates aggressively, which could eventually tip the economy into recession. Futures bets show that traders see a 76% probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point at its meeting this week, according to CME Group. Investors are also pricing in another rate rise of the same amount in November.

The stock market has further to fall, as "equity markets are not priced for a recession," said Alessio de Longis, senior portfolio manager at Invesco.

He said that he expects a recession in the next 12 months as the Fed aggressively hikes rates to bring down inflation.

Forex:

The dollar built on recent gains early Monday, ahead of a number of central-bank moves this week.

Except for the BOJ, central banks such as the Fed and the BOE are expected to continue to raise rates this week, which would further tighten financial conditions and lend support to the USD, MUFG Bank said.

With risks tilted toward USD's upside for the week ahead, Asia ex-Japan currencies are poised to be under pressure, MUFG added.

Read: Dollar's Rise Spells Trouble for Global Economies

--

Sterling looks set for further losses amid concerns about the credibility of the U.K. government's economic strategy, Rabobank said.

Investors believe new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is unlikely to hit his target of boosting U.K. annual economic growth to 2.5% and many commentators also fear potential tax cuts could jeopardize public finances, Rabobank said.

"Simultaneously, the UK's current-account deficit has widened to record levels as a percentage of GDP, further exposing GBP to judgement by overseas savers," Rabobank added.

"In view of our expectation that USD strength will persist into next year, we now see cable moving down to 1.08 on a six-month view."

Bonds:

Treasury yields were mixed in Asia, with the two- and 10-year notes drifting lower, as investors looked ahead to an expected interest rate increase by the Fed this week.

Traders are bracing for the Fed meeting, where some see a slight chance of a 100-basis-point increase in the benchmark policy rate, following a hotter-than expected U.S. inflation report for August.

"All else being equal, we continue to see upward pressure on front-end yields as the Fed's next hike quickly approaches," said BMO Capital Markets strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery.

Energy:

Oil futures rose early Monday after posting a third weekly loss in a row on Friday.

Goldman Sachs said the reopening of the Chinese economy "would boost oil demand and also be positive for regional currencies and equities, in all likelihood."

News reports say the lockdown in Chengdu will be lifted starting Monday.

Read: Vladimir Putin's Energy War With Europe Seems to Falter

Metals:

Gold edged lower in Asia amid expectations of a rate hike by the Fed this week.

"Gold's fate will likely be determined by the FOMC decision, which means if the Fed signals they are stepping up their fight against inflation further pain could be ahead for the precious metal," Oanda said.

"Rising geopolitical and economic risks are doing little to entice haven buying, with the USD still the asset of choice," ANZ said.

---

Copper prices rose in Asia, recovering from a broad downturn last week after faster-than-expected U.S. inflation triggered new worries over the Fed's rate increases.

While commodities may remain under pressure from the higher rate environment, Galaxy Futures said copper's supply tightness in China due to pandemic restrictions and port disruptions could support buying interest and prevent substantial downside risk.

Even though demand from the Chinese property and home-appliance sectors is low due to the real-estate liquidity crisis, new-energy equipment makers are still buying large amounts of copper amid high demand for solar panels and wind turbines, Galaxy Futures added.

---

The risk of a repeat year-end plunge in iron-ore prices because of China's policy to keep annual steel output flat is diminishing, CBA said.

"That's because China's daily steel output remains at levels consistent with policy outcomes, despite the uptick last month," CBA said.

China's daily crude steel output rose 3% on month in August, which is likely why prices have been finding support around $100/ton, noted CBA. Chinese steel output was down 6.4% in the first seven months of the year.

"The main risk hanging over China's economy and mining commodity prices remains China's Covid-zero policy," CBA said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Dollar's Rise Spells Trouble for Global Economies

The U.S. dollar is experiencing a once-in-a-generation rally, a surge that threatens to exacerbate a slowdown in growth and amplify inflation headaches for global central banks.

The dollar's role as the primary currency used in global trade and finance means its fluctuations have widespread impacts. The currency's strength is being felt in the fuel and food shortages in Sri Lanka, in Europe's record inflation and in Japan's exploding trade deficit.

Energy and Mining Are Making the Stock Market Look Too Good

Soaring profits at oil companies and miners are making earnings look better than the reality of the rest of the stock market, and distorting Wall Street's favorite valuation tool, the ratio of price to forecast earnings.

Strip out the energy sector and the expected rise in earnings for the S&P 500 this year drops from 8% to just over 1%, according to data from Refinitiv's IBES. Strip out miners and other commodity players, too, and earnings for the rest of the market are now expected to fall this year.

Overlooked by Investors, Royalties Are Fetching Princely Sums

ADELAIDE, Australia-A rush of deals for royalties on resources projects is drawing attention to an asset that many investors didn't even know about.

Elevated commodity prices have helped companies including South32 Ltd., Glencore PLC and Rio Tinto PLC raise hundreds of millions of dollars from sales of royalties that had long been on the balance sheets but were overshadowed by their vast mining operations.

EU Squeezes Hungary Funding While Seeking Its Backing Against Russia

The European Union ramped up financial pressure on Hungary's nationalist prime minister just as it needs his support to extend sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission on Sunday proposed freezing EUR7.5 billion, equivalent to $7.51 billion, in EU payments for Hungary. It said the country's weak democratic institutions could no longer safeguard those funds from corruption, deepening a conflict between Brussels and a government the EU's parliament claimed last week was an "electoral autocracy."

Russia Expands Attacks on Civilian Targets in Ukraine After Battlefield Losses

Russia is intensifying a campaign of long-range missile strikes targeting Ukraine's key infrastructure after facing major setbacks on the battlefield that have raised concerns about further escalation from Moscow.

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that Russian strikes had increasingly picked out civilian targets over the past week, even when no immediate military benefit could be perceived. The aim, it said, is to "undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government," which has been buoyed by the success of a recent offensive in the northeast of the country.

Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried

Adobe Inc., the low-key maker of digital tools to create PDFs and edit photos, pleased investors by reinventing itself as a subscription-software business. Its latest effort to keep pace with the times isn't landing so well.

Adobe this past week unveiled its largest-ever acquisition, agreeing to buy Figma, a little-known software startup that specializes in helping digital creators collaborate. The $20 billion deal price spooked investors and raised questions among analysts about the health of Adobe's business.

Write to hoishan.chan@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Monday

09:00/EU: Jul Construction output

10:00/POR: Aug PPI

16:59/SWI: 1Q Locational & Consolidated banking statistics

16:59/SWI: 2Q Exchange-traded derivatives statistics

16:59/SWI: 2Q International debt securities statistics

16:59/SWI: 1Q Domestic debt securities statistics

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 0018ET