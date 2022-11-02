Advanced search
EMEA Morning Briefing : Cautious Start Seen for -2-

11/02/2022 | 01:14am EDT
08:55/GER: Oct Germany Manufacturing PMI

09:00/EU: Oct Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

09:30/UK: Oct Narrow money (Notes & Coin) and reserve balances

15:00/DEN: Oct Foreign Exchange & Liquidity

16:59/AUT: Oct Unemployment figures

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 0113ET

HOT NEWS