Trading update from Pearson

European stock futures gained; Asian stock benchmarks were largely higher. The dollar edged lower; Treasury yields steadied; and oil and gold futures gained.

Stock futures were tracking higher at the start of a busy week with rate decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan on tap.

U.S. stocks bounced Friday after a turbulent week for the S&P 500, after the Fed's favored inflation gauge renewed investor optimism that the Fed may start cutting interest rates as soon as September.

Earnings of four of the Big Tech--Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and Microsoft--are also due this week, which could prove to be market catalysts.

"Investors are interested in taking more risk as the so-called soft landing looks more likely," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, in emailed comments Friday. "We have an economy with low unemployment with rising wages, decelerating inflation and a Fed on the cusp of cutting rates."

U.S. dollar weakened amid falling Treasury yields that diminish the appeal of U.S. fixed-income assets and demand for the greenback.

There are growing expectations for a Fed rate cut in September, Maybank analysts said, noting the U.S. PCE core price index released Friday showed inflation rose at a tame pace in June.

Sterling's gains against the euro could be limited if the Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold on Thursday as hints at future rate cuts should contain any rise, said Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, U.K. analyst at Danske Bank Research.

The BOE's decision is a close call, not least due to very limited communication from policymakers recently, she said.

Danske expects the BOE to keep the bank rate at 5.25% next week. Money markets price in a 49% chance of a rate cut, according to Refinitiv.

Eurozone sovereigns' aggregate government bond issuance could reach 70% of the expected annual bond issuance target by the end of July, said Elmar Voelker, senior fixed income analyst at LBBW. This compares with 68% funding progress at the same time of last year, he said.

LBBW forecasts gross issuance of EUR1.264 trillion for 2024 as a whole, with EUR880 billion expected to be issued by the end of July, he said.

U.S. government debt rallied on Friday, pushing yields broadly lower after the Fed's preferred inflation gauge left expectations in place for the first interest-rate cut to arrive in September.

"No surprises on June PCE data, which was well received by the bond market, with Treasury yields down across the curve. The Fed can still set the table at the July meeting and serve the first cut in September," said Tim McDonough, a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Cleveland-based Key Wealth.

Oil advanced amid Middle East tensions that could lead to supply disruptions. The geopolitical situation could continue to affect the market, said George Khoury, global head of education and research at CFI.

Weakness in China's economy has flagged energy demand concerns.

Without China, and with "no expectations of stronger demand elsewhere, the balance looks likely to worsen in coming months," said Michael Lynch, president at Strategic Energy & Economic Research.

"Combined with renewed promises of quota adherence from Russia and others, which are not taken very seriously, the market psychology is definitely bearish."

Gold rose, aided by hopes for Fed rate cuts that would bolster the appeal of the non-interest-bearing precious metal.

The U.S. PCE price index released Friday kept expectations intact for a rate cut in September. The U.S. economy is likely slowing sufficiently to warrant aggressive Fed easing, commodity strategists at TD Securities said.

Hence, the precious metal should test new record highs as institutional investors increase their appetite for ETFs, bullion, and futures, the strategists added.

Copper prices were flat, dragged by concerns about weak demand from China. Investors were getting more pessimistic about the country's demand for copper given the lack of stimulus from the Third Plenum summit, which may further weaken economic growth, ANZ Research analysts said.

Iron-ore prices were lower amid continued concerns over demand for the steelmaking material, ANZ research analysts said.

Weakness in the steel market amid a slump in construction activity has driven China's steel inventories up 5.84% to 16.3 metric tons in mid-July compared to early June, they said.

A Fed Rate Cut Is Finally Within View

While Federal Reserve officials aren't likely to change interest rates in the coming week, their meeting will nonetheless be one of the most consequential in a while.

At each of their four meetings this year, interest-rate cuts have been a question for later. This time, though, inflation and labor-market developments should allow officials to signal a cut is very possible at their next meeting, in September.

Tech giants lead a big earnings week as markets grow cautious. Analysts say this one is a 'more stable' AI play.

The stocks of the biggest technology companies - those known as the Magnificent Seven - have taken something of a hit this month, as investors fretted over Tesla Inc.'s TSLA quarterly results, OpenAI's efforts to go after Google, and a potentially slower payoff for Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL investments in artificial intelligence.

With results due this week from Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp., markets will get four opportunities for a rebound.

Why the Great Stock Rotation Is Skipping Consumer Staples

Investors have been rotating out of technology shares and into those parts of the market that have lagged behind. But one such area-the consumer-staples sector, featuring makers of everyday goods from potato chips to paper towels-isn't benefiting much.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite peaked on July 10 and has fallen 6.9% since. Over that time, the S&P 500 consumer staples subindex is up just 1.5%, trailing the S&P 500 equal weight index, which is up 2.7% over the period. Other sectors have done far better. Industrials in the S&P 500 are up 3.5%, and the KBW Regional Banking Index has rallied over 18%.

Fed's next moves could seal the fate of tech stocks and small-caps

A market-moving force could be about to hit a rapidly moving stock market.

U.S. equities were extra jittery in the past week as investors navigated a sharp selloff in big-tech names and a rotation into small-cap and value stocks. This movement from large to small has been one of the main market trends in July, enough to gain its own nickname - the "Great Rotation."

Luxury Brands Are in a Winner-Takes-All Phase

Louis Vuitton's owner designed the medals for the Paris Olympic Games. It can't be easy to see rival Hermès make off with gold in the second-quarter sales heat.

France's three most powerful luxury-goods companies reported very mixed second-quarter results last week. On Tuesday, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said sales in the three months through June rose by a disappointing 1% compared with the same period last year. Gucci owner Kering followed with an 11% fall for the quarter and issued a profit warning. Hermès left its competitors in the dust with a 13% increase in sales over the same period.

Israel Approves a Retaliatory Strike on Hezbollah

Israel's government authorized a retaliatory strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon, amid an American-led diplomatic push to contain the fallout from a strike that killed 12 young people in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights.

Israel and the U.S. have accused the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah of carrying out Saturday's strike. Israel's security cabinet held an hourslong meeting Sunday and empowered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just back from his visit to Washington, and his defense minister to decide on the character and time of retaliation against Hezbollah. The Israeli military already struck several targets deep in Lebanon on Sunday morning in response to the attack.

Carmakers Tripped Up by Choppy Present as They Chase an EV Future

Automakers are warning of profit pressures in their traditional car businesses, a fresh worry that adds to the challenges already posed by the industry's costly transition to electric vehicles.

Ford Motor, Tesla and Jeep-maker Stellantis last week saw their share prices hammered after posting results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. General Motors beat estimates and raised its full-year profit outlook, but its shares also sank.

The Silicon Valley Startup Using AI to Scour the Earth for Copper and Lithium

One of the best holes KoBold Metals ever drilled turned up absolutely nothing.

Kurt House and Josh Goldman, the mining company's co-founders, were hunting for metals last year in Zambia's vast Copperbelt province. The mining company's geoscientists were nervous to deliver the bad news: No copper had been found in one of the recently drilled exploration holes.

