Flash PMI data for EU, U.K., Germany, France; Germany GfK consumer climate survey; trading updates from Porsche, Michelin, Aston Martin, Remy Cointreau, Banco Santander, Repsol, Iberdrola, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank, Orange, Carrefour, Kering, BNP Paribas, Unicredit, Reckitt Benckiser, KPN, Universal Music, SSAB, Equinor, easyJet, Fresnillo, Vodacom Group

European stock futures traded lower, tracking declines in Asian stock markets; the dollar and Treasury yields steadied; while oil futures and gold rose.

Stock futures were lower early Wednesday as investors brace for a raft of corporate earnings.

July's provisional purchasing managers' surveys for U.K. Germany, France and the eurozone are due later today where evidence of weakness in services and manufacturing activity could add to prospects of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates in September.

Corporate earnings are back in focus following investors' being fixated in recent days on a U.S. presidential election in flux, a market rotation of massive proportions and a technology outage that snarled global travel.

"We are definitely past the euphoria stage of this [AI] trend," said John Belton, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds. "It's now time to see some real tangible results."

Belton said he takes comfort in the fact that big tech's outsize share-price performance this year has largely been vindicated by earnings that have exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

The U.S. dollar was steady amid risk-off sentiment spurred by losses in some regional equity markets and in U.S. stock-index futures.

Markets have turned to a risk-off mood, said Lloyd Chan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

While the race for the White House is currently subject to change and upheavals, Stephen Dover, chief market analyst and head of Franklin Templeton Institute said in terms of fiscal policies, there is nothing in the Republican platform or public pronouncements that indicates clear plans to reduce government spending, much less to increase taxes.

Still, it doesn't necessarily follow that lax fiscal policy will necessarily lead to higher U.S. bond yields, he said.

To the extent that inflation continues to decline, and U.S. growth slows due to the lagged effects of Fed tightening, bond yields could fall even if little is done to address large U.S. federal government deficits, he said.

Oil rose in Asia in a likely technical recovery after oil futures settled at their lowest level in over six weeks on Tuesday. Analysts said that risks of supply disruptions may also be supporting prices.

Wildfires in Alberta, Canada, were still threatening more than 10% of the region's oil production, ANZ Research analysts said. Oil sands operators in Alberta have reduced staffing to only essential workers amid warnings that they may need to evacuate at short notice as the wildfires spread.

Gold rose as traders await key U.S. economic data such as the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, which is due out Friday.

Markets appear to be bracing for further volatility on expectations that the data could offer more clues about U.S. inflation trends, said George Pavel, general manager at Capex.com Middle East.

Slowing inflation and cooling economic growth in the U.S., could give further momentum to gold's rebound, Pavel said.

Copper extended its recent losses as worries over demand in China continue, the ANZ research team said.

However, the base metal may find support from improved sentiment in India, as the government said it will continue spending on infrastructure, according to its latest budget report, they added.

Iron-ore declined amid weak fundamentals, ANZ Research analysts said.

The lack of any further stimulus measures for China's property sector has triggered further selling, implying less construction demand for the steelmaking material, they said adding that Chinese steel makers have been increasingly turning to offshore markets, further highlighting weakness in domestic demand.

U.S. Foreign Investment Watchdog Reports Major Uptick in Penalties

The U.S. government panel that reviews transactions for national security issues imposed more penalties last year than in its entire 50-year history, an uptick in activity that comes amid concern about China.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. assessed four civil penalties in 2023, the panel said in a report to Congress issued Tuesday.

China's Malaise Spreads to Luxury Industry

China, the engine of the luxury-goods industry, is stalling out as the country's middle-class consumers rein in spending that has long powered the growth of some of the world's most upscale labels.

The erosion of Chinese demand was cast into relief Tuesday as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the owner of Louis Vuitton and Dior, said sales in its Asia market-which is dominated by China and excludes Japan-dropped 14% over a three-month period ending on June 30, stripping out the effects of currency fluctuations. The decline was partially offset by spending by Chinese tourists abroad, the company said.

Airbus in Talks With Rolls-Royce on Narrow-Body Engine, Airbus Executive Says

FARNBOROUGH, England-Airbus is in talks with Rolls-Royce about using the engine maker's new turbine to power its future line-up of narrow-body aircraft, in what would be a major breakthrough for the British engineering company.

Airbus is exploring options to offer Rolls-Royce's latest engine technology on the successor to its best-selling A320neo family of aircraft, Christian Scherer, head of the plane maker's commercial aircraft division, said at the Farnborough International Air Show near London.

Israel's Netanyahu Confronts Altered Political Landscape in U.S.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress on Wednesday drops one of the world's most polarizing politicians into the middle of an unprecedented U.S. political shake-up, a risky combination as he tries to win support from both parties for his country and its war.

In the days leading up to his visit, it appeared U.S. party politics had moved in Israel's favor. The national discussion over Israel's conduct in Gaza seemed to have fallen into the background, as the focus moved to President Biden's fitness and former President Donald Trump's invigorated campaign after a failed assassination attempt. Campus protests had died down with the summer break, and some delayed arms shipments had begun to flow.

Tesla's Profit Falls for Second Straight Quarter

Tesla's profit tumbled for a second straight quarter as the electric-vehicle leader continued to feel the impact of slower demand and stiffer competition.

The financial results also missed Wall Street expectations on both income and free cash flow, sending the stock down about 8% in after-hours trading.

Google Parent's Ad Sale Growth Slows as AI Investments Soar

Google's advertising sales growth slowed in the second quarter, putting a damper on parent Alphabet's primary revenue engine as it pours more money into artificial intelligence investments.

Alphabet reported that its Google division generated $64.6 billion in ad sales from April to June, an increase of 11.1% from the same period last year. That represented a slowdown from the previous quarter, when ad sales rose 13% year-over-year.

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

05:00/FIN: Jun PPI

06:00/DEN: Jul Business tendency survey

06:00/GER: Jul GfK consumer climate survey

07:00/CZE: Jul Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)

07:00/SPN: Jun PPI

07:15/FRA: Jul France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Jul Germany Flash PMI

08:00/ICE: Jul CPI

08:00/EU: Jul Eurozone Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Jul Flash UK PMI

15:59/UKR: Jun PPI

23:01/UK: Jun UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

All times in GMT.

