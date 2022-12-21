EMEA Morning Briefing: European Stocks May Track Wall Street's Gains

MARKET WRAPS

Germany GfK consumer climate survey; U.K. public sector finances, CBI distributive trades survey, CBI growth indicator survey; trading updates from Carnival, Bunzl, ST Microelectronics

Shares in Europe may open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's slight gains overnight. Asian stock benchmarks were mixed; Treasury yields broadly gained; the dollar strengthened; oil gained and gold fell.

European shares may rise at the open on Wednesday, even as investors continue to weigh the implications of a surprise monetary policy shift by the Bank of Japan and outlook for the global economy.

"I think we've been oversold the last couple weeks," Joe Saluzzi, partner at Themis Trading, said.

There are macroeconomic pressures weighing on stocks, but Saluzzi said the recent run of heavy selling may also be partly attributable to year-end tax-loss harvesting to reap tax benefits from the year's losses.

Until the Federal Reserve is clear that its own interest rate hikes are complete, markets will be choppy, Saluzzi said.

"The economy is weakening. No matter what the Fed said, they are not going to be doing much more," he said.

Strategists at Citi said they don't expect a year-end rally this year.

"Going into the end of the year, seasonal effects for November and December are much stronger when returns are positive through October -- in 2022 they were not," they said.

"We did not see a lasting November/December rally this year so far, as Santa Claus effects are much more muted in down years."

The dollar strengthened after losing ground on Tuesday, following the BOJ's decision to allow its benchmark bond yield to trade as high as 0.5%.

While the BOJ's tweak may seem modest or operational to enhance its yield-curve-control effectiveness, markets will keep guessing what the central bank's next move may be and when it might take place, OCBC said.

The move is "almost doubling effective interest rates in one of the world's most important funding currencies," Karl Schamotta at Corpay said.

"Many market participants see it as a necessary precursor to an eventual shift away from ultra-low interest rates," he added.

Treasury yields were broadly higher, as the market continued to digest the BOJ's surprise move to relax its bond yield curve control.

Ten- and 30-year U.S. bond yields jumped for a third straight session on Tuesday after the BOJ's move sparked a selloff in government debt.

"The Fed, European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) have all delivered hawkish surprises over the past week. We would rate the ECB and BoJ as first-order shocks given the dramatic change in tone," Standard Chartered bank said.

In the U.S., "we think the fed funds target rate is near a peak, but this may not be clear until labor-market deterioration is more visible," it added.

Oil prices maintained their uptrend in Asia, supported by a brighter demand outlook.

"After an extended bout of long liquidation, and with positioning much more balanced, bullish sentiment is creeping back into oil traders' purview, primarily based on China's reversal of its zero-Covid policy," SPI Asset Management said.

"But punchy speculative gains continue to be stifled by demand implication over the worrisome 2nd and 3rd wave Omicron case projections that are weighing on broader China's near-term economic forecasts. Not to mention year-end liquidity concerns are keeping many traders grounded, " it cautioned.

Oanda said oil prices have tremendous support at the $70/bbl level, as the U.S. would likely be refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for a while.

Gold prices declined in Asia, reversing from yesterday's course when they settled at the highest level in a week.

A weaker dollar, seasonal physical demand and central-bank purchases in gold markets could temporarily offset the widening negative carry of higher global yields, SPI Asset Management said.

"Whilst the weaker dollar is certainly helping, gold's rebound comes alongside the uptick in bond yields, suggesting that investors are getting gloomier about the outlook on fears that the Fed and other central banks are overtightening," said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM.

Copper prices advanced, extending their oscillating trading pattern so far this week.

Galaxy Futures analysts pointed out that after a bullish run earlier this month amid China reopening hopes, the metal may enter into a period of fluctuations and volatility, as investors weigh the impact on demand from the surge in China's Covid infections.

But rising supply concerns would limit substantial downside, it said.

China's copper inventories have been declining, with many copper producers and importers slowing output due to labor shortage as Covid cases spread among their staff, it added.

Chinese iron-ore futures rose amid expectations of restocking demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday next month, analysts said.

Hot-metal production has rebounded slightly, and iron ore prices should be supported so long as steel prices don't decline significantly, Maike Futures said.

China's Workers Are Calling In Sick With Covid After Beijing's U-Turn

HONG KONG-China's factories are confronting a new reality after the nation's sharp U-turn from its zero-Covid policy: Their workers are often out sick or working alongside colleagues who have come down with the virus.

Beijing began lifting many of its harshest Covid-19 restrictions earlier this month, including strict quarantines and mandatory testing requirements that have angered large parts of its population and disrupted the economy.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Expected to Visit Washington on Wednesday

WASHINGTON-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to come to the U.S. Capitol to address Congress on Wednesday, though the tentative visit could be canceled over security concerns, according to people familiar with the matter.

The visit would be Mr. Zelensky's first trip outside Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February.

EU to Probe Broadcom's $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

BRUSSELS-The European Union's antitrust watchdog said on Tuesday that it would open an investigation into chip maker Broadcom Inc.'s planned $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc.

The European Commission, which leads the EU's antitrust enforcement, said it is concerned the deal would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components.

Putin Describes Situation in Occupied Ukrainian Territories as 'Extremely Difficult'

MOSCOW-Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that there were serious challenges facing Russian forces in Ukraine and ordered domestic security forces to tighten their checks on Russians at home, as the Kremlin appears to gird for what is likely to be a long conflict.

Mr. Putin made a rare admission Tuesday that the war in Ukraine-where Russian forces have suffered a number of stinging setbacks since the summer-is facing obstacles.

Elon Musk Plans to Step Down as Twitter Head After Casting Doubt on Poll

Elon Musk said he planned to step down as Twitter Inc. chief executive officer after casting doubt on a poll he initiated on the future leadership of the social-media platform that ended up calling for him to hand over the top job.

Nearly 58% of the more than 17 million Twitter accounts that responded to Mr. Musk's poll by the time it closed Monday morning voted for him to step down as head of Twitter. Mr. Musk, who has used Twitter polls to validate his statements or decisions, had said when he launched the poll that he would abide by the results.

