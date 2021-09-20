EMEA Morning Briefing : Evergrande Woes, Fed Risks -2

Based in Roubaix, France, OVHcloud rents computing, storage and networking capability to users, overseeing a network of dozens of data centers across North America, Europe, Singapore and Australia. It also operates its own fiber-optic network globally that the company claims gives it a competitive edge.

Shell to Start Making Lower-Carbon Jet Fuel as Regulations Loom

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is the first major oil company to announce targets for low-emission jet-fuel output and sales as airlines look to buy more of the fuel to meet climate-change goals and get ahead of proposed European Union regulations.

The Anglo-Dutch energy giant, a top provider of jet fuel, said it plans to produce 2 million metric tons of so-called sustainable aviation fuel a year by 2025, up from none today. It wants SAF to account for at least 10% of the jet fuel it sells by 2030, including fuel it sources from outside suppliers. A Shell spokesman declined to say how much SAF it sells now.

Investment Firms Tiedemann and Alvarium Near Deal to Merge, Go Public Via SPAC

Investment firms Tiedemann Group and Alvarium Investments Ltd. are close to a deal to merge and go public through a special-purpose acquisition company, people familiar with the matter said.

The combined investment firm would be called Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings and be valued at roughly $1.4 billion in the deal with the SPAC Cartesian Growth Corp., the people said. The merger could be announced as soon as this week.

Prudential Plans to Raise Up to US$2.89B in Hong Kong Share Offer

Prudential PLC is planning to raise up to 22.49 billion Hong Kong dollars ($2.89 billion) by issuing new shares as the insurer looks to redeem high-coupon debt due in six months and invest for growth.

The U.K. insurer is planning to sell 130.78 million new shares in the Hong Kong offer and has set a maximum price of HK$172 per share, Prudential said Monday.

Universal Music Spinoff to Test Investors' Appetite for Music

Vivendi SE's spinoff of Universal Music Group, expected Tuesday, will leave the French conglomerate bereft of its most lucrative business and will test the market's appetite for music as an asset class.

The world's largest music company, behind stars including Taylor Swift, Drake and the Beatles, will debut on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange with shares to be distributed to Vivendi's investors. The move comes amid rising interest in the resurgent music business as an investment and following a recent boom in the value of music catalogs, music-streaming companies and technology for creators.

U.S. Spat With France Shows Challenge of Keeping Allies Unified

France stepped up its opposition to a security agreement the U.S. crafted with Australia and the U.K., criticizing the Biden administration's failure to keep its allies apprised of sweeping foreign policy initiatives after the pact led to the loss of a lucrative French submarine deal.

On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed "the strategic consequences of the current crisis" with its ambassadors from the U.S. and Australia who were recalled for consultations. French President Emmanuel Macron is also expected to speak in the coming days with President Biden, officials from both countries say, in a sign of the depth of France's frustration over the security pact. Mr. Le Drian likened French anger over the security pact to the blowback from American allies over the Biden administration's abrupt and messy withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Russia's Ruling Party Leading in Elections as Putin Looks to Tighten Grip

MOSCOW-Russia's ruling party appeared on course to maintain its majority in parliament, early results showed, in an outcome that would cement President Vladimir Putin's control over his country's main levers of power.

The preliminary tally showed pro-Kremlin United Russia won 45% of votes cast, followed by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 22% and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with around 8%, according to early results from Russia's electoral commission based on 30% of the ballots counted.

U.N. General Assembly Faces Climate Change, Covid-19 and New Tensions

WASHINGTON-World leaders gathering this week for an annual United Nations meeting will confront persisting global problems such as Covid-19 and climate change, while grappling with new tensions and conflicts dividing U.N. members.

Diplomats and leaders attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York will also contend with the return to power of the Taliban and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as well as the challenge posed by Iran under a new, hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi.

