EMEA Morning Briefing : Fed, China Covid Fears to -2

But there's a catch: Even in normal times, no one knows where this theoretical level is. And these aren't normal times. There are good reasons to think the ground beneath the central bank's feet is shifting and that, after accounting for elevated inflation, neutral may be higher than officials' recent estimates.

Iron Ore, Steel Futures Slump on China Lockdown Fears

Iron ore and steel futures slump as demand expectations are weighed by Shanghai's extended lockdown and fears that other parts of China, including Beijing, may be subject to similarly harsh curbs.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 11% on Monday. They were recently 8.4% lower at 815.0 yuan ($125.35) a metric ton. Iron ore futures in Singapore also declined by as much as 11% in response to the negative sentiment and were recently 6.2% lower at $141.40 a ton.

Fed's Mester doesn't support interest-rate hike of 75 basis points in May

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday that she didn't want to "shock" the economy with an interest-rate hike of 75 basis points at the Fed's next meeting in May.

"I favor a more methodical approach rather than a shock of a 75-basis point. I don't think it's needed with what we're trying to do, with our policy," Mester said in an interview on CNBC.

Credit Suisse Prepares for Fresh Round of Management Turnover

Credit Suisse Group AG is preparing for another management shuffle after a year of crisis, people familiar with the matter said.

The Swiss bank said Sunday that its board hasn't made decisions but that it is reviewing senior appointments and succession plans. Long-serving executives in roles including the chief financial officer, general counsel and Asia head could be shifted out as the bank makes changes, said people familiar with the matter. A search was under way last fall for a new general counsel, according to the people.

France's Emmanuel Macron Wins Second Term in Presidential Election

PARIS-French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected by a wide margin, according to projections based on early ballot counts, overcoming deep divisions among voters worried about inflation, the war in Ukraine and the impact of immigration on France's national identity.

Mr. Macron garnered 58.8% of the estimated vote Sunday, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen won 41.2%, according to a projection from polling firm Ipsos.

Nestlé Rejiggers Operations to Keep Supplying Food in Ukraine

Nestlé SA is rejiggering its operations and supply chain to keep factories running in Ukraine, while ramping up efforts to get food donations to the hardest hit parts of the country.

After Russia invaded in February, many big multinationals suspended operations in Ukraine, citing concerns about employee safety, labor shortages and the difficulty of getting raw materials into the country.

Russia Blocks Economic Data, Hiding Effect of Western Sanctions

The West's window into the Russian economy is closing.

In recent days, authorities stopped publishing data on government debt, trade statistics and oil production. The central bank limited the volume of financial information that local banks have to publish regularly while lawmakers are working on a bill banning lenders from sharing data with foreign states.

Ukraine's Grim Economic Toll From War Confronts World Governments

WASHINGTON-Top world financial officials gathered in Washington this past week confronted a grim picture of the growing economic costs of Russia's war in Ukraine and the challenges they face to help pay Ukraine's short- and long-term bills.

Ukraine needs around $5 billion a month in budgetary support for up to five months and roughly $600 billion for a broader rebuilding effort, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Thursday at a forum hosted by the World Bank during spring meetings held with the International Monetary Fund.

Sanctions Strand Thousands of Russia-Bound Luxury Cars

Some 8,000 luxury cars destined for Russia are parked at the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium as authorities there try to navigate a maze of sanctions slapped on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The cars-including some of the latest Lexus, Cadillac and Mercedes models-arrived from Asia in the first week of April. They were supposed to be transshipped to Russia, but came under a luxury ban that prohibits vehicles worth more than EUR50,000, equivalent to $54,000, from being exported. The buildup of vehicles is one example of the confusion at key European ports over how to interpret and enforce sanctions against Russia.

Twitter, Elon Musk Are in Talks to Strike a Deal

Twitter Inc. is in discussions to sell itself to Elon Musk and could finalize a deal as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, a dramatic turn of events just 10 days after the billionaire unveiled his $43 billion bid for the social-media company.

The two sides met Sunday to discuss Mr. Musk's proposal and were making progress, though still had issues to hash out, the people said. There are no guarantee they will reach a deal.

