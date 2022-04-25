EMEA Morning Briefing : Fed, China Covid Fears to Hit Shares Again

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Eurozone Construction output; Germany Ifo Index; UK BOE Asset Purchase Facility Quarterly Report, CBI Industrial Trends Survey; updates from Vivendi, Deutsche Boerse, Bollore, Roche, TotalEnergies, Generali, Philips, ING, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Opening Call:

Fed hawkishness and Covid-related lockdowns in China will combine to weigh on European stocks. In Asia, most major benchmarks were at least 2% lower; the dollar continued its ascent; Treasury yields and gold dipped; and oil prices fell around 3%.

Equities:

The slide in European stocks is likely to continue Monday, as investors grapple with a likely aggressive Fed rate path and lockdown fears in China.

Losses in Asian markets were heavy following Wall Street's biggest one-day drop since 2020, with the Dow finishing nearly 1,000 points lower on Friday.

"It would seem investors have been too complacent about the upcoming [Fed] meeting, which will need to change," said Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital.

The Cboe Volatility Index VIX, +24.38%, an options-based measure of expected volatility over the next 30 days, had been too low heading into the May 3-4 FOMC meeting, Kramer said. It rose Thursday and was up another 19.5% at 27.1- on Friday, moving above its long-term average just below 20.

Economic Insight--S&P on the U.K., Italy and Greece:

S&P said it expects U.K. GDP growth of 3.5% this year, below its previous forecast of 4.6% made in December of last year.

"Upward price pressures, aggravated by the fallout from Russia's military intervention against Ukraine, are driving real incomes lower," S&P said. The U.K. is a net energy importer, and exposed to the conflict's impact on oil and gas prices, according to S&P.

It affirmed its 'AA/A-1+'sovereign credit ratings on the U.K with a stable outlook.

---

S&P revised down Italy's GDP growth projection for 2022 to 3.1% from 4.4%.

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict poses a risk to Italy's open industrialized economy via trade, supply chains, oil and gas prices, and confidence effects."

Even as inflation hit 30-year highs in Italy, S&P said it believes "the government's ongoing delivery of key structural and fiscal reforms will boost long-term potential growth and, ultimately, benefit Italy's public finances."

S&P affirmed its unsolicited 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Italy, with a positive outlook.

---

S&P upgraded its long-term sovereign credit rating on Greece to BB+ from BB with a stable outlook.

S&P said the upgrade reflects it expectation of continuous improvement in Greece's policy effectiveness. Fallout from the war in Ukraine appears manageable, with S&P adding that the war is the key driver of its projection Greek GDP growth will slow to 3.4% in 2022, from 8.3% last year.

Inflation was 8% in March, a 27-year high, but there is no evidence so far of upward pressure on wages, according to S&P. It affirmed Greece's short-term rating at B.

Forex:

The dollar added to gains in Asia as worries about U.S. rate rises continued to hit sentiment.

Capital Economics' Jonathan Petersen said the equities selloff is behind the recent appreciation this time around. "The dollar is in a 'heads I win, tails you lose' situation. Either U.S. yields rise further and widening yield gaps help the dollar, or risk appetite worsens on worries about the economic outlook and that drives dollar strength."

The yen also strengthened on the possibility of foreign-exchange intervention.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki discussed a potential coordinated yen-buying intervention at a meeting in Washington, major Japanese broadcaster TBS reported Friday, citing an unnamed Japanese source. The tone on the U.S. side was one of "positive consideration," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Capital Economics' Jonas Goltermann said diverging interest rates will keep the yen weak and drive the USD/JPY to 140 by the end of this year "before dropping back as the Fed takes its foot off the gas in 2023."

Goltermann said the yen has depreciated around 10% against the dollar since early March, mainly because the BOJ "has stuck to its ultra-loose policy stance," while the Fed is aggressively tightening.

Japan's terms of trade "have also worsened significantly on account of the surge in commodity prices," Goltermann said, warning that the BOJ is under pressure to change its policy, which could support the yen.

Read: Yen's Drop Raises Potential for Broader Market Trouble.

---

The euro could rise toward $1.15 from $1.0805 currently if the European Central Bank raises interest rates by more than market expectations to tame inflation, Unicredit Research said.

The ECB could raise its deposit facility rate 100 basis points above the 1.5% peak that is priced in by markets over a two-year horizon, Unicredit forex strategist Roberto Mialich said. That could prompt the forex market to favor more pronounced EUR/USD long positioning, or bets on the pair price rising.

"The intensity of the EUR rally would also depend on the extent to which high inflation also affects the U.S. economy, possibly forcing the Federal Reserve to deliver even more tightening than that already priced in."

Bonds:

Treasury yields edged lower early Monday, with bonds in demand and as investors position for a tighter Fed policy.

Traders continued to assess comments made by Fed policy makers, with Cleveland's Loretta Mester saying Friday that she backed a 50 basis point hike in May "and a few more" to get the fed funds rate target to 2.5% by year-end.

Mester also the central bank wants tighter financial conditions, "but not necessarily all at once," and that "we don't need to go" to a 75 basis point hike.

Piper Sandler's Roberto Perli said the [recent] rise in yields signaled that inflation expectations could get out of control and become a headache for the Fed. "History has shown that every time the Fed has to raise rates aggressively, growth suffers. The risk of recession five to six quarters ahead is high."

Energy:

Crude futures were down almost 3% in Asia, with China's Covid outbreak and expectations for aggressive interest-rate increases by the Fed continuing to dull prospects for energy demand.

China has placed movement controls on parts of Beijing after new virus cases were found, triggering fears of lower demand if mobility trends worsen, ING commodities strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said.

"The Covid situation in China appears to be moving in the wrong direction with Beijing seeing a spike in cases over the weekend. China's zero-Covid policy means that oil demand will be taking a hit as authorities try to bring the outbreak under control."

The outlook for oil demand is uncertain given that on the one hand, there's a potential GDP slowdown due to rising interest rates and on the other hand, there's potential demand destruction due to high energy prices, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch.

Developments relating to Russia's invasion of Ukraine will remain in focus, as the current situation addes pressure on the EU to sanction Russian oil, ANZ said. Meanwhile, the U.S. has recently announced fresh sanctions on Russia by banning entry of Russian ships to the U.S. ports.

Oil prices settled lower Friday, contributing to a more than 4% loss for the week.

Metals:

Gold prices extended losses, with Fed policy and China the main factors weighing on sentiment.

OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley has put support for the precious metal at $1,940/oz and resistance at $1,980/oz.

---

Aluminum was lower too, with prices down more than 1% in Asia.

Brokerage Marex noted that vehicle sales in China from January to March were weaker than expected amid chip shortages and Covid-related curbs, a further sign of weakening aluminum demand. However, low inventory levels and a tight supply outlook should limit the losses, Marex added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Higher Oil Prices Have Yet to Lure Back Secondary Buyers

Improvements in oil prices over the past year may be bolstering cash flows at some private equity-backed oil-and-gas companies but it hasn't lured secondary buyers back to bid for interests in funds focused on the sector, at least not yet.

"You can't trade private-equity energy funds off of spot oil prices," said Michael Dean, managing director in the real assets team at HarbourVest Partners, adding that higher oil prices have made companies more profitable but have yet to contribute to a significant uptick in exits by oil-and-gas funds.

Japanese Yen's Drop Raises Potential for Broader Market Trouble

The Japanese yen has dropped to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar. That risks being bad news far beyond Tokyo-in the $23 trillion market for U.S. Treasurys.

Traders around the world watch the yen's rise and fall not just to follow Japanese markets but also to gauge how investors globally are feeling. Usually, when markets are rallying, the yen tends to weaken against other currencies. When markets get turbulent, the yen tends to gain ground.

Covid-19 Cases Jump in Beijing as New Deaths Triple in Shanghai

HONG KONG-Beijing said it is at a critical point in its efforts to halt a Covid-19 outbreak in the city, as new cases spread from school students and a tour group, while deaths in Shanghai more than tripled from a day earlier.

The Chinese capital recorded 22 new cases on Sunday, its highest daily tally this year. Shanghai, which a week ago had recorded no new deaths in the latest wave of infections, said 39 Covid patents died Saturday-more than three times Friday's toll.

The Fed Wants to Raise Rates Quickly, but May Not Know Where to Stop

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is shifting monetary tightening into a higher gear. His goal sounds straightforward-lift interest rates to "neutral," a setting that neither spurs nor slows growth.

