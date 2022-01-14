EMEA Morning Briefing: Fed Hawks, Tech Retreat to -2

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard, the White House nominee to serve as the central bank's No. 2 official, told Congress that efforts to reduce inflation are the central bank's "most important task."

Ms. Brainard, who joined the Fed in 2014, was a forceful advocate last year for ensuring that the central bank didn't prematurely curtail stimulus as part of a focus on spurring a robust labor-market recovery.

Fed's Christopher Waller Says High Inflation Caught Central Bank Off Guard

A Federal Reserve official warned that the central bank would have to move interest rates up more aggressively this year if inflation stays high through the first half of the year.

Fed governor Christopher Waller said he still thought it was reasonable to pencil in three rate increases this year, but that the rate path would ultimately depend on "what inflation looks like in the second half of the year. If it continues to be high, the case will be made for four, maybe five hikes," he said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "But if inflation falls back in the second half of the year, as many of us think it will...then you could actually pause and not even go the full three."

Fed's Evans: Time to Move Toward Tighter Monetary Policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Thursday monetary policy isn't positioned to deal with surging inflation and that he supports the central bank's recent shift toward expecting to raise interest rates.

Mr. Evans didn't say when he would like the Fed to raise rates from their near zero settings, but he noted that at December's Federal Open Market Committee meeting his outlook for monetary policy was in line with the three rate increases this year that Fed officials collectively penciled in at that time.

Biden Will Nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin as Top Fed Banking Regulator

President Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former top Treasury Department official, to serve as the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, the White House said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Raskin, a former Fed governor, would become the central bank's vice chairwoman of supervision, the government's most influential overseer of the American banking system.

China's Trade Surplus Hit a Record in 2021 as Exports Rose

BEIJING-China's trade surplus hit a record high in 2021, boosted by strong exports that have topped market expectations since their pandemic recovery.

For the full year, China's exports rose 29.9% to a new high of $3.36 trillion, beating 2020's record of $2.6 trillion, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Friday.

Bank of Korea Raises Rate Back to Pre-Pandemic Level

South Korea's central bank has brought its base rate back to a pre-pandemic level, raising it for a third time in less than half a year to fight inflation.

The Bank of Korea increased its benchmark seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Friday. The bank had raised the rate in August and November.

Producer-Price Increases Slowed From Record Pace in December

Prices that suppliers are charging businesses and other customers closed out 2021 near the highest level in over a decade, though December showed a slight cooling of producer inflation.

The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer-price index rose 0.2% in December from November, the slowest pace since November 2020 and down sharply from a revised 1.0% the prior month-a possible sign of easing inflationary pressures in the U.S. supply chain.

Omicron Appears to Have Peaked in U.K., Offering Hope the Wave Is Receding

LONDON-The U.K. appears to have passed the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 caused by Omicron, a promising sign that the highly transmissible variant's impact may be brief, if intense, and fueling optimism that the pandemic may be waning.

Scientists say British data offer encouraging signs for countries behind the U.K. in the Omicron wave-such as the U.S.-that the variant is echoing the pattern it followed in South Africa, where cases rose rapidly over the course of just over a month, before falling back. The wave of Omicron infections in the U.S. is expected to peak over the weeks ahead, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said.

Hydrogen Brings New Hope to an Old Industry Titan

Spinning trendy green assets out of venerable industrial companies at high valuations is a strategy that often sounds better in theory than in practice. But Thyssenkrupp's promising hydrogen business could be an exception.

On Thursday, the German company best known for steel production gave investors a closer look at a 66%-owned joint venture long buried within its conglomerate structure: Uhde Chlorine Engineers, now rebranded as Thyssenkrupp Nucera. The unit has long been making chlorine electrolyzers, which generate hydrogen as a byproduct. A product redesign means its existing facilities can now crank out one gigawatt annually of green-hydrogen electrolyzers at competitive costs to be installed and serviced by its existing network.

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:30/NED: Nov International trade

06:00/FIN: Dec CPI

06:00/FIN: Nov Retail sales

07:00/ROM: Dec CPI

07:00/UK: Nov UK trade

07:00/UK: Nov Index of production

07:00/UK: Nov Index of services

07:00/UK: Nov Monthly GDP estimates

07:45/FRA: Dec CPI

08:00/HUN: Dec CPI

08:00/SVK: Dec CPI

08:00/SVK: Dec Core & net inflation development

08:00/HUN: Nov Construction

08:00/SPN: Dec CPI

08:30/SWE: Dec CPI

09:00/GER: Annual Annual GDP - first provisional calculation

09:00/POL: Dec CPI

10:00/EU: Nov Foreign trade

11:00/IRL: Dec Irish Live Register latest monthly figures

12:30/UK: Dec NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker

15:59/UKR: Nov Trade

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 0053ET