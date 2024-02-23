It took Nvidia 24 years as a public company for its valuation to reach the rarefied air of $1 trillion. Thanks to the chip maker's role in powering the AI revolution, the company is closing in on adding a second trillion in just eight months.
The journey to become one of the three most-valuable U.S. companies might have started at a Denny's in 1993, but it has been fast-tracked by Nvidia's dominance of GPUs, or graphics processing units. These chips, worth tens of thousands of dollars each, have become a scarce, treasured commodity like Silicon Valley has seldom seen, and Nvidia is estimated to have more than 80% of the market.
Google Restricts AI Images Amid Outcry Over Chatbot's Treatment of Race
Google suspended the ability to generate images of people in its flagship chatbot following an online backlash around the tool's treatment of race and ethnicity.
The search company said Thursday it would pause the feature in the chatbot Gemini as it worked to address recent issues with "inaccuracies in some historical depictions." Google didn't say for how long it would be suspending the ability to generate human images.
Expected Major Events for Friday
00:01/UK: Feb UK Consumer Confidence Survey
07:00/NOR: Jan Credit Indicator C2
07:00/GER: 4Q GDP - Detailed breakdown
07:30/HUN: Jan Employment & unemployment
08:00/CZE: Feb Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)
09:00/GER: Feb Ifo Business Climate Index
09:00/POL: Jan Unemployment
09:00/ICE: Jan PPI
10:00/MLT: Jan Registered Unemployed
10:00/LUX: Dec Trade
14:00/BEL: Feb Business Confidence Survey
15:59/UKR: Jan PPI
