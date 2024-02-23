It took Nvidia 24 years as a public company for its valuation to reach the rarefied air of $1 trillion. Thanks to the chip maker's role in powering the AI revolution, the company is closing in on adding a second trillion in just eight months.

The journey to become one of the three most-valuable U.S. companies might have started at a Denny's in 1993, but it has been fast-tracked by Nvidia's dominance of GPUs, or graphics processing units. These chips, worth tens of thousands of dollars each, have become a scarce, treasured commodity like Silicon Valley has seldom seen, and Nvidia is estimated to have more than 80% of the market.

Google Restricts AI Images Amid Outcry Over Chatbot's Treatment of Race

Google suspended the ability to generate images of people in its flagship chatbot following an online backlash around the tool's treatment of race and ethnicity.

The search company said Thursday it would pause the feature in the chatbot Gemini as it worked to address recent issues with "inaccuracies in some historical depictions." Google didn't say for how long it would be suspending the ability to generate human images.

Write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Friday

00:01/UK: Feb UK Consumer Confidence Survey

07:00/NOR: Jan Credit Indicator C2

07:00/GER: 4Q GDP - Detailed breakdown

07:30/HUN: Jan Employment & unemployment

08:00/CZE: Feb Business cycle survey (consumer/business confidence)

09:00/GER: Feb Ifo Business Climate Index

09:00/POL: Jan Unemployment

09:00/ICE: Jan PPI

10:00/MLT: Jan Registered Unemployed

10:00/LUX: Dec Trade

14:00/BEL: Feb Business Confidence Survey

15:59/UKR: Jan PPI

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 0024ET