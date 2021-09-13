Log in
EMEA Morning Briefing : Growth Risks to Shackle -2-

09/13/2021 | 12:09am EDT
Managers of collateralized loan obligations-securities made up of bundled loans with junk credit ratings-are rushing to close deals ahead of the year-end move away from the London interbank offered rate. The interest-rate benchmark underpins trillions of dollars of financial contracts but was scheduled for phaseout after a manipulation scandal.

Shipping Options Dry Up as Businesses Try to Rebuild From Pandemic

A wave of shipping consolidation over the past five years is adding to the supply-chain woes caused by Covid-19 outbreaks, further delaying the movement of cargo across the oceans.

A handful of big shipping players control the majority of containers via giant vessels, leaving the world with fewer routes, fewer smaller ships and fewer ports that could keep the flow of goods moving when the pandemic disrupted operations, according to cargo owners and freight forwarders, who secure ship space to move cargo.

Iran Pledges to Cooperate With U.N. Atomic Agency, Easing Nuclear Talks Threat

Iran reached an agreement Sunday with the United Nations atomic agency that will grant international inspectors access to some of the country's nuclear-related sites, a step likely to avert a crisis in the negotiations on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

The agreement comes after International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi made a last-minute trip to Tehran this weekend in a bid to persuade Iran to step up its cooperation with the agency ahead of a meeting of the IAEA's top member states starting Monday.

Older Voters Dominate German Politics, but Now the Young Are Fighting Back

BERLIN-One of the hottest campaign topics in Germany's national elections is something that is a distant dream for the country's younger voters: pensions.

Older voters have long had a determining influence on elections in Germany. As the aging country grows even older-the over-60 now make up more than a third of the electorate, according to the government-they are becoming the key target of political parties' messages, something a new cadre of politically savvy influencers is trying to change.

Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/GER: Aug WPI

07:00/SVK: Jul Employment and average monthly wage in selected branches

07:00/SVK: Jul Turnover in selected branches of economy, incl Industry & Construction

07:00/TUR: Jul Balance of Payments

07:00/TUR: Jul Industrial Production Index

08:00/ITA: 2Q Labour Cost Index

08:00/CZE: 2Q Quarterly Balance of Payments

08:00/CZE: Jul Monthly Balance of Payments

12:00/POL: Jul Balance of payments

16:59/AUT: Sep OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

23:01/UK: 4Q Manpower UK Employment Outlook Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-21 0008ET

